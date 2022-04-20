2023: Tegbe’s defection rattles Oyo APC

The recent defection of Joseph Tegbe, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has unsettled the ranks of the opposition party in the state. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Although Joseph Tegbe, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State in 2018 didn’t eventually emerge as the candidate of the former ruling party for the 2019 governorship election in the state, his influence and popularity within the ranks of the party loom large. Tegbe, a former Senior Partner and Head of the Technology Advisory Services and Markets of KPMG Professional Services in Nigeria, withdrew from the party’s primary to support Adebayo Adelabu, who eventually lost the governorship election to the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Upon the party’s defeat in the governorship poll, peace became elusive in the APC fold and not even the several interventions of the late former governor Abiola Ajimobi could salvage the situation. The crisis and in-fighting within the progressive party even got messier when former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, who was holding forth after Ajimobi’s exit, also passed to the great beyond in January, 2022. At the just-concluded national convention of the party, the state chapter of the party reportedly presented two chairmen in Ajiboye Omodewu, a former Commissioner in the state and Abu Gbadamosi. But with the politics of 2023 coming thick and fast, and with no end in sight to the internal crisis within its apparatus, some stakeholders within the party started counting their teeth with their tongues over their ambition ahead of the next election cycle. One of such was Tegbe, who served as consultant and adviser to former governor Ajimobi. He dropped the progressives party for the ruling PDP, last week. While some stakeholders expressed shock at the move owing to their projections that Tegbe will be one of those to fly the party’s flag against the incumbent Makinde at the 2023 election, others inferred that his defection was just a matter of time. But in a personally signed statement, Tegbe said he left APC due to the internal crisis rocking the state chapter of the party. He said that his defection was further fuelled by the national leadership of the party, which was allegedly supporting the minority in hijacking the party structure, contrary to the desire of the majority. “The good people of Oyo State, many years ago, I made a commitment to always contribute to the development of our society in my Godgiven capacity. “In 2018, after serving in different non-political capacities, I offered to serve Oyo State as Governor, on the platform of the APC. “This decision was based on my commitment to offering my wealth of experience to the entrenchment of good governance and development in our dear state,” he said. The cybersecurity professional recounted how he stepped down in 2018 as a team player and continued to make his contribution to the party, adding that recent developments in APC in the state were unfortunate and worrisome. “We watched a minority hijacking the party structure and backed by some powers at the top. “We saw congress results, democratically agreed at Ward and Local Government levels being altered to favour this minority group. “Efforts to make the national leadership of the party see reasons have yielded no fruits. A house divided against itself cannot stand,” he said. However, political pundits said the decision to quit the Oyo governorship race and the APC by Tegbe, was for him to cut a deal with Governor Makinde for the ex-Ajimobi aide to run for Oyo Central senatorial ticket in PDP. But refuting reasons adduced by Tegbe for his defection, Oyo State chapter of the APC, said the former aspirant has been romancing the PDP and Makinde since 2019. Acting State Publicity Secretary of APC, Shittu Adebayo Mukaila, said that APC received the news of Tegbe’s defection to the PDP through media reports, urging party members not to be bothered by Tegbe’s defection to PDP. He said, “Though no political party will celebrate the exit of a member, the defection of Engr. Joseph Tegbe did not come to us as a shock as he had been clandestinely romancing Engr. Seyi Makinde immediately after failing to get the 2019 governorship ticket of our great party. As a matter of fact, he worked assiduously for the Victory of his real home the PDP in the 2019 election, whilst deriving joy from the electoral loss of the APC. “Leveraging on his contractual relationship with late former governor Ajimobi and enticement of consultancy fees from the government, Engr. Tegbe signified interest in the 2019 governorship ticket of our great party. Having failed to be imposed on the party, he felt aggrieved and activated an unholy secret relationship with the Engr. Seyi Makinde prior 2019 general elections”. “There is no denying the fact that Engr. Tegbe was unknown in the political and social arena of Oyo State. “Tegbe’s claim that he defected to PDP because a minority group took over Oyo APC structure is untenable, as all tendencies (including Tegbe) have stakes in the composition of party executives at ward, local, State, zonal and national levels. Being a greenhorn in politics, he cowardly left the house having failed to learn and play competitive politicking,” he said. Also, Bolaji Tunji, a former Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to late Senator Ajimobi, who is aspiring to contest for the House of Representatives seat on the platform of APC in Ogbomoso North, South, and Oriire Federal constituency, said the defection of Engineer Tegbe has shown that if nothin was done, the APC would witness the further exit of disgruntled party members. However, a socio-political group, the Oyo Kajola Group (OKG), said Tegbe’s defection from APC to PDP was a testament to Governor Seyi Makinde’s attractive style of politics. The OKG, in a statement by its Media Coordinator, Comrade Adebayo Ayandele, described efforts by groups within Oyo APC and Tegbe’s new party, PDP, to discredit the politician’s defection as selfserving, face-saving and baseless. According to the group, Tegbe’s defection from the APC and the party’s reaction through proxies is an indication that the crisis-ridden party was hit hard and that the defection has shown that things have fallen apart in the APC in Oyo State. The group equally warned individuals and groups within the PDP in Oyo state, who appear to be waging an unguided war and acting as scarecrows against Tegbe’s entry into the PDP to desist from such paths and look at the bigger picture. The statement read: “We in the Oyo Kajola Group welcome Mogaji Olasunkanmi Tegbe to the PDP, the party that has done a good job of rescuing Oyo State from the abyss that his former party, APC consigned it to for eight years. “We congratulate him for leaving the APC, a sinking ship that Nigerians have abandoned due to the wicked, insensitive and anti-masses tendencies of its leaders. “Mogaji Tegbe has demonstrated unmatched courage by leaving the divided Oyo APC and its leaders who behave like bandits, hijacking party structures, raping democracy in broad daylight and doing all sorts of desperate things in an attempt to reclaim power in the state. “Certainly, Governor Makinde’s beautiful style of politics and the unprecedented good governance he has been providing to the state led to Tegbe’s conversion and we are sure that more people will leave the APC to join PDP as 2023 draws near.” The group called on Tegbe to work hard to bring his entire structure into the PDP with a view to teaching the APC a hard lesson for the treachery it demonstrated against him in 2019, when he, as the most acceptable governorship aspirant, was held down for Adebayo Adelabu, who eventually wasted the party’s ticket. Meanwhile, a group within the PDP where Tegbe is supposed to be the latest bride, has described Tegbe as an agent of disruption who has nothing positive to offer the party. The group, Peoples Democracy Forum (PDF), said this in a statement after its meeting, held in Ibadan, the state capital and signed by its zonal secretary, Osuntade Orobiyi. PDF, a group of political-minded professionals spread across the South-West, alleged that Tegbe, who just defected) to the PDP, has a penchant for creating bad blood wherever he went. The group recalled that the same Tegbe caused a crisis when he joined the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led APC before the 2019 elections. The attempted imposition of Tegbe led to the exit of a large chunk of the membership base of the APC in Oyo State and that began the decline in the fortune of the party. Despite the fact that Tegbe lost the ticket to Bayo Adelabu, the damage could not be reversed. “The ongoing trend by the governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, of discouraging aspiring party faithful from going to primaries is a recipe for electoral disaster. “Worse still is the down-pressing of party loyalists for the choice of His Excellency which has evidently boomeranged in most cases. The Tegbe story is most unfortunate and may sound the death knell for the PDP in Oyo State.” Clearly, the coast appears clear for Tegbe to fly PDP’s flag for Oyo South senatorial district at the expense of the incumbent, Senator Kola Balogun, who appears out of sync with Makinde. If anything, the Oyo governor has succeeded in using one stone to kill two birds by first decimating the list of those that may put up a fight against his second term bid and also settling scores with the incumbent lawmaker from Oyo South. How far the governor can go will be evaluated with time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...