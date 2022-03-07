News

2023: Third Force set  to unveil mega party

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Consultative Front (NCF) Monday disclosed that it has perfected plans to unveil the much awaited Third Force mega party by the end of this month. It has also set up an Implementation and Harmonisation Committee to consummate the fusion of partners and stakeholders participating in the process of floating the Third Force Mega Party.

This was the high point of the far reaching decisions  taken at the meeting of the NCF held at the Labour House, Abuja.

This came same day the National Movement, another Third Force group promoted by former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji  Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso fused into the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The  NCF meeting featured high level negotiations on the modalities to be adopted by the stakeholders in finalizing and ratifying crucial resolutions on the allied political party to be adopted as the Third Force mega Party for the 2023 elections.

In attendance at the meeting  were the Chairman of the National Consultative Front, Prof Pat Utomi, and other leaders of the council and representatives of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP), among others.

The meeting also received good will messages from  a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega;  President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Prof Kingsley Moghalu, among others

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the NCF charged the Implementation and Harmonisation Committee to among other things, ensure the fusion of coalescing partners and stakeholders at all levels of the party to be adopted by the end of this month. According to the Council, this would enable all Nigerians register with the adopted party and also participate in the Congresses and National Convention of the party.

The committee is also expected to ensure the rebranding of the adopted party and transform it into a real inclusive and formidable mega party that can be owned by the Nigerian people for the ultimate goal of rescuing the nation from what they described as unprecedented misrule.

Meanwhile, The National Movement (TNM) has fused together with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Chairman of the party, AVM. John Ifemeje (rtd) who announced the development after a crucial meeting in Abuja, said members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the Party and TNM in terms of their aims and objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and core beliefs as well the shared patriotic tendencies of the leaders and members of both the NNPP and the TNM.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fitch affirms Nigeria at ‘B’; outlook stable

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook. In a statement released yesterday, the rating agency said that Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating is supported by: “The large size of the country’s economy, a low General Government (GG) debt-to-GDP ratio, small foreign-currency (FX) indebtedness of the sovereign, and […]
News

PDP wants US, UK, others impose visa ban on Buhari, others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia and other members of the international community to impose visa bans on President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his cabinet for tampering with free speech in Nigeria. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the […]
News

Southern governors to meet tomorrow in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Indications emerged yesterday that the 17 southern governors, under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum will meet tomorrow, September 16, 2021, when they converge on Enugu State for their third meeting this year. The meeting will be hosted by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the state capital. It will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica