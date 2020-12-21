2023: The poster game revs up

Presidency: Gladiators test political waters with posters



FELIX NWANERI writes on the emergence of campaign posters of some political gladiators, who are said to be interested in the 2023 presidential election but are yet to officially declare their respective ambitions

There is no doubt that the jostle for the 2023 presidency by the various political blocs across the country as well as individuals has commenced although the two leading political parties – ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are yet to take decisions on which of the country’s political divides their respective tickets will go to.

On paper, power is expected to shift to the southern part of the country given the zoning arrangement between the North and South, which took effect from 1999. However, developments in the polity show that the 2023 presidency will go beyond a southern affair as political gladiators from both sides of the divides are gearing up for the contest.

While some of the presidential hopefuls have been criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, consulting with different groups and stakeholders as well as former leaders, almost all of them have been testing the political waters either directly or indirectly through what some analysts and observers have termed the “poster game.”

However, even as the 2023 campaign presidential posters continue to flood major cities across the states of the federation and the social media in particular, refutation has been the response from the camps of the various politicians linked to them.

Perhaps, the reason for the denial is because the development contravenes Section 99 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended, which states that “campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

The first of such posters for the 2023 presidential election surfaced in September 2019. They include those of personalities like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi and the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The development was six months after the 2019 presidential election that saw the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term and four months after his inauguration.

However, the leadership of the APC, not only came out to disclaim such posters, but said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was behind the spread of the 2023 campaign posters of some of its members. The then spokesman of the ruling party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the posters were fabricated to distract the party from concentrating on what is important to Nigerians.

“As a party, we want to state clearly that having won elections convincingly and having been given the mandate to run government for the next four years, our major and only focus now is governance,” he said.

Isa-Onilu, particularly put the blame on the main opposition party for the development, saying: “It is strictly part of the strategy of a party that is supposed to provide alternative to our governance model and since they do not have such, the only thing they can do is to continue to throw spanners in the works.”

He added: “We are not engaging in any other activity about 2023 elections and wherever you see such posters, you can be sure it is from mischief-makers and of course, we know it is part of the strategy of the PDP to continue to take actions to cause distractions for the governing party from focusing on anything that is important to the people of Nigeria.

So, we urge all our members to focus on what is important to us and we dissociate ourselves and our leaders from such issues that have to do with elections.” Despite the disclaimer, more of such posters have continued to surface and they are not only associated with the APC camp.

There have equally been campaign posters linked to some members of the PDP, also said to be nursing presidential ambition in 2023.

They include former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who was the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election; ex-governor of Anambra State and PDP vice presidential candidate in 2019, Mr. Peter Obi; a former governor of Kano State; Senator Musa Kwankwaso; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and Senator Dino Melaye.

The APC has also witnessed posters of more presidential hopefuls. They are those of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, whose posters appeared before he dumped the PDP for the ruling party; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

There are also campaign posters linked to some presidential hopefuls, who are yet to declare the platforms through which they intend to realise their ambitions.

A former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, falls into this category. In some cases, some of the gladiators were presented as presidential aspirants, while as vice presidential aspirants in other cases.

Oshiomole/el-Rufai

Campaign posters, which showed that the APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole, would be vying for the 2023 presidential election, emerged in September 2019. That was few months after he led his party to victory in the February 2019 presidential election.

The poster, with the message: “Mandate 2023,” had the former Edo State governor as a presidential hopeful with Governor, el-Rufai as his running mate. But Oshiomhole publicly disassociated himself from the plot.

He said: “I want to completely disassociate myself and members of our party from all those posters. We believe that these are the handwork of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which thinks that they can create suspicion within the rank of APC by using some elements to print posters to create complete diversion.”

While Oshiomhole stated then that it was time for all hands to be on deck in support President Buhari and governors of the party in their bid to deliver on their respective campaign promise for the good of our people, there is no doubt campaigns for the next elections has started and it is left to be seen whether the former Edo State governor, who was unceremoniously removed as national chairman of the ruling party will join the 2023 presidential race.

Fayemi/el-Rufai

From the APC camp emerged another set of posters in 2019 that showed that Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, would be running for the 2023 presidency with Governor el-Rufai as his possible running mate. But disassociating himself from such political posters, Fayemi said his bridge-building effort should not be misconstrued as a presidential ambition.

The governor, who then spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Segun Dipe, dismissed the insinuation that he was nursing a presidential ambition in 2023. He insisted that it was a fallacy and a misrepresentation of his personality and conduct.

The governor’s aide said those spreading such rumour must have been studying Fayemi from afar and must have misread his relationship with President Buhari, thus taking his reconciliatory efforts for an ambition-driven one.

According to Dipe, while Fayemi could be seen as eminently qualified and a sellable personality from the South- West geopolitical zone, he would rather prefer his intention to be understood as playing a crucial role of bridge-building among the state governors whose forum he chairs at present, and not of any subterranean move towards 2023.

His words: “Fayemi is a sitting governor and he chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. He enjoys these roles and he is playing them to the best of his ability.

His objective is that of engaging in processes such as negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration in order to move a seemingly violent conflict into non-violent dialogue, where differences are settled through conflict transformation processes or through the work of representative political institutions.”

Dipe further said if Governor Fayemi is seen as commanding respect among his colleagues across parties, it is because he desires and preaches peace among them.

“He is interested in what is happening in every part of the country and, like he himself once stated, anything that affects the peace of any state governed by a member of the NGF would surely affect the solidarity of the forum. “People like Fayemi bring people together. You find them in all kinds of places and in all kinds of circumstances.

They are very lovable people who wish the very best for other people. Despite that his action as a peacemaker and reconciliator means a lot to other people, the Governor is a modest person and he is focused on other people’s happiness.

“As a bridge-builder, Fayemi is never pushy; he just wants everyone around him to find peace and achieve happiness.

The governor no doubt knows a lot of people and doesn’t fail to bring everybody together; he listens carefully and is sincerely interested in how everyone is doing. Like any other bridge-builder in the world, Fayemi likes to help to connect people, he is quick at recognising what someone else needs and his mind starts searching for ways to help the other person move ahead,” Dipe said.

Umahi/el-Rufai

Another set of 2023 presidential campaign posters that surfaced at a time had it that Governor el-Rufai would be pairing the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, in the 2023 presidential poll. Umahi, who was then in the PDP dissociated himself from such arrangement.

The governor in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nweze, insisted that “such bears the imprint of detractors and political desperados, who thrive on gossips, rumours, and have resorted in producing a smokescreen, where they attempt to drag the name of the governor to the mud via the poster.”

The statement further read: “One could not help but come to a sane conclusion that enemies of the state probably quoting the harmless expression of an Igbo born industrialist, Chief Cletus Ibeto, who said ‘when it is time, we will send Umahi,’ decided to steer the hornets’ nest and hit up the polity with such embarrassing poster.

“In as much as Governor David Umahi has towering credentials that in any contest makes him visible, he has not made public any intention to contest for any position in 2023…

We, therefore, call on all lovers of good governance, Governor Umahi’s ambassadors and the general public to ignore such posters as it is nothing but the handiwork of mischievous elements who are determined to put the governor against his admirers. In truism, 2023 is too far to start politicking now.”

Amosun

The immediate past governor of Ogun State (now senator representing Ogun Central), Ibikunle Amosun, is not left out of the denial game over the 2023 presidential campaign posters.

He not only disowned posters announcing his presidential ambition, but said the time had not come to address the issue of 2023 presidency. Some campaign posters bearing his name and picture for the 2023 presidential race had surfaced online late last year, but Amosun then said that linking him to the 2023 presidential contest stood logic in the head as he had not spent a year in the Senate.

In a press statement made available by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, the former Ogun State governor said: “My attention has just been drawn to a poster, suggesting I had thrown my hat into the 2023 presidential race.

