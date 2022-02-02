News

2023: TETFund BoT chair endorses Umahi for president

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Alhaji Kasheem Ibrahim-Imam, has described Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as a very viable option to fix Nigeria’s teething developmental problems in 2023. Speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, Ibrahim-Imam cited the numerous infrastructural projects put in place by the Umahi’s administration in Ebonyi State as a pointer to his unwavering capacity to transform Nigeria.

He said: “I think he is credible, he is worthy, he has worked very hard in Ebonyi, he has produced results, you will need to see the road network, and you will also need to see the transformation of Abakaliki which used to be a small sleepy town. “Ontheissueof Presidency, our party is blessed with several credible, worthy contenders, I hope that we will put heads together and at the appropriate time we will presentthecandidatethatthe party would present for the electionsbutthereisnodoubt about the fact that Governor Dave Umahi is very credible, at the end of the day, it is not aboutoneself, itismoreabout our country Nigeria.”

 

Our Reporters

