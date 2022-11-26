2023: The Omoluabi of the Southwest and Plato’s ‘Aditu’ Republic

There is no doubt in my mind that history will put it on record that the greatest tragedy of the Nigerian narrative would be the story of my people, the Omoluabi-omo’Odua of the Southwest in Nigeria, if we do not stand up to be counted in this hour. Also known in modern times as the ‘Yoruba’ people, a term which in reality is an appellation of dubious distinction. It was an arrow shot byAḥmadBābā Al-Massufiel- Timbuktī( ( حمدباباالتمبكتيأ that found its target. The religious mystic published many books including a treatise on the enslavement of Africans in 1615 and very few in modern Nigerian knowhow his ideas have impacted the history of the Southwest and the kidnap, enslavement and trading of slaves in the ongoing war against terrorism. Robbed of their history, a people will settle for just any future and a chain they say, is only as strong as its weakest link!

The ‘Omoluabi’ heritage became the engine room of our civilisation when the North African emigrant Oduduwa sounded the trumpet of critical thought in the seventh and eighth century to initiate a sweeping reform that turned aboriginal Ile-Ife into the epicentre of the civilising programme that defines our people till date. The war of narratives has always been a part of the enslavement process and the creation of myths and rebranding of territories was a Fulani conquest strategy. It was the solid construct of our Odudux wa heritage that completely neutralised the Bayyajida and Banzabakwai concoction even though the ‘Yoruba’ rebranding arrow found its target.

Certain versions of that myth had positioned the Yoruba as the seventh of the bastards and the encroachment forays were incessant until Oluyole of Ibadan arose at 40 years of age to build the consensus that turned the tide in two decisive battles at Odootin and Osogbo in the year 1840. The civilising heritage of the Omoluabi matrix was inadvertently announced to the world when the German explorer, Leo Frobenius, visited our terrain in 1910 and came across some sculpted bronze heads and terracotta figures. He ran to Europe to announce that he had discovered remains of the mythical lost city of Atlantis.

He could not believe that sophistication and engineering on display could be African. Our role in Nigeria, like the Virginians in early America, have always been the custodian of a heritage on which a greater and more advanced civilisation than the democratic republic model of the USA can be built.

Our cultural nation was eventually meshed into the Nigerian territory by colonial engineering but we have never really had the chance to make our contribution as the game changer in the national mix. This is nobody’s fault but ours because we have never resolved war within! Like the ‘charioteer’ of Plato, the soul of our cultural nation is driven by a pair of strong horses, the first (Omoluabi) is noble and of noble breed while the other (Yoruba) is quite opposite in character and breeding.

This revelatory ‘aditu’ explains the mixed fortunes of our people and our first public discourse on the Omoluabi vs Yoruba tensions during a TV broadcast was truncated on the orders of former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, citing security reasons even though Professors Ade Ajayi and Akinjogbin of blessed memory had given the stamp of historical credence to the revelation.

Yet, it was that same Omoluabi vs Yoruba tensions that led us into a hundred years of internecine war between 1793 and1893. The wellbeing of our people has always been decided by the dynamics of that tension in each generation. We saw it at play in the contention between the ‘Are-Ona-Kakanfo’ Afonja, the grandson of Laderin, versus his sovereign, the tyrannic Aole in the early eighteen hundreds. Hubert Ogunde, the bard lamented the Yoruba factor of the tensions but most people could no longer interpret his coded message.

Even though he was enslaved and sold by the Fulani in 1821, the Omoluabi heritage in Ajayi Crowther compelled his return from Fourah Bay after he was set free by the British sea patrols. As he worked towards a civilised foundation for Nigeria he held a meeting with the Fulani king, Sumo Zaki and his half brother, Dasaba to win concessions not minding that they were notorious slave raiders. The road to Nigerian independence was riddled with the ‘pot holes’ of corruption but our hopes were rekindled in 1945, when Obafemi Awolowo blasted the Omoluabi trumpet of ‘critical thought’ to announce the renaissance of our treasured values, standards and governance model. This is what produced the 10 golden years of the Western Region until the Yoruba factor colluded to halt the Omoluabi contribution to national progress.

When the global resurgence of religious extremism revived the derogatory arrow of AḥmadBābā Al-Massufiel-Timbuktī in the hope of the dividing us along the lines of religion, divine providence raised Rauf Aregbesola as an advocate for the renaissance of the Omoluabi heritage to slow the terror hydra.

Now, that the security situation is an open book, it is imperative that the ancient tension of the Omoluabi vs Yoruba has to be resolved finally so that we can make our contribution to national stability in this hour of need. Once the trumpet sound is heard the shenanigans within the Afenifere leadership will be dissolved because it would be impossible for a sophisticated civilisation whose refined vocabulary separates the definitions of an influential person, a rich person, moneyed person and a wealthy person to allow itself to be sold into slavery by any unsavory character of dubious personage. This could be the best time to digitalise and nationalise our ancient ‘Omoluabi’ heritage or perhaps, I am speaking in parables.

*Ladi Peter Thompson is a consultant with the Ibadan based Omoluabi Standards Organisation (orakles1961@gmail. com)

Like this: Like Loading...