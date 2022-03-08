2023: Third Force set to unveil mega party

The National Consultative Front (NCF) yesterday disclosed that it has perfected plans to unveil the much awaited Third Force mega party by the end of this month. It has also set up an Implementation and Harmonisation Committee to consummate the fusion of partners and stakeholders participating in the process of floating the Third Force Mega Party. This was the high point of the far reaching decisions takentodayatthemeetingof the NCF held at the Labour House, Abuja.

This came same day the NationalMovement, another ThirdForcegroup promoted by former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa. kwankwaso fused into the New Nigeria Peoples Party The NCF meeting featured high level negotiations on the modalities to be adopted by the stakeholders in finalizing and ratifying crucial resolutions on the alliedpolitical partyto be adopted as the Third Force mega Party for the 2023 elections. In attendance at the meeting weretheChairman of the National Consultative Front, Prof PatUtomi, other leaders of the council and representativesof theNationalRescue Movement (NRM), African DemocraticCongress(ADC), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), among others. Themeetingalsoreceived good will messages from a former Chairman of the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission ( INEC ) , Prof Attahiru Jega; President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Prof Kingsley Moghalu, among others In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the NCF charged the Implementationand Harmonisation Committee to among other things, ensure the fusion of coalescing partners and stakeholders at all levels of thepartyto be adopted by the end of this month. According to the Council, this would enable all Nigeriansregisterwiththeadopted party and also participate in the Congresses and National Convention of the party. The committee is also expectedtoensuretherebranding of the adopted party and transform it into a real inclusive and formidable mega party that can be owned by the Nigerian people for the ultimate goal of rescuing the nation from what they described as unprecedented misrule. Meanwhile, The National Movement ( TNM ) has fused together with the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP. Chairman of the party, AVM. John Ifemeje (rtd) who announced the development after a crucial meeting in Abuja, said members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the Party and TNM intermsof theiraimsand objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and corebeliefsaswelltheshared patriotic tendencies of the leadersand membersof both the NNPP and the TNM. “The National Movement, as you may be aware, is a group of concerned and patriotic Nigerians from all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT who are deeply worried about the state of the nation and who are optimistic that working together with sincerity, commitment and competence, we would be able to rescue the country and reposition her onto the path of sustainable growth and development. During the launch of the TNM, we invited all patriotic Nigerians at home and abroad to join the TNM in the overall interest of saving our country and redirecting her onto the path of safety & security, peace and prosperity, equity and opportunity, in addition to qualitative and competent leadership that will engender rapid and sustainable development as well as being fair and ust to all,” Ifemeje said.

