2023: The titanic battle for Senate seats

The battle for seats in the Senate pitches outgoing and former governors against other candidates. ONYEKACHI EZE looks at their chances

Now the battle line is drawn; a battle royale involving outgoing and former governors, as well as former deputy governors and a former state first lady, and their challengers. But in Kebbi central, it is going to be an epic battle between an outgoing governor and his predecessor. In Abia South, it is between an outgoing governor and a former deputy governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said out of 109 available Senate seats, a total of 1,101 candidates have been cleared to contest them. The commission however, added that “except in the event of death as provided in Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act, or pursuant to an order of a court of competent jurisdiction,” there would be no further withdrawal of any of the cleared candidates.”

From the list published by INEC, out of the 1,101 senatorial candidates, nine are outgoing governors while 15 are former governors. There are three former deputy governors while the former first lady of Anambra State Eberechukwu Obiano, is the only former first lady in the race.

The outgoing governors who want to transit from the executive branch to the lawmaking body are the Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, Ben Ayade and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Cross River and Enugu States respectively. Governors Bagudu Abubakar Atiku of Kebbi State, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Sani Bello of Niger, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, are the other serving governors in the race.

The former governors are Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa); Sam Egwu (Ebonyi); Adams Oshiomhole (Edo); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Danjuma Goje and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo (Gombe); Adamu Aliero (Kebbi); Tanko Al-makura (Nasarawa); Magatakarda Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto); Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) and Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara).

The three former deputy governors are Enyinnya Abaribe (Abia); Biodu Olujimi (Ekiti) and Ajayi Agbola (Ondo).

Majority of these Candidates are in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Only two, Abaribe and Mrs. Obiano are candidates of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

It is going to a titanic battle in Abia South where Ikpeazu and Abaribe will fight for the sole senatorial seat. Though APC candidate Nwagba Blessing, and Labour Party candidate Onyeizu Chinedu, have been cleared to contest for the seat, it is going to be a straight fight between the PDP and the APGA candidates.

Abaribe, the APGA candidate who is seeking his fourth election to the Senate, was until last May, a member of PDP, who has paid his dues in the party, and rose to become Senate Minority Leader. Besides, the former deputy governor aspired for the PDP governorship ticket in next year’s election. He left the party to APGA before the primary when it became obvious that he would get the ticket.

Ikpeazu on his part, won the two last governorship elections in Abia State; he will be completing his second term in office on May 29 next year, hence his decision to go to the Senate.

The February senatorial election in Abia South will be between PDP and PDP, and that will make the contest difficult for the outgoing governor.

Abaribe is the seen as the ‘start’ of the Senate. His decision to run for the governorship on PDP platform was because Ikpeazu, like most outgoing governors, wants to retire to the nation’s highest lawmaking body, and they are from the same senatorial district.

The governor is considered an abysmal failure in his eight years in office. Most Abia South electorate who desire quality may prefer Abaribe to represent them in the Senate than Governor Ikpeazu.

But then, it has been said that Abaribe behaves like a typical Nigerian politician who is always insatiable with power. It was inconsiderate on his part to attempt to succeed Ikpeazu as governor being from the same senatorial zone with the governor. Again, after spending 16 years is expected to cede his position to another.

Most PDP members in Abia South may not be happy with him that he joined the opposition against its candidate after benefiting hugely from the party, first as a deputy governor and as a three-time senator.

The case of Abia North, it a return to the trenches between the Chief Whip of the Senate Orji Uzor Kalu and his perpetual opponent Mao Ohuabunwa. Kalu is the candidate of the APC while Ohuabunwa is the PDP flag bearer.

In 2015, Kalu lost to the PDP candidate, but in 2019, it was the ‘turn’ of the APC candidate to represent Abia North in the Senate, after he stopped Ohuabunwa from returning to the Senate. Will Kalu retain his seat next year or will Ohuabunwa return? This is a million naira question.

Bayelsa West Senatorial district may be an easy ride for Dickson of the PDP

Though nine other candidates have been cleared, most of them are yet to cut their political teeth. The APC candidate Baraburu Goodnews Young is not known to have occupied any political office.

Dickson was a member of House of Representatives, served two terms of Bayelsa governor and was elected to the Senate at the end of his tenure as governor two years ago. He has no strong challenger since Fred Agbedi who would have given him a run for his money, opted for the House of Representatives.

Anambra North is between the former first lady Ebelechukwu Obiano, the incumbent senator Stella Oduah and two-time governorship candidate. Tony Nwoye. Obiano is the candidate of APGA while Oduah and Nwoye will fly the PDP and Labour Party (LP) flag, respectively in the election. Except unexpected happened, APC may not likely show strong presence in the election. The party’s candidate Ifenyinwa Anazaonwu, is relatively known in Anambra politics.

