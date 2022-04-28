2023: Tambuwal Meets Abuja PDP Delegates, Says There Should Be A Mayor For FCT

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirant, last night said the Federal Capital Territory deserves a major just like other major cities around the world.

Governor Tambuwal disclosed this during his 2023 Presidential consultative meeting with the FCT delegates of the PDP in Abuja.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives noted that there is a lot of work to be done in the FCT adding that he “believes that the people we met at the FCT deserve more recognition. “

Speaking further, he said, “I am not insisting that FCT should be a state but you appoint ministers, sometimes two from a state, what stops you from appointing a zonal Minister from the FCT because FCT is part of the North Central zone. So if you are appointing an FCT person as Minister to represent the zone, what is wrong with that?

“Because of the Special nature of FCT, there should be a Mayor in the FCT. In major cities in the world, London, California, they have mayors.

“So I understand what the issues are, so what is important is for you to work with us on this campaign train. This is a project to beat in the PDP, the governor stated.

On his part, Hon. Dr Hassan Usman Sokoto, House of Representatives member, Abuja South said the FCT is praying that governor Tambuwal emerges as the PDP’s flag bearer.

“Please, Your Excellency, the leaders must call themselves to order so that if consensus cannot be achieved, once we get to primary, once a level playing ground is given, whosoever emerges but it is our earnest prayer that you emerge but because I don’t know tomorrow but every day we are praying that you emerge but whosoever emerge, we hope that others will be able to join him and build this country but by the time we tear ourselves too much, after the primaries, to reconcile is going to be a Herculean task”, he said.

The FCT PDP chairman, Hon. Sunday Dogo Zakka, said the chapter of the party is backing the aspiration of Governor Tambuwal noting that he has been there for the party and it’s time for the party to be there for him.

“You have been there for the party, We will continue to appreciate you because you have been there for us. The party must also be there for you. So we thank you and thank you for your interest. I pray that you will return back safely. People of FCT are solidly behind you. We will not disappoint you.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...