It definitely defies logic that such a move would be my preoccupation or in any way linked to me, when indeed I have not spent a year in my current assignment as the senator representing Ogun Central District.

“It goes without saying that anyone nursing a presidential ambition at a time President Muhammadu Buhari has just begun to consolidate on the successes of his first term, is not only an enemy of the Nigerian state but clearly does not desire any good for Mr. President.

“The poster and any of such publication is nothing but a sheer distraction. As a senator, my hands are full and I am committed to working with fellow patriots on how best to move our nation forward by supporting and working with President Buhari.

There is a time for everything. The time to address 2023 is clearly not anywhere close.”

Atiku

The former vice-president (1999-2009) was the candidate of the PDP in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, but was defeated by President Buhari, who contested the poll on the platform of the APC. Atiku has not indicated interest in taking another shot at the presidency, but campaign posters announcing his 2023 ambition have been trending on social media.

While some of the posters are silent on the platform Atiku will use to actualise his ambition, others have the PDP logo on them, and they had inscriptions such as “Atiku 2023,” “Vote Atiku Abubakar for 2023 presidency,” Movement 2023: Atiku is coming” and “Atiku, my choice 2023.” among others.

The former vice-president has not associated himself from the various support groups promoting the 2023 campaign, but his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, at a time said “the support groups are everyday Nigerians who believe in an idea, and most times, they express themselves without recourse to anyone.”

But in what seemed a confirmation of the former vice-president’s ambition, one his sons, Adamu, who serves as a commissioner in Adamawa State, said his father will contest for the presidency because he is an astute politician with an experience spanning four decades.

“Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency,” he added.

Tinubu

The APC national leader has not officially declared intention for the 2023 presidency, but there have been pockets of endorsements in that regard from different quarters. Equally, some groups have commenced moves to draft him into the race.

Some of the groups have also gone to the extent of printing campaign materials in Tinubu’s name to show how serious they are. One of the support groups is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Network Vision.

There has also been endorsement for Tinubu by the Lagos State chapter of the APC, which said the APC National Leader has what it takes to rule Nigeria. But Tinubu, in denouncing one of the groups, promoting the 2023 campaign on his behalf – Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria – said he did not authorise such.

The APC national leader in a series of tweets signed by his media office and posted on his official Twitter handle, said: “We have seen pictures of face caps, T-shirts, shirts and even leaflets with Bola Tinubu 2023 embossed on them.

“We hereby, through this medium, categorically deny any knowledge of the group and dissociate Asiwaju Tinubu from the group’s unsolicited and unwarranted materials.”

Osinbajo

Whereas the Vice-President has not declared what his next political move would be after 2023, he has severally been linked to the next presidential poll. To most Nigerians, the vice-president has what it takes to lead Africa’s most populous nation given his track record and his supporters have been sending out sensitizing messages through different campaign posters.

The first of such the posters showed that Osinbajo would be contesting the poll with the Minister of Communication, Dr. Isa Pantami as his running mate.

Another had it that the vice-president will pair with a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al- Makura, while the most recent showed that Osinbajo is aspiring to succeed his principal with Borno State governor, Prof. Babagan Zulum as running mate. The Osinbajo/Zulum poster, which has the APC logo on it comes with a message: “The Two Eggheads for 2023.”

Amaechi/el-Rufai

For the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, campaign posters, announcing his presidential ambition have not only surfaced on the internet but the hard copies were recently pasted on major streets in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Details on the posters show that Amaechi and el-Rufai are vying for the position of president and vice-president respectively.

One of the posters was titled “the People’s choice” while another had the message “Today may not be the best, but tomorrow will be better” and sponsored by the National Consolidation Movement although none had the logo of any political party.

Tambuwal

The Sokoto State governor, who is aiming to take another shot at the presidency after the failed bid in 2019, recently visited some eminent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which many viewed as part of his strategies to test the political waters before launching his 2023 presidential bid.

