News Top Stories

2023: Third Force set to unveil mega party

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Consultative Front (NCF) yesterday disclosed that it has perfected plans to unveil the much awaited Third Force mega party by the end of this month. It has also set up an Implementation and Harmonisation Committee to consummate the fusion of partners and stakeholders participating in the process of floating the Third Force Mega Party. This was the high point of the far reaching decisions takentodayatthemeetingof the NCF held at the Labour House, Abuja.

 

This came same day the NationalMovement, another ThirdForcegroup promoted by former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa. kwankwaso fused into the New Nigeria Peoples Party The NCF meeting featured high level negotiations on the modalities to be adopted by the stakeholders in finalizing and ratifying crucial resolutions on the alliedpolitical partyto be adopted as the Third Force mega Party for the 2023 elections. In attendance at the meeting weretheChairman of the National Consultative Front, Prof PatUtomi, other leaders of the council and representativesof theNationalRescue Movement (NRM), African DemocraticCongress(ADC), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), among others. Themeetingalsoreceived good will messages from a former Chairman of the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission ( INEC ) , Prof Attahiru Jega; President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Prof Kingsley Moghalu, among others In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the NCF charged the Implementationand Harmonisation Committee to among other things, ensure the fusion of coalescing partners and stakeholders at all levels of thepartyto be adopted by the end of this month. According to the Council, this would enable all Nigeriansregisterwiththeadopted party and also participate in the Congresses and National Convention of the party. The committee is also expectedtoensuretherebranding of the adopted party and transform it into a real inclusive and formidable mega party that can be owned by the Nigerian people for the ultimate goal of rescuing  the nation from what they described as unprecedented misrule. Meanwhile, The National Movement ( TNM ) has fused together with the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP. Chairman of the party, AVM. John Ifemeje (rtd) who announced the development after a crucial meeting in Abuja, said members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the Party and TNM intermsof theiraimsand objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and corebeliefsaswelltheshared patriotic tendencies of the leadersand membersof both the NNPP and the TNM. “The National Movement, as you may be aware, is a group of concerned and  patriotic Nigerians from all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT who are deeply worried about the state of the nation and who are optimistic that working together with sincerity, commitment and competence, we would be able to rescue the country and reposition her onto the path of sustainable growth and development. During the launch of the TNM, we invited all patriotic Nigerians at home and abroad to join the TNM in the overall interest of saving our country and redirecting her onto the path of safety & security, peace and prosperity, equity and opportunity, in addition to qualitative and competent leadership that will engender rapid and sustainable development as well as being fair and ust to all,” Ifemeje said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Exercise could boost brain health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study has shown that exercise may boost brain health. According to the results of a new study in mice, which was published last week in ‘Nature Metabolism,’ a hormone produced by muscles during exercise can cross into the brain and enhance the health and function of neurons, improving thinking and memory in both […]
News

ASUU confirms abduction of 2 profs, others in UNIABUJA

Posted on Author Reporter

  The University of Abuja chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has confirmed the abduction of two professors from the staff quarters of the institution. Armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the school premises on Tuesday morning shooting sporadically and later whisked about six persons away. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: 100m Nigerians’ll be out of poverty by 2030

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Peterside, Ahmed co-chair Agenda 2050 c’ttee President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) would lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030. The president made the disclosure yesterday during the inauguration of a new National Steering Committee to oversee the development of the MTNDP as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica