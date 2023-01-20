2023: Things God will not do for Nigeria

People say that, “God is a Nigerian”! A study of the natural bequests on Nigeria, makes doubting that strange statement difficult. Nigeria’s soil is vast, arable and gives bountiful yields of crops like yam, cassava, vegetables, groundnuts, assorted fruits and various other cash crops. This factor qualifies Nigeria as a food basket of the world. Underneath Nigerian soil lies an inexhaustible vault of natural resources like crude oil, bauxite, lead, limestone, tin, ore, gold. Other minerals found in Nigeria include gas, salt, granite and more. Nigeria is also home of different human resources derived from about 250 tribes and tongues culminating to a population estimate of 200 million people, majority of whom are youths.

Correlatively, Nigeria is blessed with a culture in which diversity is both exciting and unmatched. Added to these is a mix of clement weather which naturally supports life and sustains the perfect blend of flora and fauna which distinguish Nigeria from other countries. Nigeria is green; and her pastures are, in fact, greener than those of other climes thronged daily by Nigerian youths at the risk of their lives and limbs in search of greener pastures! For example, the monthly household budget for heat to make the temperature habitable in Canada, United Kingdom, America, et cetera is greater than the entire quarterly budget of an average family in Nigeria.

The United Arab Emirates is simply a desert on man-made life support. In Israel and some other parts of the world, rainfall is a rarity; and this factor combines with heat waves to make farming difficult, hence the heavy toll of irrigation and the water transfer project on Israeli budget. What earthquakes, hurricanes and snow fall are often witnessed in countries of Asia and Europe but do not occur in Nigeria? It is safe to say that God loves Nigeria and following this divine love, God has done so many good things for Nigeria. However, two things are clear.

One, God has done for Nigeria things which Nigerians cannot do for themselves or their country. Provision of arable land is beyond Nigerians. It is not within the power of man to put minerals underneath his soil or to create conducive weather.

Second, it is ironic that upon all the great endowment of nature in Nigeria, other less-endowed countries like America, United Kingdom, Israel, United Arab Emirates etc. thrive better and boast of greater indices of development and opportunities than Nigeria.

Thus, Nigerian youths who seek greener pastures struggle at embassies of almost every other country to obtain visas, while many more Nigerian youths take the crude option of illegal migration like slavery, stowaway, ‘desert route’ etc. at the risks of their lives and limbs. At this point, it is pertinent to ask: What is responsible for the lack of development and opportunities in Nigeria in the face of all her natural bequests?

Why are less privileged and even desert countries like the United Arab Emirates doing better than Nigeria in terms of development? The answer to those questions is that these countries have leadership which Nigeria never had and does not have. This is enough to say that good leadership is a radical imperative for the development of any given human society or country. Like the Nigerian situation has proved, without good leadership, a country will not develop, notwithstanding her natural resources and other advantages. In fact, bad leadership will turn a country’s resources into a liability and her advantages into disadvantages.

This is true about Nigeria. The discovery of crude oil and other minerals in Nigeria is the only reason for the many ills that have crippled the country. Conversely, the stories of the United Arab Emirates and Israel practically demonstrate that with good leadership, arid countries will not only thrive, but can hold their heads high in the committee of nations in terms of development and opportunities. Leadership is everything! The approaching 2023 general election offers Nigerians yet another golden opportunity to elect true leaders. Preparatory to the elections, collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) is ongoing.

While this is happening, many religious faithful are praying in churches, mosques and temples for God to give Nigeria good leaders. Others are not interested in the upcoming election. They are ensconced in their respective prayers for good jobs, healing, good husband/ wife etc. Nigerians pray to God for everything. The truth is that God will not do for Nigerians things He has given them power to do for themselves! God will not give Nigerians good leaders, jobs, husbands/wives, good education, roads, healthcare etc. God has given Nigerians the power to elect good leaders for themselves and the opportunity presents itself in the 2023 general elections.

It is good leaders that will provide a reliable healthcare system, functional education and jobs for school leavers. Big dreams will become feasible. Gainfully employed youths will have the capacity to marry on time and set up their families. Security challenges will reduce because people will be busy and happy. So, Nigerians should stop praying to God for what He has equipped them to do for themselves. It is Nigerians that will give themselves good leadership, good education, good health, jobs, better opportunities, etc. Go; get your PVC, vote for credible leaders!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...