2023: Tambuwal visits Ortom, seeks end to party’s impasse

Cephas Iorhemen MakurdiAs the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday visited and consulted his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom, to seek ways of ending the prolonged impasse and work for the victory of the party in 2023. Governor Ortom is a member of the ‘G-5 governors’, led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who are seeking the ouster of National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as a condi  tion for their support for the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The G-5 governors on the other side of the coin are agitating for a Southern head of the party. Speaking with journalists at the Government House, Makurdi after closed door meeting with Governor Ortom that lasted for over one hour, Tambuwal who is also the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, regretted the intractable internal wrangling going in the party which he noted are normal stressing that what is being witnessed in the PDP is not a war of attrition but a political disagreement. Governor Tambuwal said: “I have said this before and about three

months ago, that internal party wrangling is normal and what we have been having is not a war of attrition but political disagreement. “We even in our families have reasons to disagree, agree and some other times when you have such disagreements and you come back together, you bond stronger and wax stronger. So we are working to bring everybody together to work for this party. That is the mission of my being here in Makurdi. “He (Ortom) is a principal person on the issues we are handling and we have had a very strong conversation with him and of course, which I will engage with the rest of our colleagues and our leaders to see how best we can come back together as one family and work towards making sure that the PDP come out stronger and win the election of 2023.” But Governor Ortom pointedly tasked the NGF leader to extend his consultations to other aggrieved members of the G-5 insisting talking to him alone will not solve the crisis. Governor Ortom blamed the crisis confronting the party on the PDP’s leadership which he said had failed to deploy its internal dispute resolution mechanism to look into their grievances. “For me, I commend Governor Tambuwal for taking this step to visit me. And we have discussed my opinion on how I think this matter can be resolved. And I believe that as a leader and DG of the campaign he would do the needful because I am not alone. Talking to me alone will not solve the problem but reaching out to others. I believe he will do the needful to pull the party together,” he said.

 

