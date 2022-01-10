2023: Third force and the battle ahead

Will third force campaigners upstage APC, PDP in 2023?

The build-up to the 2023 general election is gathering momentum and expectedly, there are alignments and realignments. Those seen as members of the Third Force coalition are also regrouping to upstage the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZEGWU beam the searchlight on some personalities championing alternative platforms ahead of the polls

Despite the fact that their bid failed to make impact in the last general election, promoters of the Third Force network are on the beat again for the 2023 polls. Their intentions are clear – to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Arrowheads of the Third Force are poised to cash in on the seeming discontent against the two established parties.

Both APC and PDP have held sway at the federal level and in most states since 1999 that Nigeria returned to civil rule.

The PDP was in power between 1999 and 2015 (16 years), while APC that came to power in 2015, has done more than six years and would be clocking eight years by 2023, when the second term of the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, will elapse.

So far, the present dispensation is 22 years old, but the general belief among the citizenry is that the two dominant parties have come short of expectations hence the need for a new platform that will not only do away with the old order, but enthrone visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the people.

In the run-up to the 2019 presidential elections, the Third Force launched a bid at power but some of its members curiously dropped out of the race, while others used their respective platforms as trading podiums to negotiate with the leading parties.

For instance, while Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) pulled out of the presidential race just weeks to the election, the likes of Kingsley Moghalu of Young Peoples Party (YPP), Fela Durotoye of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress (AAC), among others, cumulatively failed to earn one per cent of total votes cast. Curiously, a relatively unknown Felix Nicholas of a “strategically named” Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) came third in the presidential election owing, arguably, to his party’s name similarities to the PDP.

The blurred attempt by the Third Force in 2019 apparently raised suspicions on the intent, influence and realities of the promoters to actually break APC and PDP’s grip on power.

But ahead of the 2023 polls, the cloud has started gathering for the Third Force as they move to sweep the two entrenched parties out of power and either by design or default, those behind the Third Force have started warming their ways into the hearts of Nigerians.

This is as the Third Force platforms and their promoters are quite optimistic of a change of baton in 2023. Notably among them are a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega; former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA); Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, among others.

Kingsley Moghalu

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is one of the presidential aspirants to readily come to mind whenever the Third Force is being considered. He believes that the current political leadership of Nigeria has failed to harness the potentials and dynamics of modern democracy.

Prof Moghalu, who has declared intention to run for the 2023 presidential election, has maintained that his vision is one in which millions of youths can create jobs and move out of poverty and into the middle class, the market functions well, government creating an enabling policy environment for all Nigerians to achieve prosperity, and an effective social security system is established to take care of the elderly population.

To achieve this vision, the professor of Economics has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he believes will play a key role in the effort to create a new and bigger mega party platform through a merger of several political parties to take power from the major political parties in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding the country.

Moghalu is of the opinion that the country needs a new third-way politics anchored on pragmatic ideology and visionary, competent leadership. “I believe we can re-engineer Nigeria’s economy through a system of developmental capitalism that taps into the well-known dynamism and innovative spirit of Nigerian youth.”

Obiageli Ezekwesili

The former Minister of Education is a firm believer in project Nigeria as well as an advocate for transparency, accountability, good governance and human capital development. She believes that the country needs a leader with character, capacity and competence as such she has embarked on many initiatives to groom and equip such leaders.

For instance, in the last four years, Ezekwesili has founded the FixPolitics Initiative, a research-based citizensled initiative, the School of Politics Policy and Governance (SPPG), Red- Card Movement, and Human Capital Africa respectively to shove the APC and the PDP out of power.

Despite the experience of the former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) that forced her to step down from the presidential race owing to a divergence of values and visions within the party, Ezekwesili still believes that Nigeria needs a president, who will consider the potentials of the youth.

As a result, she joined other prominent Nigerians to launch a movement called National Consultative Front (NCFront).

Chris Okotie

The Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries is a serial contender of Nigeria’s presidential position.

