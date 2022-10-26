2023: Tambuwal strategises to defeat APC in Sokoto

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has held a crucial meeting with the newly appointed leadership and members of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council to discuss and fashion out ways to prosecute its campaigns ahead of the coming general election next year. Prior to this meeting, Governor Tambuwal had presided over the council’s inauguration on Sunday at the state capital. Spokesperson of the council, who is also the state’s Commissioner of Information, Akibu Dalhatu, told journalists after the meeting that the aim of the meeting is to assemble all the members of the various committees in order to fashion out and implement an effective strategy that would ensure the success of the party in the election. According to him, the party is set to conduct a violence-free electioneering campaign in its determination to sweep the polls in the election.