Besides Obasanjo, the Sokoto State governor also visited ex-Minister of Defence and Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) and a former President of the Senate, David Mark. Besides the consultations, there have been posters, showing that Tambuwal is ready for the battle ahead on the platform of the PDP.

Sanusi

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who was deposed as Emir of Kano in March by the state government over alleged insubordination, has also been linked to the 2023 presidency via the poster game. Branded campaign vehicles with Sanusi’s pictures have emerged on line.

The vehicles had the inscription: “All Nigerian Youth Project 2023, Lets Save Nigeria.”

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who posted a photograph of one of the vehicles on his Twitter page, however, stated that Governor el-Rufai, is using the dethroned Emir of Kano to push his presidential ambition.

The Kaduna State governor is a close ally of Sanusi, but Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator and known political opponent of el-Rufai, at the time the posters emerged, warned the dethroned Emir against joining politics.

Sani wrote on his Twitter handle: “Rest well in the comfort of your family without the burden and the lice of the turban and the gown.

Avoid individuals and groups trying to drag you into partisan politics and avoid being used as a ladder. It’s enough being a hero, they should look for a martyr elsewhere.”

But in what seemed an endorsement of Sanusi, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), said the former Emir of Kano has what it takes to contest for presidency in 2023.

President-General of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, who insisted that it is Sanusi’s right to run for an elective office in the country, averred: “It’s human for Sanusi to decide on running for presidency.

He’s at liberty to decide whether to contest or go into politics or not. Nobody can decide that.”

Bello

The move by supporters of the Kogi State governor to draft him into the presidential race has gone beyond the poster game as members of the state House of Assembly recently passed a motion asking him to throw his hat to the ring.

Before now, there have been campaign posters of Governor Bello, with the message: “All Progressives Congress Continual of Good Governance. Vote for Governor Yahaya Bello as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The governor, however, distanced himself from them, saying he has no prior knowledge of the purported materials and that he had no links with the group or individuals behind them.

The statement read in part: “The governor’s attention has been drawn to posters and flyers designed with his pictures being circulated on social media, campaigning for 2023 presidential ambition on his behalf.

“We want to state categorically that Governor Bello has no prior knowledge of that, neither the group nor the individuals behind the posters and flyers are known to him.

His Excellency, as a responsible governor, who is very sensitive to the plight and wellbeing of the citizens, cannot and will not support that kind of premature intentions especially at this crucial moment that the nation and the world is facing challenges of containing the spread of Covid-19.

“The governor distances himself from this campaign as he remained focused on his present assignment in delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to the good people of Kogi State, who have wilfully given him their mandate. 2023 is in the hands of the Almighty God, who is indeed the benefactor of each of His own dear ones, who alone can enthrone and dethrone.”

Nwajiuba

Posters with the image of the Minister of State for Education, aspiring to be president in 2023 and supported by some members of the APC in the North have also surfaced.

The minister, who represented Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 before making a comeback in 2019 before his appointment as minister, is however yet to officially announce his ambition.

Adeyemi/Yesufu

Campaign posters of the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi and frontline campaigner of the #End SARS protest, Aisha Yesufu are also trending online.

The posters with the tag: “2023 Nigeria Must Be Great Again” show Pastor Adeyemi would be contesting the presidential election with Yesufu as his running mate on the platform of a yet to be registered Youth Democratic Party (YDP).

Obi/Kwankwaso

There is equally a poster showing that former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections would be running for presidency in 2023 with an ex-governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate.

The slogan on the viral campaign poster, which surfaced in September, reads: “For equity and fairness 2023” but Obi denied any involvement, saying he was not part of it. “I am not a part of the poster being circulated. – PO,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Kwankwaso

For Kwankwaso, a two-time governor of Kano State, former senator and ex- Minister of Defence, the arrowhead of his presidential project is the Kwankwasiyya Movement, a political movement he founded, while in office as governor.

The group has relentlessly been using the social media to reach out to the people. It has also been pushing out campaign posters with different messages and in different languages, particularly English and Hausa.

