2023: The battle ahead of PDP

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reposition for the 2023 general election, ONYEKACHI EZE reports on the battle ahead of PDP to recapture power at the centre

Two events in the last few days bolstered the confidence of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) now have the same number of states with it in the South-East, the zone may still remain its strong base.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, who dumped PDP for APC on November 17, had accused PDP of marginalising the people of South-East during its 16 years in government but prominent leaders of the party from the zone seemed not to agree with him.

Umahi had stated that “since 1998, the people of the South-East have supported PDP in all elections; at a time the five states in the South-East were all PDP. One of the founding members of PDP, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, the late former Vice President, is from the South-East, so it is absurd that since 1998 going to 2023, the South-East will never be considered to run for presidency under the ticket of the PDP.”

He added: “It is very absurd and this is my position and it will continue to be my position, it has nothing to do with me. I am not driven by selfish interests, but because we need to protest against marginalisation. We have benefited more from the APC government. I have no regrets in my decision to join the APC.

In life, you have to be courageous. “I want to clear the air that I didn’t ask for PDP’s presidential ticket and I will not. So, anybody saying that I have gone to the APC because PDP didn’t zone its presidential ticket to me is being mischievous because even if PDP promises an individual the presidential ticket, how does it work when over 8,000 delegates will be electing the persons and such promise cannot happen with about 10 or 20 people? “The point is very simple.

In 2023, I would have been in PDP for between 24 years and the South-East never really supported APC the way they are supporting PDP. And by 2023, they (APC) would have been eight years in office. I believe that APC is amenable to working with the South-East from all indications.

The party is amenable and I also believe that until we ensure justice and equity in this nation, it will be difficult for Nigeria to make progress.” While the governor’s submission apparently cast PDP in bad light in the zone, there is no doubt that the South-East has consistently accused the APC, not PDP, of marginalisation.

Apart from certain policies of the Federal Government, which the people claim are against their region, the people of the zone have also not forgiven the APC-led Federal Government for the killing of unarmed Igbo youths in 2017 and a clampdown thereafter. .

Two days after Umahi accused PDP of marginalization, the party hosted its 90th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and recorded nearly a hundred percent attendance from the South-East. From Ebonyi State where Umahi hails from, a former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, who had not attended the meeting since he left office in 2007, was present, so also former Governor Sam Egwu who is now a senator.

PDP’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, told the NEC meeting that despite the fact that none of the eight National Assembly members from Ebonyi State followed Umahi to APC, Senator Anyim assured him that prominent members in the state are not leaving the party with the governor.

His words: “We have refused to join issues with him (Umahi) in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail. What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi State and South-East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it.” The second event which gave PDP assurance was the inauguration of a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the party in Ebonyi State, pending the conduct of congresses to elect substantive State Working Committee (SWC) members for the state.

The party leadership had on the heat of Governor Umahi’s defection, dissolved all its executive committees in Ebonyi State, from the ward to state levels, as well as PDP South-East zonal leadership headed by Umahi’s younger brother, Austin.

The inauguration, which held in Abuja on November 23, was also attended by PDP leaders from Ebonyi State. Among them were Anyim and Egwu as well as former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Onwe S. Onwe; former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Amb. Lawrence Nwuruku; former Nigeria Ambassador to Greece, Franklin Ogbuewu and Senator Obinna Ogba, among others.

At a press conference after the inauguration, the Ebonyi PDP leaders said the party remains the only platform that is deeply rooted in the minds of the people of the state, and “its strength remains unshakable.”

They promised to keep faith with the PDP “both when in power at the centre or in opposition, with the hope that in due time the party will give the quest to zone the presidency to South-East the consideration it deserves.”

The leaders, however, disagreed with Umahi that the zone had discussed or resolved “on the strategies to actualise the zoning of the presidency to South-East come 2023.” They said: “We affirm our resolve to obey and honour any decision or resolution reached by the South-East PDP on how to actualise the zoning of the presidency to South-East come 2023.

“We note the explanation of the party that the issue of zoning is not yet on the table for consideration, and in due time, it will be treated in line with the party rules and guidelines The South-East and South-South have remained faithful to the PDP since 1999. The two zones have always given the party a block votes in presidential elections in the past 21 years.

