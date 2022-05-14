News

2023: Tambuwal Meets Borno, Yobe PDP Delegates, Garners More Support In Plateau

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Sokoto state governor and leading presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] has vowed to revive the Lake Chad Basin agro-ecosystem project to restore livelihood, promote agroforestry and livestock development.

Governor Tambuwal who was represented at the consultative meeting by the Chairman of his Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Tunde Ogbeha; had earlier cancelled his consultative engagement to six states of the federation to ensure normalcy is restored in Sokoto state following the killing of a female student at Shehu Shagari College of Education.

Speaking on his plans for the North-East, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives promised to strengthen the North-East Development Commission[NEDC] for the total reconstruction of the region.

“Aside from the issue of security, two critical issues I have identified for immediate attention are the Lake Chad Basin agro-ecosystem and repositioning of the North-East Development Commission. If these two critical issues are addressed as well as Security, peace and development will return to the North-east.“

On Security, Governor Tambuwal vowed to work closely with countries around the region to curtail the activities of terrorist organisations in the region.

Responding, the Borno state PDP chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gadam Mustapha described the governor as a son of the soil and assured him at least 70% of delegates vote come May 28.

In the same vein, his Yobe State counterpart, Ambassador Usman El-Gash, described the former Speaker as Presidential material noting that he’s convinced that 60% of Yobe delegates will cast their vote for governor Tambuwal.

In Plateau state, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon Chris Hassan, who welcomed Mr Tambuwal’s delegation with music and drumming at the Yakubu Gowon Airport said the governor had at several times come to the aid of the party in Plateau on different occasions and as such, it’s time to return the favour by voting en mass at the May 28 convention in Abuja.

Addressing the PDP delegates, Mr Tambuwal promised to promote Tourism, Mining and Agriculture which the people of Plateau are known for.

“We know what the people of Plateau want, and by God’s grace, we shall address it. Talk about Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining, I will focus on these critical sectors as well as tackle insecurity in the state. We plan to engage each state according to their needs and want,” Senator Ogbeha who represented Governor Tambuwal said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Traffic Wardens Act impediment to welfare –Officers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Traffic wardens have called on the Inspector General Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu to order for creation of a department for traffic wardens service under the Nigeria Police Force.   They made the call following an alleged poor welfare they suffered under the police force, saying creation of an independent department under the force would change […]
News

Galaxy Backbone offers facilities to organisations to boost Nigeria’s digital economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I was Lou Holtz, a former American player and head coach, who once said: “Show me someone who has done something worthwhile and I will show you someone who can overcome adversity.” Nigeria’s Galaxy Backbone is the network communications and data hosting infrastructure platform for public and private sector organisations. Only a few weeks ago, […]
News

Presidency: Buhari’s making a difference with China’s assistance

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…to attend mid-year ECOWAS summit in Ghana The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is making a difference in the delivery of critical infrastructure in the country with assistance from China. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure Friday while receiving in audience the Chinese Ambassador to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica