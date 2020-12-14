2023: The waiting game lingers

Presidency: Atiku, Tinubu, Osinbajo, el-Rufai, Fayemi, Tambuwal keep ambitions to chest

FELIX NWANERI writes on the refutations that have continued to trail ambitions of some political gladiators, who are said to be interested in the 2023 presidential election, but are yet to officially declare their respective interests

The build-up to the 2023 presidential election is gradually gathering momentum despite denials by some personalities being touted to be interested in the race even when campaign posters linked to them havecontinuedtofloodmajorcitiesacross the states of the federation.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced February18,2023asthedateforthenextpresidential election, such campaign materials contraveneSection99(1) of theElectoralAct 2010 (as amended), which states that “campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

Thefirstof suchposterssurfaced onthe streetsaswellastheinternetinSeptember last year. They include those of personalities like Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; then APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai andtheimmediatepastgovernorof Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The development was six months after the 2019 general election that saw the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term and four months after his inauguration.

However, the leadership of the APC, not only came out at thattimetodisclaimsuchposters, butsaid the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was behind the spread of the 2023 campaign posters of some of its members.

The then spokesman of the ruling party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, whoaddressedjournalists on theissue, saidthe posters were fabricated to distract the party from concentrating on what is important to Nigerians.

Blaming the main opposition party for the development, Issa-Onilu said: “It is strictly part of the strategy of a party that is supposed to provide alternative to our governance model and since they do not have such, the only thing they can do is to continue to throw spanners in the works.

“We are not engaging in any other activity about 2023 elections and wherever you see such posters, you can be sure it is from mischief-makers and of course, we know it is part of the strategy of the PDP to continue to take actions to cause distractionsforthegoverning party fromfocusing on anything that is important to the people of Nigeria

The disclaimer, notwithstanding, more of such posters have continued to flood the streetsand theyarenotonlyassociated with thecampof theruling APC.

Somemembers of the main opposition PDP have also been testingthepoliticalwatersahead of the 2023 Presidential election with campaign posters emanating from their supporters.

However, like their APC counterparts, denials have also trailed the campaign posters as well as rumoured ambitions of the presidential hopefuls on the platform of the PDP.

While former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who was the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election is yet to disclaim or accept campaign posters suggesting that he would contest the 2023 poll, it is also been speculated that Sokoto State governor, AminuTambuwal, isalsogearing to take another shot at the presidency after the botched bid in the last polls.

No doubt, it has been a mind game over the next presidential race as none of those jostling to succeed the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, who serves out his second term on May 29, 2023, whether in the ruling party or the opposition has come out in the open to declare interest, but some names keep reverberating on the side of the APC.

They include a former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Kaduna State governor, Nasir el- Rufai; Ekiti Stategovernor, KayodeFayemi, former Zamfara State governor, Senator Sani Yerima, ex-governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and lately, Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi), among several others.

Similarly, names being dropped in the camp of the main opposition PDP include former Atiku, Tambuwal, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George and a former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso.

Besides Yerima and George, who have madetheirintentionsknown, noneof the other personalities have confirmed or disclaimed their rumoured presidential ambition. However, if their respective body languages are anything to go by, it is only a matter of time before the picture becomes clearer.

The mind game

As the waiting game continues, some analysts, who reviewed build-ups to previous presidential polls, were of the view that there is nothing wrong with individuals with presidential ambitions declaring such two years ahead of the poll, especially whengovernorshiphopefulsinsomestates have starting announcing theirs.

Reference was particularly made to the 2015 elections in which Buhari declared his interesttorunforthepresidencyasearlyas 2013 even when he vowed not to run for the officeof presidentagain afterlosing in2011.

While the peculiarity of Nigeria’s presidential race may not favour early birds, especially those without deep pockets because they are likely to run out of steam before the main contest begins, some members of a political school reasoned that the fierce debate over where power should shift to in 2023, could be partly responsible for the mind game that is playing out.

Poweris expectedto shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 given the zoning deal between the nation’s two political divides – North and South – which took effect with the return to civil rule in 1999; however, indicationsarethatthebattlemay gobeyondthatif emerging developmentsin the polity are anything to go by.

For instance, some northern political leadersareinsistingthattheirregionshould hold on to power after Buhari’s eight years.

Their quest is stemmed on the need for the Northtohaveanotherfouryearstobeatpar withtheSouthasregardsoccupancyof the presidency since 1999.

The present democratic dispensation would be 24 years old by 2023 and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan( South-South, 2010-2015), whiletheNorth would have been in power for 11 years by the time Buhari completes his second term as Umaru Yar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on after three years in office.

Besides the zoning postulation, some other northern leaders are insisting on abandonment of the power rotation arrangement, not only for the Office of the President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country.

However, the position of southern leaders is that it would be suicidal for the North to retain power after Buhari given that Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat. According to those, who hold this view, the nationrisks civil and constitutional crises which may aggravate issues on ground if zoning of the presidency is abandoned in 2023.

Perhaps, thezoningdebate, alsoexplains why the two leading political parties have refrainedfrom declaring whichof the country’s political divides (North or South) will get their respective tickets for the 2023 electionaswellasthewaiting- gamebeenplayed by the various presidential hopefuls.

Tinubu: Pockets of early endorsement The APC National Leader is one politician many have come to love or hate.

But to those, who understand the game of power, Tinubu is one man you ignore to later bite your fingers.

Blessed with uncanny ability to identify political as well as electoral assets, there is nodoubtthattheformergovernorof Lagos State (1999-2007) played a major role in the emergence of Buhari as president in 2015.

Tinubu’s support for Buhari stemmed from APC’s national convention in Lagos, where he mobilised governors of the party then and other stakeholders to ensure that the former head of state was not muscled out by other presidential aspirants with huge financial war chests.

This explained why Buhari defeated four other aspirants – Atiku, Kwankwaso, RochasOkorochaandthepublisherof Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah (who passedonattheweekend), toclinchtheAPC ticket.

He polled 4,430 votes to beat Kwankwaso to the second position with 974 votes. Shockingly, Atiku, who many had thought wouldgive Buhariagoodfight, was a distant third with 954 votes.

Okorocha came fourth with624votes, whileNda-Isaiahhad10votes. To further push the Buhari candidacy, Tinubu jettisoned his purported vice presidential ambition after consultations with party chieftains on the effect of a Muslim/ Muslim ticket on APC’s chances in the polls.

That paved the way for the choice of a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate but not without Tinubu’s endorsement.

Tomany, Tinubuwasnotonlythereason for the inroad Buhari made into the South- Westinthe2015presidentialpollbutthesupport he enjoyed from the zone afterwards.

It was against this backdrop that many were shocked, when the APC national leader reportedly declared in February 2017 that he would run for the presidency in 2019 even when it was clear that Buhari would run for a second term.

Tinubu, who then spoke during the inaugurationof Mr. RotimiAkeredolu as governor of Ondo State, said he willnot rule out the possibility of running for the office of president, but emphasised that it will only happen if there is a vacancy in the presidency.

His words: “You see there is nothing wrong with such ambition. It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration. It has been historicaleventhatBuharitriedfirst, second, third, and fourth before he got it.” Tinubu further said that there was no way hewillrejectanopportunity toservethe country.“HowcanIrulesuchathingout, the opportunity to serve my country?

But you onlydothatwhenthereisavacancy,” hesaid Expectedly, meanings were read into his statement at that time. While some insinuated that he had already set machinery in motiontoviefor thecountry’stop job in2019, the former Lagos State governor came out todebunktheclaim, sayinghewouldrather support President Buhari. Hesaidthosewho misconstruedhiscommenttomeanthathewouldcontestthe2019 presidential election were out to pitch him against President Buhari.

Despite his explanation, some analysts said Tinubu sold a dummy to test the politicalwatersgivenhisabilitytoreadsituations and know when to throw his hat to the ring. According to them, with Buhariserving out his second term in 2023, it seems the coast is now clear for the man most of his admirers refer to as Jagaban to actualize his dream.

He has not officially declared intention for the 2023 presidency, but there have been pockets of endorsements in that regard from different quarters. Equally, some groups have sprung up, urging him to run for the exalted office. Someof thegroupshaveevengonetothe extent of printing campaign materials in Tinubu’s name to show how serious they are.

One of such support groups is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Network Vision, which has been inaugurated in most states of the federation. TheLagosStatechapterof theAPCisnot left out in the endorsement game. Declaring that Tinubu has what it takes to rule Nigeria, the party described him as “a man who has contributed tremendously to what we call modern Nigeria.

This is a man that we see as the Moses of our time, that has a lot of resourcefulness and he has exhibited that over time and over the years.” But Tinubu, at a time denounced one of the groups promoting the 2023 campaign on his behalf – Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria – said he did not authorise such. While many are of the view that denial is another name for politics, time will tell whether Tinubu will join the 2023 presidential race or not.

Fayemi: Ekiti governor’s name keeps popping up

The plot to draft the Ekiti State governor into the 2023 presidential race had been on the cards for a while, but the voice of those projecting him got drowned at a time by that of TInubu’s supporters. However, it was hope rekindled, when FayemiemergedasChairmanof theNigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in May last year.

The calculation in some camps within the ruling APC is that the Ekiti State governor would be a more acceptable candidate if the party decides to zone its presidential ticket to the South. The belief of those pushing the Fayemi candidacy is that being a Christian, he will not only enjoy the support of the predominant Christian South, but that of the North, which will, no doubt, presentaMuslimashisrunningmate.

But Fayemi has repeatedly disassociated himself from such political postulation, saying his bridge-building effort as chairman of the NGF should not be misconstrued as a presidential ambition.

The governor, who at a time spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Segun Dipe, dismissed the insinuation that he was nursing a presidential ambition in 2023, noting that it is a fallacy and a misrepresentation of his personality and conduct.

The governor’s aide said those spreading such rumour must have been studying Fayemi from afar and must have misread his relationship with President Buhari, thus taking his reconciliatory efforts for an ambition-driven one.

According to Dipe, while Fayemi could be seen as eminently qualified and a sellable personalityfromtheSouth-Westgeopolitical zone, he would rather prefer his intention to be understood as playing a crucial role of bridge-building among the state governors whose forum he chairs at present and not of any subterranean move towards 2023. His words:

“Fayemi is a sitting governor andhechairstheNigeriaGovernors’Forum. He enjoys these roles and he is playing them to the best of his ability. His objective is that of engaging inprocessessuchasnegotiation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration in order to move a seemingly violent conflict into non-violent dialogue, where differences are settled through conflict transformation processesorthroughtheworkof representative political institutions.”

Dipe further said if Governor Fayemi is seen as commanding respect among his colleagues across parties, it is because he desires and preaches peace among them.

Atiku: Almost certain he will take another shot

The former Vice-President has never pretended about occupying the country’s number one position. He first took a shot at the presidency in 1993 and placed third after Chief Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primary. He was however elected governor of Adamawa State in 1998.

While still Governorelect, he was selected by the PDP presidential candidate, Chief Obasanjo, as his running mate and they went on to win the election in February 1999. Afterhisfirsttermasvicepresident, some governorselectedontheplatformof thethen rulingpartyplottedtodenyObasanjoasecond term.

The plan was to hand Atiku the party’s presidential ticket in that year’s general elections, but he opted for a joint a ticket with his principal and both won the election. However, the botched plot pitched him against Obasanjo and the cold war that ensued after their inauguration, degenerated to a bitter political battle by 2006, when Atiku declared his ambition to succeed Obasanjo.

Obasanjo’s insistence that Atiku will not succeed himforcedthethenvicepresidentto leavethePDP forthedefunctAction Congress (AC), which handed him its presidential ticket. Despite securing the party’s ticket, another round of power play led to his exclusion from the final list of 24 candidates for the 2007 presidential electionreleased by INEC.

Theelectoralumpire cited Atiku’s indictment for corruption as the reason for the omission. But he headed for the court to challenge his exclusion.

The matter got to the Supreme Court, which in a unanimous decision ruled that INEC had no power to disqualify any candidateforanelection. Thejudgementpaved thewayforAtikutocontesttheelection, but he came a distant third. The election was won by Yar’Adua (PDP). After the 2007 elections, Atiku returned to the PDP in 2009. While hisreturnwas initially resisted by his state chapter of the party, he was granted a waiver by the party’s national leadership.

Thatpavedthewayforhimtocontestthe2011PDPpresidentialprimary. Hewas selected by the Northern EldersPolitical Leaders Forum (NPEF), as the region’s consensus candidate, but was floored by the then acting president (Goodluck Jonathan), who went ahead to win the election. The 2011 defeat did not deter Atiku as he surfaced again in 2014 for the 2015 presidency..

He had before then made good his threat of dumping the PDP should the party’s leadership fail to return it to the vision of its founding fathers with his defection to the then opposition APC. Many had believed that Atiku would be the candidate to beat in the APC presidential primary election given his financial strength and political structure, but he lost the ticket to Buhari. With the election won andlost, theformervicepresidentreturned to his chain of businesses, but a rumoured 2019 ambition emanated late 2015.

It was alleged then that Atiku hosted political meetingsinDubaiDubai, UnitedArabEmirates, apparentlytorevivehispoliticalmachinery ahead of the 2019 presidential election, but he described the rumour as the handiwork of political mischief makers, who wanted to draw a wedge between him and Buhari.

His explanation then, notwithstanding, someanalystsinsistedthatAtikuwasmobilising tocontestthe2019presidentialpolland thatcametopass. Theformer vice-president left the APC for the PDP, picked its presidential, but was defeated at the polls by Buhari.

Though Atiku unsuccessfully challenged the poll’s outcome up to the Supreme Court, recent developments have shown that he has not given up in his quest for power.

Some of his supporters have already started subtle campaigns, mostlyonthesocialmediaforhim to take another shot at the presidency in 2023.

Evenhis son has comeouttoconfirm thathis father will contest for the presidency in 2023.

Atku’s campaigners are predicating their push on the belief that the former vice-president has warmed himself into the hearts of manyNigerianswithhisstandontherestructuringdebate. Theformervice-presidentisof the view that Nigeria as currently constituted isnotworkingandhascontinuedtoadvocatea greaterautonomytostatestoresolvethecountry’s multi-faceted internal crisis.

While some are of the view that age is also not on his side, he would be 77 by 2023, the former vice president has not officially declared interest for the 2023 race, but endorsements have started coming from various quarters. Should Atiku heed to the call to run, he would be banking on the political structure he has built over the years.

Tambuwal: Consultations as signpost

Theideaof draftingtheformerSpeakerof theHouseof RepresentativesandSokotoState governor into the presidential race was first muted in 2014, when some northern political leaders reasoned that Buhari should not contestthe2015presidentialelectiontomakeway for the younger generation from the region. While the proposal failedandTambuwal ran for Sokoto State governorship and won, his name popped again in 2019.

Tambuwal, who was on his first term as governor then, left the APC for the PDP and contested the oppositionparty’spresidentialprimary, but lost to Atiku. He was, however, handed the party’s governorship ticket and he got reelected for a second term.

Tambuwal is being considered again because of the belief that his candidacy will not only enjoy the support of the North, but other sections of the country.

The Sokoto State governor was able to build political bridges between the North and the South, whilehewasSpeakerof theHouseof Representatives (2011-2015). He is also said to be in the good books of most powerful northern emirs, and amenable, which is one quality, the region’s leaders are insisting on. No doubt,

Tambuwal has what it takes to run for the presidency, as he has learned the political ropes, having started as Personal Assistant on Legislative Affairs to Senator Abdullahi Wali, the then Senate Leader (1999 to 2000), before he contested for a legislativeseat as representative of the Kebbe/TambuwalFederalConstituencyin 2003 and rising to the position of speaker in 2011 and presently a second term governor.

He has not made his next political move public, hisrecentvisitstosomeeminentNigerians, includingObasanjo, hasbeenviewedas partof hisstrategiestotestthepoliticalwaters before launching his 2023 presidential bid.

Besides Obasanjo, the Sokoto State governor also visited ex-Minister of Defence and Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) and a former President of the Senate, David Mark.

While it was gathered that the subject of discussions during the visitscentredonthe2023presidency, findings also revealed that Tambuwal also seized the opportunity to brief the trio on his decision to vie for the highest office in the land in 2023.

However, politics being a game of denial, a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, quoted the governor as saying that he visited the former president to consult with him on issues concerning governance and others.

