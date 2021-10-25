2023: The youth challenge

Will youths change the old order in 2023

Despite what seems to be a growing trend for younger leaders across the word, older politicians are still very much involved in governing and setting the agenda in Nigeria. However, there is a groundswell of support for younger candidates ahead of the 2023 general election given the belief that the change that Nigerians yearn for will remain a mirage until the political space is open-up for the youth. FELIX NWANERI reports 2023

There is no doubt that the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Bill by the National Assembly and its signing into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2018, gave most Nigerian youths the opportunity to vie for elective positions during the 2019 general election.

The bill caused an amendment to sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to reduce the eligibility age of for elective offices across board. Consequently, the eligibility age for the Office of President was lowered from 40 years to 35 years, while that for governorship and senatorial positions was reduced to 30 years as against 35 years.

The law also provides for persons to contest for the House of Representative and state House Assembly elections at the age of 25. Prior to the amendment, the youngest age a person needed to run for elective office in Nigeria was 30 years for the House of Representatives or the state Assembly.

Advocates of the rights of young people running for elective offices had predicated their campaign then on the belief that young people deserve the same rights to run for offices and that age discrimination is a hindrance to youths’ participation in the democratic process.

It was further advanced that today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known as half of global population is under 30, yet 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for offices even though they can vote.

This teeming population of young people, notwithstanding, they make up less than two per cent of the world’s members of parliament. About 30 per cent of the world’s lower houses of parliament have no MPs under 30, while more than 80 per cent of the world’s upper houses of parliament have no MPs under 30.

Out of Nigeria’s over 84 million registered voters, more than 60 per cent (18-40 years). This means that Nigerian youths have the voting strength to change the direction of Nigeria.

Besides the arguments for youths’ involvement in governance, growing discontent for old politicians, which seems to be driving the wave of youthful energy across the world, and perhaps, the reason why some countries recently elected leaders under the age of 40, spurred the feeling among several Nigerian youths that new approaches are needed to solve the country’s problems.

Nigerian youths, who insisted that less emphasis should be put on age and experience, cited examples of Sebastian Kurz, who was elected to power in Austria at the age of 31 after serving as the country’s youngestever Foreign Minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Other examples cited were Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz was Europe’s youngest leader, Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest ever president elected at the age of 39 and Justin Trudeau, who became prime minister of Canada at 44.

Besides the influence of global trend of generational power shift, the rise in use of social media, which has changed the dynamics of politics and made it less predictable in most countries of the world, equally contributed to the renewed interest in and enthusiasm for politics among Nigerian youths as witnessed during the 2019 general election.

Added to these factors were calls by personalities like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and an ex-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba, ahead of the 2019 polls for the opening of the political space for youths’ participation.

The legal luminary had in a letter to Obasanjo, entitled: “Nigeria needs a generational shift in political leadership,” raised concern over the quality of leadership in Nigeria. He averred that Nigeria’s situation is due to failure of leadership, adding that country has been “held back by a crop of leadership that has outlived its usefulness and effectiveness as a result of old age.”

He went further to state that Obasanjo ruled Nigeria at 39, and that Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello were 40, 43 and 40 respectively, when they began active roles as pioneers of Nigeria’s political history.

Agbakoba also reminded Obasanjo that Odimegwu Ojukwu and Yakubu Gowan were in their 30s, when they took centre stage in Nigerian politics and urged him to intervene in the political situation of Nigeria to see that a younger Nigerian could also be president.

Obasanjo in his reply entitled: “Re: Nigeria needs generational shift in political leadership,” called on the younger generation to organise themselves around positive core values and become ideological in the sense of nationalism and patriotism in their quest for a generational shift in political leadership of the country.

Apparently heeding to Obasanjo’s call, a number of youths declared interest in the 2019 presidency. Among those who showed interest in the country’s number one position include Ahmed Buhari (39), Chris Emejuru (35), Adamu Garba (35), Fela Durotoye (46) and Eniola Ojajuni (39).

While none of them was able to make it to the villa as President Muhammadu Buhari (then 76) was re-elected, other young persons who opted for positions in the state Houses of Assembly, realised their ambitions. Interestingly, a handful later emerged as speakers of some of the state legislative houses.

Among these youths are Aminu Shagali (39 – Kaduna), Abok Izam (33 – Plateau), Adebo Ogundoyin (32 – Oyo), Nasiru Magarya (31- Zamfara), Chinedu Orji (44 – Abia), Yakubu Danladi (34 – Kwara) and Aniekan Bassey (41 – Akwa Ibom).

However, beyond the euphoria that greeted the appreciable electoral success recorded by Nigerian youths during the 2019 elections, calls for more young people to get involved in politics and governance have resonated again ahead of the 2023 general election. Interestingly, the call is even been championed by officials of the present administration, including President Buhari as well as VicePresident Yemi Osinbajo.

The President had in February, during a virtual meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) youths held at the State House, Abuja, on urged Nigerian youths to participate in politics, assuring them of more party and government policies to accommodate their interests.

His words then: “Young people owe this country the responsibility to deploy their energy and creativity in every field – health, science, education, sports, agriculture and bring up innovations that would be in tandem with the changing dynamics of the world.

“While I will be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country, I wish to emphasise to you all that in me, you have a major supporter.

“I will offer you my full support to grow in politics, public service, entertainment, entrepreneurship and many other sectors because I know that the future we envisage as a country cannot happen without our youths.” Buhari told the youths to closely monitor the processes that lead to the emergence of leaders in the political party, and also to pick more interest in taking up leadership roles.

“Tell your colleagues to go back to their constituencies and join in party registration, attend party meetings, pay your dues, make contributions and bring your youthful energy and zeal to bear on the development of the party right from the unit and ward level up to the national level. If you want to see something different you have to be willing to do something different,’’ he stressed.

Vice-President Osinbajo, who reechoed the call last week during a virtual forum where he interacted with Nigerian Fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, urged youths to join politics to make a difference in the country. He said youths “need to go the extra length if you are not already involved, get involved in politics.

While a lot can be achieved in civil society, government still holds the ace in terms of capacity and resources to bring social goods to the largest numbers.” Osinbajo added: “Besides, being deciders instead of pressure group at the table in policy formulation are hugely different positions. The consummation of our great ideas to transform our societies ultimately will depend on ‘those politicians’ as we sometimes derisively describe them.” “African nations and especially our country cannot afford to have its best minds and most committed social activists remain only in the civil space.

No, we simply can’t afford it; you have to get involved in politics. You have to be in the position to make the difference on the scale that is required. “Of course, there are many who will not be involved in politics but those that are inclined should, and there will be many challenges even in the winning or getting heard in politics.

But I want to say to you that it should be an objective that you should set for yourselves, to get involved at whatever level of politics, so that you can make the difference on the scale that is required.”

The vice-president, who recalled his days in civil society engagements and later in politics as Lagos State Attorney-General, noted that “it took public office for me to be able to get the scale of change that is required to make a difference. Without public office, I would have remained a pressure group activist, I would have done some nice things, but I wouldn’t have been able to make the changes that my country required.”

But the question against the backdrop of the President and VicePresident’s charges to youth are: Can the Youth ask for power shift without having gone through the required and necessary rigours of political schooling?

Can they ask for generational shift in political power without being active in political processes?

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson of the party’s presidential campaign council for the 2019 elections, Segun Sowunmi, who proffered an answer, advised the youth to desist from complaining about different happenings in the country and take active part in political activities.

Sowunmi, who spoke at an event in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital to commemorate the 2021 International Youth Day with the theme: “The Role of Youths in Electioneering Process,” decried that Nigeria is in bad shape because youths opted to stay away from the nation’s political environment, charged them to join the political parties and contest for leadership positions.

His words: “You need to get involved. We need quality people to get involved in leadership, it is your life, do not allow older politicians to bully you out of political activities.”

He described younger people as being “indolence” on issues that concern them and who leads them, lamenting that “youths are so disconnected from political and leadership activities that they no longer pay attention to things that concern their immediate and future growth.”

He further said: “They are absentee landlords in the discussions that concern their lives. It is worrisome that in a democratic dispensation, we have a generation who is passive, not hungry for power and who are rather comfortable with their present situation, they are only interested in tokenism.

“We cannot continue like this. It is your legitimate right to participate in political activities. You are so angry with the leaders yet you are not joining any political party to effect the changes you desire. We are where we are today in Nigeria because of the passiveness of youths in politics.”

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, a youth with his eyes on the 2023 presidency, on his part, believes that the youth must make conscious efforts in order wrestle power from the elders. Noting that youths have generally demonstrated indifference towards assuming the nation’s headship, urged the youth to shun passivity and numbness concerning sensitive leadership positions in the country.

“Nigerian youths have for long been indifferent and have not shown serious and strong determination to take over the presidency and have continued to abandon it to the elders who have turned the position to the exclusive right.

“Our elders have continued to be at ease during the presidential polls because youths seemed to have ceded the position to them,” he said.

Bello, who also spoke at a twoday retreat for young legislators at federal and state levels in Lagos, maintained that Nigerian youths no longer have any excuse not to take over the nation’s leadership.

The retreat was organised by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) in partnership with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly. It was entitled: “Youth alliance towards 2023 general election.”

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youths and Students Affairs, Ahmadu Jibril, said Nigeria is waiting for young people to steer the country towards the dreams of its founding fathers.

“Youths no longer have any excuse not to take the lead. We are not just youthful, we are useful and purposeful,” he said. Bello challenged the young parliamentarians to lead with a difference.

According to him, the clamour for youth takeover of leadership would be encouraged and boosted by the sterling performance of those already in the corridors of power.

Chairman of YPF, Kabir Tukura, who described the retreat as apt and timely, said it sought to mobilise and sensitise the youth to take advantage of enabling law that promotes a more mainstream role for the young people in Nigeria.

He decried that in spite of the population on young Nigerians, youths are still been confined to peripheral roles in the political and decision mailing process. While the youth seem to be on the receiving end for their indifference to politics, there is no doubt that several factors inhibit their participation in the political process.

The most significant is funding given the huge cost associated with electioneering in Nigeria. This has even been worsened by the recent increase on the campaign spending benchmark by in the revised version of the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly and awaiting the President’s assent.

The new campaign spending limit increased presidential campaign funding from the current N1 billion to N5 billion, while that for governorship candidates rose from N200 million to N1 billion.

For senatorial candidates, the raised it to N100 million from the current N40 million; candidates to the House of Representative (N70 million from the current N30 million, while for the state Assembly (N30 million from N10 million).

This is as the cost of nomination forms for the APC and PDP presidential tickets stands at N45 million and N12 million respectively, while that of the governorship is N22.5 (APC) and N6 million (PDP). Some analysts, who commented on this, said most youths cannot afford to gamble with such huge amounts for party tickets even when they are not sure of scaling the hurdle of primary elections.

To open up the political space to accommodate more young people, it was suggested that the various political parties should come up with deliberate policies to grant waivers to young person’s aspiring to contest for political offices as well as encourage the youth through mentoring.

The analysts, however, advised the youth not to wait for opportunities to be thrust upon them without fighting or striving for it as power is not served but fought for.

They were also charged to learn the intricacies and art of politics if they are to change the old order as it is erroneous to assume that because they have achieved some level of successes in their chosen professions, they can do same in politics without learning the ropes.

Like this: Like Loading...