Against all odds, and notwithstanding the scandal that trailed her eight years as Anambra first lady, particularly the day her husband handed over to his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Mrs. Obiano emerged APGA candidate. This is enough signal that she might not be a pushover in the February national election.

Oduah, the Senator representing Anambra North in the Senate, has been in the ‘Red Chamber’ since 2015. It was a surprise to many that she is the PDP candidate, because it was rumoured that she left the party for the APC.

Since the return of democracy in 1999,

Anambra North had been represented by Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Ugochukwu Uba, Joy Emodi, Alphenous Igbeke, Margery Okadigbo and now Senator Oduah. So far, Oduah is the longest serving of all of them. Will she extend her tenure beyond 2023? Only time will tell.

Nwoye the Labour Party candidate has moved back and forth from PDP to APC, back to PDP before he joined the LP. He was also governorship candidate of PDP and APC, and contested the PDP primary for the last Anambra governorship election.

The candidate is hoping to capitalise on the wind of change blowing across the country, especially the South East where the LP presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi comes from, to go to the Senate. Before now, Nwoye was not a believer in Obi’s style of politics. But this has become necessary, and one only hopes Obi’s popularity will see him through.

Ortom , like Dickson, may not have much of a challenge. His strongest rival, Titus Tartenger Zam of the APC, was his former aide. Zam, former Chairman of Gwer West Local Government, was Ortom’s Special Adviser on local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The governor’s vocal stand and position to the attack of Fulani herdsmen in Benue people, may win him votes in the election. He appeared to be enjoying the support of Benue leaders across party divides, and the only reward for his defense of the people will be to elect him to the Senate.

Benue North East is between former governor Gabriel Susuwan of the PDP and Emmanuel Memga Udende of the APC. Suswam has an advantage over Udende whose highest known political position is Commissioner for Information, a privilege granted to him by Suswam when he was governor. Udende also served as Susuwan’s Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Benue South will present an interesting contest. It will be between former Minister of Interior Abba Moro of the PDP and former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Daniel Onjeh of the APC. Moro is the current occupant of the seat.

Onjeh attempted an upset in 2015 when ran against former Senate President Senator David Mark, and in the rerun ordered by Jos Court of Appeal in 2016.

The odds appears to favour Moro given his support and assistance to Idoma people, his constituency. He was believed to be instrumental to the employment majority of them in the Immigration Service, Prisons and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Service (NSCDC), when he was minister Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, who scaled through the hurdle through court order, will have to contend with former PDP legal adviser Emmanuel Enoidem for the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial seat.

The former governor who lost the seat to former deputy governor Chris Ekpeyong in 2019 after he left PDP to APC, is trying to launch himself to political reckoning after botched presidential ambition. He resigned his position as minister but was later to step down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the APC presidential primary.

But it is not going to be easy for the former governor. Akwa Ibom PDP has not forgiven him for his boastfulness when he defected to the APC. Akpabio promised victory for the party, and boasted that the 2019 election in Akwa Ibom would be over in two hours.

Though unlike Akpabio, Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had a smooth sail for the PDP ticket for Enugu North, it may not be easy for him at the main election. The governor has Ambassador Ejike Eze of APC and Okey Ezea of LP, to contend with.

The acceptability and popularity the LP is gaining, especially in the South-East, is a source of worry to members of PDP and APC in the zone. Ebonyi State governor David Umahi who before dismissed the party, accepted that LP is a threat to old political order.

Ugwuanyi is battling to convince people of his senatorial zone that he was not responsible for the loss of his former commissioner Chijioke Edeoga, who was a preferred candidate, of the PDP ticket. Though Edeoga who is not LP governorship candidate, is not from Enugu North senatorial district, but because of contiguity of Isiuzor, his local government to the zone, majority of the electorate wanted him as PDP candidate. There is a threat to ‘repay’ Ugwuanyi for Edeoga’s loss at the senatorial election.

Ezea, the LP candidate has contested governorship elections on the APC and LP tickets before now.

Governor Umahi, the APC candidate for Ebonyi South, though he has succeeded to snatch the ticket from Mrs. Agom, will have to contend with Senator Amah Nnachi of PDP and Linu Okorie of LP. Okorie is a two-term House of Representatives member.

Two weeks ago when LP members under the auspicious of OBIdient Movement, held a rally in support of the party in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, they were tear gassed by the police. Although Umahi washed his hands of the attack, it is left to be imagined that such an attack happened without anyone brought to justice.

Ebonyi PDP is also not happy that Umahi took the mandate given to it by Ebonyi people to APC, and have vowed to recover it in 2023, not just the governorship by all the legislative seats.

Additional reports by Pauline Oyibe (Yenagoa), Kenneth Ofoma, (Enugu) Okey Maduforo (Awka) and Cephas Iorhemen (Makurdi).

