2023: Tambuwal strategises to defeat APC in Sokoto

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has held a crucial meeting with the newly appointed leadership and members of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council to discuss and fashion out ways to prosecute its campaigns ahead of the coming general election next year. Prior to this meeting, Governor Tambuwal had presided over the council’s inauguration on Sunday at the state capital. Spokesperson of the council, who is also the state’s Commissioner of Information, Akibu Dalhatu, told journalists after the meeting that the aim of the meeting is to assemble all the members of the various committees in order to fashion out and implement an effective strategy that would ensure the success of the party in the election. According to him, the party is set to conduct a violence-free electioneering campaign in its determination to sweep the polls in the election.
Related Articles
Muslim-Muslim ticket attempt to polarise Nigeria –PFN
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Kaduna State chapter, yesterday, disclosed that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is an attempt to polarise the country on religious lines. Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, PFN Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter, in a statement also accused the APC of “consistent disregard for our heterogeneous nature in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo launches N500m appeal fund
Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos will today at its 2022 Harvest Thanksgiving service, launch a N500 million appeal fund at the church. A statement by Brother Tola Noibi on behalf of the Church said the lay President, Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Sir Olugbolahan Olayomi (KJW), is expected to preach while other prominent personalities […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Clark: Kano naval base project, ill-conceived, waste of resources
* Says there must be limit to nepotism, parochialism Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, Monday, condemned the move by the Federal Government to set up a Naval Base in Kano State, describing the project as a waste of resources and the height of nepotism and parochialism. The Chief of Naval […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)