“YouknowBabaisour leader, statesman and it is always good for us to come around toseehowheisdoing, pay homageand consult him on many issues of governance…

We shall continue to learn from him, drink fromhiswealthof experienceandfountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today,” the statement read in part.

Bello: Kogi lawmakers bell the cat

Equally trending is the 2023 presidential ambitionof KogiStategovernor, YahayaBello. Campaign posters with APC logo and message:“AllProgressivesCongresscontinual of good governance.

Vote for Governor YahayaBelloaspresident, FederalRepublic of Nigeria,” haveearlier shownthattheKogi State governor has his eyes on the plum job but distanced himself from them, saying neitherthegroupnortheindividualsbehind the posters and flyers are known to him.

However, the picture seems clear at the moment, following the recent call on the governor by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Thelawmakers, inamotionmovedonbehalf of allthemembersbytheMajorityLeader of the House, HassanAbdullahi, predicated theircallonthe“sterlingperformance” of the governor since he assumed office in 2016.

el-Rufai: A back and forth movement

Although campaign posters showing that the Kaduna State governor would be vyingforthe2023presidentialelection, first emerged in September 2019, it has been a back and forth movement for him. While some of the posters had el-Rufai as presidential hopeful, others had him as possible vice presidential candidate.

For instance, therewasonethathad theimmediate past National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a presidential hopeful with Kaduna State governor as his running mate but Oshiomhole publicly disassociated himself from the plot.

Another set of 2023 presidential campaign posters that surfaced at a time had it that the Kaduna State governor would be pairing his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi, in the 2023 presidential poll.

However, Umahi, who was still in the PDP at the time, dissociated himself from such arrangement. Like others, el-Rufai is yet to categorically disclose his plans for 2023, but his body language speaks volume of what his eyes are set on.

He had at some point called for jettisoning of zoning and at another point madeacasefortheSouthtoproduce the next president but some analyst are of the view that his backing for power shift is tricky.

Amosun: Still bidding time

Theimmediatepastgovernorof Ogun State (now senator representing Ogun Central), Ibikunle Amosun, isnotleftoutof thedenialgame over the 2023 presidency plot.

He not only disowned posters announced his presidential ambition in 2019, but said then said that time had not come to address the issue of 2023 presidency.

Some campaign posters bearing his name and picture for the 2023 presidential race had surfaced online late last year, but Amosun then said that linking him to the 2023 presidential contest stood logic in the head as he had not spent a year in the Senate at that time.

Amosun, who spoke through a press statement issued by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, then said: “My attention has just been drawn to a poster, suggesting I had thrown my hat into the 2023 presidential race. It definitely defies logic that such a move would be my preoccupation or in any way linked to me, when indeed I have not spent a year in my current assignment as the senator representing Ogun Central District.

“It goes without saying that anyone nursing a presidential ambition at a time President Muhammadu Buhari has just begun to consolidate on the successes of his first term, is not only an enemy of the Nigerian state but clearly does not desire any good for Mr. President.

“The poster and any of such publication is nothing but a sheer distraction. As a senator, my hands are full and I am committed to working with fellow patriots on how best to move our nation forward by supporting and working with President Buhari. There is a time for everything.

The time to address 2023 is clearly not anywhere close.”

Osinbajo: Perceived ‘sins’ as impediment

TomostNigerians, thevice-presidenthas what it takes to lead Africa’s most populous nation given his track record and intimidating profile.

This explains why his name has severally been mentioned in the permutations for Buhari’s likely successor. Whilethenumbertwomanhasnotmadeany commentontheissue, thebelief thathemightjoin theraceispredicatedonsomecommentshemade duringcampaignsforthe2019elections.

He had during a house-to-house campaign in Oyo town, Oyo State, said the success of President Buhari and the APC in the 2019 elections is the only way the South-West can secure the presidency in 2023. Heparticularlynotedthenthatthe2019presidential election matters to the Yoruba people becausetheregionhasalargerinterestin2023. His words: “The 2019 general election is our own.

We are not looking at the 2019, but 2023. If we get it in 2019, Yoruba will get it in 2023. If we don’t get it in 2019, we may not get it in 2023 and it may takeaverylong timetogetit. Weneed to look at tomorrow and not because of today. Whatwearedoing nowisfor tomorrow and not for today.”

Though some analysts berated the Vice-President then for playing the ethnic card to secure votes for his partyintheSouth-West, membersof a political school, reasonedthatthere was more to the comment.

According to them, Osinbajo gave a hint of his ambition. This, perhaps, informs the belief in some quarters that members of the presidency cabal, who are plotting to ensure that the North retains power after Buhari, are behind the vice-president’s travail since his inauguration for a second term.

To these power brokers of northern extraction, Osinbajo must be discredited to dim his ambition and chances of succeeding Buhari. There is also the theory that some actions Osinbajo took during the time he held brief for Buhari has come to haunt him. Though some the decisions were applauded by the masses then, members of the cabal were never comfortable with them.

Besides the power play within Aso Rock, there is also a theory that what Osinbajo is passing through might have the endorsement of some powers that be in the South- West, where hails fromas his “2023 ambition” migh have unsettled some of his kinsmen, who are equally bidding to succeed Buhari.

Nwajiuba: Being positioned for the plum job

Posters with the image of the Minister of State for Education, aspiring for president supported by some members of the APC in the North have not only surfaced, it equally strengthens speculations that he is really in the race for the presidency in 2023.

The minister, who represented Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 before making a comeback in 2019 before his appointment as minister, is however yet to officially announce his ambition.

Nwajiuba had vied for the governorship of Imo State twice on the platform of the defunct, All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) andCongressforProgressiveChange(CPC). Thetwopoliticalparties, ActionCongressof Nigeria (ACN) and a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were legacy political parties that formed APC in 2013.

Those rooting for him, which includes a political pressure group, Project Nigeria, are not only hinging their push on the clamour for the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president, but on their belief that the minister is “a global brand making himself availabletoserveourcountryNigeriaasnumber one citizen come 2023.”

Interestingly, Project Nigeria, is a not South-East affair, the group is led by Prof. Armay’au Hamisu Bichi, from Kano State, while a fourth term member of the House of Representatives representing Ukwa Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkem.Abonta, is its South-East coordinator.

Umahi: Defection as indication

Much have been said about reasons why theEbonyiStategovernorrecentlydumped the PDP for the ruling APC. While most members of his former part believe that Umahi’s move was informed by his 2023 presidential ambition, the governor, however, insist that it was PDP injustice to the people of the South- East informed his move.

Nodoubt, thegovernor’sinsistencethatthe PDP should zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East was the bone of contention between him and the leadership of the party, his claim that hedid not join the APC because an offer was made to him is also what many political observers have found hard to belief.

Those who held the latter position recalled a poster that surfaced earlier this year thatshowedthatGovernor el-Rufai would be pairing Umahi in the 2023 presidential poll.

Though Umahi dissociated himself from such arrangement and insisted that “such bears the imprint of detractors and political desperados, who thrive on gossips, rumours, andhaveresortedinproducingasmokescreen, where they attempt to drag the name of the governortothemudviatheposter,” hisdefectionto APC, whichhasinturngrantedhimwaiverto vie for any position in the 2023 elections speaks volumeof whattoexpectinthedaysahead.

The posers

Against the backdrop of the mind game and denials, the question many have asked is: What are the “mischief-makers” out to achieve with the circulation of campaign posters of individuals, who have neither declared interest nor commissioned them to canvass for them?

sor their respective agents are in a better position to profferanswers to the question, members of schoolof thoughtareof theviewthatdespite therefutations, thepostergamehasnothing todowithmischief-makersasbeingclaimed by the politicians.

According to members of this political school, therespectivegladiatorsareusingthe ploytotestthepoliticalwatersaheadof time. Another side to development, other analysts opined, is that some of the gladiators, particularly those of the opposition parties, might be using the strategy to feel the perceptionof Nigerianson theAPC-ledgovernment, as they intensify plans to wrest power from the ruling party in 2023.

While there is nothing wrong in any of the aspirants using the poster game as a dummy to feel the peoples’ pulse concerning their respective ambitions, Nigerians cannot afford a long waiting game, as the earlier they assess those aspiring to lead them after the present dispensation, the better for the polity.