In 1999, PDP won all the five states in the South-East. But in 2006, it lost Anambra to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), following an Appeal Court judgement that quashed the 2003 election of a PDP governor.

In 2007, Imo and Abia states were captured by the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), but they returned to PDP shortly after. Imo State returned to APGA in 2011, and probably would have remained if then Governor Rochas Okorocha had not taken a faction of the party to APC in 2013. PDP temporarily recovered the state in 2019 but lost it at the Supreme Court. Despite losing Anambra and Imo states, PDP has continued to win the two states in presidential elections.

This, perhaps, explains why PDP regards the loss of Ebonyi to APC as a set-back ahead of the 2023 general election. Since the defection of five of its governors in 2013 to APC, this is the only time a PDP governor will be joining the ruling party.

Instead, the party has attracted a number of APC governors to its fold. In 2017, when it held its national convention to elect the present National Working Committee (NWC), PDP had only 11 states, but it has been able to increase this number to 16 (before Umahi’s defection), narrowing the gap between it and APC. Thus, out of the nation’s 36 states, APC has 20, PDP 15 and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) one.

At the moment, PDP has presence in all the six geopolitical zones of the country. The re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for another term in office has given PDP full control of all the six South-South states.

In South East, the party now has the same number of states with APC, leaving the remaining one state to APGA. The PDP also has equal number with APC in the North-East. Each of the parties has three states, while it won won two out of the seven states in the North-West. The main opposition party, however, is in control of one state in the South-West and North Central, respectively, leaving the other 10 states to APC.

Secondus, who reminded members of the NEC that when the NWC came into office three years ago, it based its programmes on 3Rs – repositioning, rebuilding and regaining the party’s lost glories, said: “I can confidently report to NEC that the programme is on course. We were able to reform the party ahead of 2019 general election enough to take us to victory if the APC regime had allowed the will of the people to prevail.”

He added: “The number of PDP governors increased from 11 to 16 and would have been more if not for APC’s electoral abracadabra in Osun, Kano, Kogi states and climaxed in Imo State with the shocking Supreme Court ruling. “At the National Assembly, as an opposition, we were able to attract into our fold the Senate President and 16 senators, the Speaker and more than 34 House of Representatives members ahead of the 2019 elections in addition to three seating state governors, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Dr Sam Ortom of Benue and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State. All these were as a result of our repositioning of the party that made it a huge brand.

We restored integrity to our primaries. “On off season elections, we won the governorship in Bayelsa and Edo states. The party also prevailed in several byeelections in Sokoto, Cross River, Taraba and Rivers states.” The 2023 elections are barely two years and five months away and Umahi’s defection had ruffled feathers as his claim of PDP’s injustice against the South-East seemed to put party on edge.

This is with regard to the sharing of its party positions. Since the return of democracy in 1999, PDP has produced three Nigeria presidents and four vice presidents. Three zones, the South-West, North-West and South-South produced the three presidents, while the vice presidents were from North-East, North-West and South-South.

The South- East and North-Central zones have not produced any occupant of the two offices. The North-West and South-South seemed to have been favoured, producing both president and vice president. But PDP said it has compensated the South- East for its loyalty and support despite its failure to produce either the president or vice president on its platform.

A statement by the party’s publicity department said the zone has produced five presidents of the Senate on its platform, Deputy President of the Senate for 12 years, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for four years, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), two National Chairmen of the party, Chief of Army Staff, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Finance Minister (twice); Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a vice presidential running mate.

Though the statistics is not disputable, it may not assuage the feelings of the zone as the ultimate prize is the presidency. While the agitation for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is gaining momentum, the North is also crying marginalisation by the party. The region’s argument is that it had only three out of 16 years that PDP was in power.

These jostling by the various zones for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket, notwithstanding, ability of the party’s leadership to harmonise these interests without injuring any of the regions would be a step towards winning the 2023 presidency.

The PDP is hinging the zoning of its ticket on where the APC presidential candidate in 2023 will come from. This is to enable it exploit possible electoral advantage over the ruling party, so it may be politically unwise for the party to decide before the APC.