Since 2003, Okotie has been contesting the presidential elections and he is expected to participate in the coming 2023 general election as well. Okotie first contested on the platform of the Justice Party (JP) after he was schemed out of the National Democratic Party (NDP) presidential primary election and he lost to President Olusegun Obasanjo in the May 2003 poll.

He ran again in 2007 on the platform of a party he founded, Fresh Democratic Party, (FRESH) but lost to Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP.

In 2011, he ran and lost to Goodluck Jonathan. He was also in 2019 race but lost to President Buhari. Okotie on several occasions has called on the country to consider an interim government in order to end the misrule of the current political actors. He also believes that when the people accept such calls, he should be considered among other political actors to lead the interim government as a consensus candidate. The cleric has referred to himself as a consensus remedial facilitator because of

the existential threats that the country is facing and thinks that it’s time for the people to lay aside the habiliments of political affiliations and to embrace a new nationalistic philosophy that can salvage the country at this time.

His desire to become Nigeria’s president is based on his conviction that the country needed a credible, dependable and trustworthy man to lead the people. The cleric believed that the problems bedevilling the country were not political, insisting that the solutions to such problems were neither in the hands of the ruling APC nor the main opposition PDP.

Tope Fasua

Fasua is among Nigerians who believe that a new generation of politicians should be given the opportunity to contribute their quota in addressing the mirage of challenges confronting the country.

This was one of the reasons that encouraged him to venture into politics in 2019, when he ran as the presidential candidate for the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP). Since the 2019 elections, Fasua has been advocating for a change of ideas and approach to governance in the country.

He is among those that are convinced that Nigeria needs a revolution, which was his slogan for the 2019 presidential race. His conviction was that it is ideas, vision, resolve, imagination, hard work, self-sacrifice that the country needs, rather than everyone baying at the top of their lungs, demanding everything and giving nothing.

Fasua hopes that the country may somehow get an elite consensus going, which will set the country on a path, away from the one of mass looting and unto collective development, equity, justice, and profound prosperity that is better distributed among the people. He believes that the country is full of opportunities for all, but needs someone in leadership who will really bell the cat and get people to think differently.

Yunusa Tanko

The social activist believes in the Nigeria project and has been consistent in his advocacy for unity and peace of the nation since his emergence on the political scene in 2003.

Tanko has served as the deputy national chairman and national secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP) at different times as well as a running mate to party’s presidential candidates – Dr Osagie Obayuwana in 2007 and Bashorun Dele Momodu in 2011. In 2007, he was appointed secretary to the Coalition for a New Nigeria (CNN).

Since 2009, Tanko has been secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of all political parties in Nigeria and was elected as a chairman of the council for two terms from April 11 2013 to 2014. He has also served as the Assistant Secretary of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) since 2003.

With a rich background in social activism, Tanko is a Secretariat Member of the Pastor Tunde Bakare led Save Nigeria Group (SNG) and played a very prominent role as Field Marshal of SNG protest to the National Assembly in 2010 and Aso Presidential Villa.

He was also a member of the National Peace Committee which contributed heavily to the 2015 credible, peaceful, free and fair election, led by former Head of State General Abdul salami Abubakar. As a nationalist, Tanko believes that politics in Nigeria should be played in the spirit of equity and fair play to foster togetherness, and unity among Nigerians.

He is of the opinion that Nigeria needs a unifying president because the administration of President Buhari has not added any value to northern Nigeria since 2015. As a result, Tanko has joined other leaders of conscience under the umbrella of NCFront to intervene in what they described as Nigeria’s growing misrule and national confusion.

Pat Utomi

Despite the disappointments he has witnessed in the political space, Prof Utomi is one of those that believe in the future of the country. He has served in many senior positions in the government, as an adviser to the president, the private sector and a former presidential candidate and as such he understands the challenges of the country very well.

To address some of these noticeable challenges, Utomi in conjunction with other leaders of conscience formed the NCFront. The group set up committees and subgroups to provide alternative interventions and solutions to problems of national governance in the various sectors of Nigeria’s political and economic endeavours.

As a member of the Third Force movement, Utomi and others founded a new initiative called Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) to ensure that the right persons emerge victorious during the 2023 general elections.

Although he confirmed that their target is having the right persons emerge victorious during the 2023 general election, to give Nigerians an alternative platform to the APC and PDP. Utomi said the group will work more on ensuring competent people are able to find their way into political offices regardless of the political parties they belong to. “I don’t think Third Force is going to be a political party. We need to gather some of these movements, moving towards a better society.”

Attahiru Jega

The former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be interested in running for the office of the president but he believes that it is time to rescue Nigeria from the hands of APC and PDP.

Although he is a member of a political party, his desire is to contribute in any way possible to help develop a strong, political party that can be impactful at all levels of governance. Prof Jega not only joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) as a member, he has decided to be part of a political movement, the Rescue Nigeria Project to build a movement party that has a structure across the country, insisting that his ambition is to contribute to Nigeria’s politics.

“When we are trying to build a party, first things first, we have to have the structure first. If people start with building a party today and deciding to become a candidate tomorrow, actually, you’re trying to destroy the basis of building the party, because everybody will have ambition.

But I want to contribute to bringing positive changes to our politics and I can do it from my own little corner,” he said of his move. Jega also believes that the current political structure in the country is not serving the interest of the people and have consistently advocated for incremental restructuring of the country to reflect the demands of the people. He is of the opinion that the National Assembly must allow the people to have a constitution that addresses the current realities in Nigeria by devolving powers to the constituent authorities.

Ghali Umar Na’Abba

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives is a revolutionary politician, who believes in the independence of the three arms of government. On several occasions, he lamented alleged growing trend of state governors hijacking party structures and impacting on the autonomy of lawmakers at the State Houses of Assembly and National Assembly.

Na’Abba is of the view that Nigeria may never overcome its challenges until its leaders at different levels start taking governance with all seriousness. Disturbed by the country’s socio-economic reality, Na’abba fingered the political class, including himself, as the cause of Nigeria’s dire state of insecurity. He classified these prevalent issues as by-products of the egocentric interests of its political leaders.

His words: “There is a lack of seriousness. Those in power are still not ready to accept that they must mend their ways. We have lost it democratically because those responsible for the preservation of democracy have been running around it instead of operating according to democratic tenets to the extent that the immunity of the political system has broken down.

“We must not shy away from the fact that the country is drifting because we want to satisfy the ego of certain people. We must tell the truth, and that measures must be taken to arrest this drift. And that must begin by the political authorities from top to bottom.”

Olisa Agbakoba

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and rights activist is among the leaders of thought, who believe in a new political paradigm shift in the country that would transcend into a new Nigeria.

Consequently, he asked Nigerians to forget about devolution of power for now and look out for a leader that would tackle poverty in Nigeria.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) emphatically opined that the problem with Nigeria is not the constitution but the leader. He insisted that the devolution of power constitutes just a small aspect of Nigeria’s problems which must be solved for the country to achieve its full potential.

He said: “Even though the United Kingdom might not be a good example of democracy, but they don’t have a constitution. Even America under Donald Trump wasn’t the constitution. It was strong leadership by the governors that resisted Trump’s undemocratic ways.

A lot depends on our governors on leadership responsibilities because, at the end of the day, the Federal Government is only a small fraction of Nigeria’s equation.

“But the governors seem to have retreated and do no more than go to Abuja to ‘collect’. We want to see more actions from our governors. What we should be talking about is hunger. The biggest problem of a man is exclusion, I see them on the street, and people are poor.”

