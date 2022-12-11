Politics

2023: Tambuwal visits Ortom, seeks end to PDP crisis

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Sunday visited and consulted his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom to seek ways of ending the prolonged impasse and work for the victory of the party in 2023.

Governor Ortom is a member of the ‘G-5 governors’, led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who are seeking the ouster of National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as a condition for their support for the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The G-5 governors on the other side of the coin are agitating for a Southern head of the party.

Speaking with journalists at the Government House, Makurdi after closed door meeting with Governor Ortom that lasted for over one hour, Tambuwal who is also the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, regretted the intractable internal wrangling going in the party which he noted are normal stressing that what is being witnessed in the PDP is not a war of attrition but a political disagreement.

Governor Tambuwal said: “I have said this before and about three months ago, that internal party wrangling is normal and what we have been having is not a war of attrition but political disagreement.

“We even in our families have reasons to disagree, agree and some other times when you have such disagreements and you come back together, you bond stronger and wax stronger. So we are working to bring everybody together to work for this party. That is the mission of my being here in Makurdi.”

 

