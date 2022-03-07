2023: Third Force set  to unveil mega party

The National Consultative Front (NCF) Monday disclosed that it has perfected plans to unveil the much awaited Third Force mega party by the end of this month. It has also set up an Implementation and Harmonisation Committee to consummate the fusion of partners and stakeholders participating in the process of floating the Third Force Mega Party.

This was the high point of the far reaching decisions taken at the meeting of the NCF held at the Labour House, Abuja.

This came same day the National Movement, another Third Force group promoted by former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso fused into the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The NCF meeting featured high level negotiations on the modalities to be adopted by the stakeholders in finalizing and ratifying crucial resolutions on the allied political party to be adopted as the Third Force mega Party for the 2023 elections.

In attendance at the meeting were the Chairman of the National Consultative Front, Prof Pat Utomi, and other leaders of the council and representatives of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP), among others.

The meeting also received good will messages from a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega; President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Prof Kingsley Moghalu, among others

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the NCF charged the Implementation and Harmonisation Committee to among other things, ensure the fusion of coalescing partners and stakeholders at all levels of the party to be adopted by the end of this month. According to the Council, this would enable all Nigerians register with the adopted party and also participate in the Congresses and National Convention of the party.

The committee is also expected to ensure the rebranding of the adopted party and transform it into a real inclusive and formidable mega party that can be owned by the Nigerian people for the ultimate goal of rescuing the nation from what they described as unprecedented misrule.

Meanwhile, The National Movement (TNM) has fused together with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Chairman of the party, AVM. John Ifemeje (rtd) who announced the development after a crucial meeting in Abuja, said members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the Party and TNM in terms of their aims and objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and core beliefs as well the shared patriotic tendencies of the leaders and members of both the NNPP and the TNM.