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

A renowned entrepreneur and youth development advocate, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is among young people, who have declared their intention to lead Nigeria in 2023. She has promised to make Nigeria work for its diverse populace if given the platform to do so. She also promised to harness the undoubted power of Nigerian teeming youths to unleash the

country’s latent potential, which she described as a force to be reckoned with globally. Okunnu-Lamidi, who is the daughter of a former Federal Commissioner of Works and Housing, Lateef Femi Okunnu (SAN), disclosed that she is motivated to vie for the presidency because of her desire to restore hope and make Nigeria work for all Nigerians.

The founder and chief executive officer of Slice Media Solutions noted that youths under the age of 30, who represent about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population, have borne the most impact of bad governance, adding that the youths account for 13.9 million of the unemployment figures which stood at 21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Usman Bugaje

The former federal lawmaker is worried like many Nigerians that the youth must be involved in the project Nigeria to enthrone the right set of political leaders that would engender development and economic prosperity. The convener of the Arewa Research Development Projects (ARDP) further asked the youths to mobilize en masse and vote for the right leader during the 2023 elections.

Bugaje regrets that the current crop of leadership leading the nation lacks knowledge, experience and character to occupy leadership positions in the country. He emphasized that these qualities must be the yardstick for the selection of the next leaders in 2023.

He believes that competent leadership will address the many challenges facing the country, saying that 20 years into democracy, there is no more trust between the government and the citizens.

Bugaje has dedicated his time and energy since the 2019 elections to mobilizing the youth to participate in the electoral process in Nigeria. He said his desire is to get the youths not to vote and support any politician blindly, stressing the need for them to support people who have knowledge, experience and character.

Tunde Adeniran

The former Minister of Education has continued to demonstrate his desire to birth a new Nigeria during his lifetime. As such, he has joined other leaders of thought informing the National Rescue Project that was launched late last year. Prof Adeniran believes that the RNP would, first of all, reconcile Nigerians and unite them through people who know what a nation is.

Adeniran questions the essence of a nation, the principles of justice, equity, what it means to be in a government elected by Nigerians, the principle of accountability and the values and virtues that make a nation without the people. He believes at this time many people, particularly young people, have lost hope.

He is also of the view that Nigerians pretend a lot that all is well and when people speak the truth, people are either not ready for the truth or they pretend not to know that it is the real truth. He noted that the people are not ready to say the truth but by the time reality dawns on them, it may be too late.

According to Adeniran, the purpose of RNP is really to get people, sensitize them, mobilize them to rise and do what is needed to make this country what it should be. He opined that people who are in government today appear to only be interested in doing whatever they please but after some time they will leave.

Saidu Dansadau

The former Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District is a firm believer in rebirthing a new Nigeria. As a member of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), his target is to have a country with democratic principles, rule of law, justice and fairness prevail. In a recent interview, Senator Dansadau insisted that whether he wins the presidential, governorship election or not, the principles in which the party believes in must be adhered to and that anybody willing to join the party will have to follow the constitution of the party.

“I and other well-meaning Nigerians have formed this party to make a difference. If you are one of those who want to change Nigeria for the better, come to our party where there is no zoning formula but we are looking for the best Nigerians,” he said,

According to the former lawmaker, the way Nigerian politicians at the highest level change from one party to another is disturbing and it shows they are not serious, it shows they are not honest, it shows that the interest of the country is not in their heart, it is their interest rather than that of the country that is in their hearts. So, it is their interest that is paramount, not the interest of the country or the interest of Nigerians.

Abdulfatah Ahmed

The immediate past governor of Kwara State may not have announced his next political move ahead of the 2023 general election but he believes that whoever emerges as the next leader of the country must be on the based on competence and experience. According to him the daunting challenges facing the country need experienced and competent hands to tackle them.

This apparently informs why Ahmed has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in championing a Rescue Nigeria Project, a platform that is campaigning for competence and experience ahead of 2023.

He is of the view the high level of nepotism and lack of inclusiveness had given rise to the agitations by different ethnic groups. He recalled that, in 2015, Nigerians embraced change but added that today that change appears to be what we didn’t expect as insecurity has taken over the nation.

Ahmed, who reaffirmed that he is still a member of PDP said he belongs to political platforms such as the Abuja Round Table Group and the Rescue Nigeria Project, a forum, composed of like-minded Nigerians drawn from all political persuasions, seeking to repurpose the conversation about Nigeria’s future and reframe the leadership selection process in Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowore

Since his decision to run for the president of the country in 2019 under the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), a political party he founded, Sowore has become a thorn in the flesh of President Buhari’s administration. As a result, he has been in and out of detention and is presently facing trial for treasonable felony.

With his increasing activism against the government and corrupt politicians, many youths who believe in Sowore are anxiously waiting for him to declare for the 2023 presidential election. He was among the leaders of the #EndSARS protest and has equally led many protests in Abuja under the aegis of RevolutionNow Movement.

Sowore had said when he joined the presidential race in 2019 that his aim was to disrupt the current political arrangement that allows a few members of a corrupt class to control the levers of power.

In addition, he said would spearhead a policy to ban convicted politicians for life from holding public office and strip them of any national honours.

Fela Durotoye

Durotoye, in the 2019 presidential race, introduces oratory to the mix after more than a decade of giving motivational speeches on good governance. And with the 2023 general election fast approaching, many Nigerians that enjoyed his oratory in 2019 and his good ideas and plans for the country would be expecting him to join the race once more.

But this time around, Durotoye must understand that fantastic ideas alone don’t win elections in Nigeria. He must time that this is the time to form the much-needed alliance with other like-minds in the project to send Nigeria’s many veteran politicians who have recycled themselves in political offices since Nigeria’s independence into retirement.

Yul Edochie

The Nollywood actor has continuously revealed that his greatest desire is to be elected Nigeria’s president in 2023. In his 40th birthday wish, Edochie described himself as a man of peace and love. The actor since last year declared his intention to run for presidency come 2023. He wrote on his social media page: “Happy 40th birthday to me.

Happy birthday to a man of peace and love. I thank God for letting me see this day in my life. I thank God for all His blessings. All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago God has answered all of them and even more. And I’m grateful to Him.

“I have just one more prayer point – one more birthday wish – as I turn 40 today. Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people. Thank you, Lord, for answering my prayer.”

Samson Itodo

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, acommunityof change-makers focused on building sustainable democracies in Africa anchored on the principles of inclusion, justice, accountability and constitutionalism, is no stranger to political struggle in Nigeria.

Itodo is known for his commitment to enthrone youths in the political leadership of the country. The Convener of the Not Too Young To Run Movement has demonstrated his desire to ensure that more Nigerian youths are elected into elective positions in the country.

Since the presidential assent to the bill in 2018, many young Nigerians between the ages of 30 and 40 years have been elected into various positions. Itodo has also demonstrated his zeal to ensure that more young Nigerians capitalize on the bill to occupy elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

In furtherance of this, Itodo and his group recently organized the Convergence 3.0 (a preparation Programme for aspiring political leaders) with experts across disciplines tasking the aspirants to explore technology and bring innovations as they go about politicking.

Itodo described the programme as a step to rescue the decaying country from the crop of politicians who are mentally bankrupt and hand over the young vibrant, adept and forwardthinking minds- capable to deliver democracy dividends.

He urged the youth to utilize their comparative advantage in the 2023 general elections. He said the youth must be involved in the democratic struggles of the country to solve the mirage of challenges confronting the country.

Wale Okunniyi

Popularly called Veteran, he is an upwardly-mobile social activist who appears as a bridge between the young and old. He contested the 2011 gubernatorial election in Ogun State on the platform of Congress for Political Party (CPC) but lost to Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Okunniyi has initiated and championed many political struggles and civil rights struggle and he believes that the country must be rescued from the old brigade that is profiting from the dysfunctional system in the country.

He has persistently warned that the fight against corruption in Nigeria may be illusive if the country is not restructured via a democratic referendum of the Nigerian people as it is wrong to decree a country into existence. He also decries a situation where due process and rule of law is being daily circumvented by operators of state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...