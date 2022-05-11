News

2023: The President Nigerians desire, by Onitiri

As Nigeria prepares for elections next year albeit daunting economic and insecurity problems facing the country, Nigerians must select with caution, a patriotic, young, highly educated, Godly, and de-tribalised president during next year’s general elections.

Speaking in Lagos, renowned socio- political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri advised all voting age and patriotic Nigerians to get their PVCs as a matter of necessity, to vote during next year general elections.

Onitiri said: “We Democrats urge all Nigerians to vote wisely, as this suffering and abject poverty must end. Our economy is at the lowest ebb. There is serious insecurity in the country.”

He cautioned that in choosing leaders for exalted positions, every patriotic Nigerian should ensure the people to be voted for, especially the President, must be a highly cerebral, well educated, selfless and forthright person. 

“We need a patriotic, young, highly educated, healthy, internationally connected President who has the capability and ability to govern. He must be honest, transparent, credible,and diligent with the quality of a world class President. Not a moneybag. 

“Nigeria needs leaders like Mohammed bin Rashid of Dubai, President of Malaysia, and President of Singapore  Lee Kuan Yew. These people should be our role models. We desperately need leaders that can turn our economy around, turn our desert into land flowing with milk and honey”, he stressed. 

Onitiri emphasised that political parties must scrutinize their candidates and present a credible, highly educated and intelligent person who has the fear of God; detribalized, non- nepotic and equipped  with world current affairs, economics and politics. 

“The new President must be a servant leader that has the spiritual acumen to unite the country. Not a selfish leader that could easily be influenced by the spoils of office. Never again will Nigerians tolerate an old, sick or unhealthy, corrupt, indolent, religious fundamentalist as President”, he said.

Nigeria’s next president, he emphasised, should be a fearless leader, not necessarily a politician; he may be a technocrat or drawn from the industrial sector who knows his unions and cannot be bamboozled by political jobbers, cabal or clique.

Such a President must be tolerant of public opinions, accommodating, with a good name and character and reputation; and must be ready to unite the country. Above all, he must possess good programmes that could give the country accelerated progress and development.

“The new president must be a large-hearted person ready to dispense justice, equity and fairness to every citizen in any part of the country. Not a President that will enrich his or her family members, friends and cronies at the expense of citizens”.

Onitiri emphasised that Nigerians must know the source of wealth of presidential flagbearers contesting for the parties; and ready to serve and not to milk the wealth of the nation.

“Nigeria needs a president that would look inwards to develop our economy with local human and material resources, not a president that would pile up foreign debts for future generations to pay.

“He must have the capacity and capability to solve our security challenges without whose ox is gored and without fear or favour. These are the qualities a president that would emerge in 2023 should possess,” he added. 

Onitiri emphasised that the new president must disclose his state of health, financial status, and  his clean resume.
Nigeria cannot afford another ailing and old president. 

“Nigerians should shine their eyes. The type of leadership APC gave Nigerians since 2015 should be a big lesson to Nigerians to be wary of their leaders; by choosing their leaders wisely come 2023. 

“They should select those with good health, agile, highly cerebral and well educated. We need leaders that love their people and govern with fear of God,” he appealed, adding that we cannot run away from religion being a key factor in our political structure. “The North and Southern structure can also not be overlooked”, he stressed. 

Onitiri added that never again should old, expired, sick and selfish politicians continue to foist themselves on us as President. 

“Enough is Enough. Nigeria is bleeding profusely and in dire need of young, highly educated, committed, visionary, world-class, patriotic and selfless leaders,” the socio-political activist and critic added. 

 

