2023: Those against Tinubu should throw up their candidates –Osoba

Chief Olusegun Osoba is a former governor of Ogun State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the life and times of a former head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan and the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What kind of man was Chief Ernest Shonekan and how can you describe his place in Nigeria’s history?

He was a very humble person and a gentleman to the core; a man with a good pedigree and a good family man. To a large extent, we had a very strong relationship because my uncle, late Chief Albert Osoba, was very close to his father and they had a lot of influence on the bringing up of Chief Ernest Shonekan. He made his mark in the corporate world particularly in the multinational world where he rose to be the Chairman and Chief Executive of the United Africa Company of Nigeria is a Nigerian (UACN). And he created his own brand by changing the UAC brand into a serious real estate development company with so many projects in Ikoyi and all over Nigeria, where UACN has property in Government Reservation Areas (GRAs). His place in history is very clear and I must say that it is a painful loss to those of us, who are close to him.

Can you share more light on the formation of the Interim National Government (ING) which you detailed in your book?

The formation of the Interim National Government actually happened because there were pressures on Chief Ernest Shonekan. And I recalled that the British Government was involved in the high powered politics that followed the June 12 thing and they were one of those that mounted early pressure on Ernest Shonekan to accept to be the head of the Interim Government. That created a very big family crisis and political tension between us, the contending forces in favour of MKO Abiola and those on Shonekan’s side. I must say that both sides as I described Chief MKO Abiola in my book as a very goodhearted person. To our shock, Chief MKO Abiola still allowed his son to be the best man to Chief Shonekan’s son at the height of the political tension that was going on then. And on the side of Chief Shonekan, he remained a gentleman in spite of the tension between the two sides. Between the two close families, I was on the side of Chief MKO Abiola and the Egba traditional council became divided over the issue. While the British Government was putting pressure on Abiola to remain in London in order to allow Chief Shonekan’s Interim Government to continue, we were mounting pressure on Shonekan to accept to leave the job of the Interim Government. It was a tension soaked period at that time.

Do you think that the Interim Government was dead on arrival because a lot of people see it as a stop-gap for General Sani Abacha to takeover?

The Interim Government was a terrible set-up because Abacha had always been ambitious to be president even before Babangida left office. He had wanted to succeed Babangida. Abacha on the other hand got involved in putting on pressure Chief MKO Abiola to return to Nigeria, so that his return could create greater tension for him to get rid of Chief Shonekan from office because Abiola was then in London. While Linda Chalker was putting pressure on Abiola and the British Government was asking him to remain in London to create enabling atmosphere for Chief Shonekan, Abacha was putting pressure on those of us who were close to Abiola to get him to return. And he kept assuring Abiola that he was on his side. A lot of deceit happened at that time all towards Abacha’s emergence because Abacha was desperate to become president. But somehow, he gave the impression as if he had arrangement support Abiola. I led some governors to meet Abacha at that time because we were still working on the idea that June 12 should be restored. He deceived us when we met him and we met General Oladipo Diya. We didn’t know that they were already on the way to upstaging Chief Shonekan. He assured us that he would arrange a meeting between us and what he called his boys only for us to find out that the following week we were all tricked out of office. Abacha had always had his agenda unknown to many of us, unknown to me, unknown to Chief Abiola, who was too trusting, I should say. He trusted in many of these people and he was shortchanged.

Some people had said that the Interim National Government was a unifying force at a time of uncertainty and that Chief Shonekan was at the forefront of that. Can we really say that the Interim National Government helped to unify the country?

As I said earlier, the situation was high powered conspiracy theory on the side of Abacha, who at that time was determined to upstage the government to get Babangida out of office. His agenda was to succeed Babangida, which he had always had even when Babangida was in power. It all rested on Abacha and his determination to take over the government in Nigeria. Chief Shonekan was, unfortunately, a person honestly used particularly by Abacha who eventually went in to advise Shonekan and almost at a gunpoint forced him to sign a resignation letter. So, it was a high powered coup, first to get rid of Babangida and the second coup to get rid of Shonekan. The third one was a deceit of Chief Abiola all geared towards Abacha becoming the head of state. In fact, after getting Chief Shoneka to resign, among themselves, they paid themselves out. And when it became the issue of who should become the head of state, the arrangement was done for Abacha originally. I was told that one of the officials said they should use seniority knowing that Abacha being the Chief of Defence Staff at that time would automatically now become the head of state.

On Chief Shonekan as an elder statesman, what are some of his contributions to national development?

His contribution was more in the economic sector because even after leaving office, he still believed in the economic development of Nigeria. And the group of people he was able to muster together in the private sector helped the economy of the country. He did his best to revamp the economy by getting all the private sector selffunded not by the government to still see how we can rescue the economy of the country. As I said, it is most unfortunate that Abiola paid the prize of his own innocence and determination to make Nigeria better.

Chief Shonekan was in the Council of States for many years. What were some of his views on Nigeria and what were the things that bothered him about Nigeria?

We were both in the Council of States because as a former governor, we are all members of the Council of States and I know his hope and interest was in the economy of the country. He used his experience in the private sector at all times to advice on the way forward. His advice most times probably were not taken seriously but he did his best in terms of the economic development of this country. In my relationship with him, like MKO Abiola doesn’t keep prejudices, he too doesn’t keep prejudices. I can tell you even after all the political tension, when I became governor again in 1999, he was one of the first with his wife to visit me in my private house. When I launched my book even with very short notice he was there. In everything I was involved in, we remained close and we are all trying to put behind all the divisive issues and tension that were created between all the families. I must say that MKO Abiola’s children remain very close to his children and they maintain the relationship till today.

You referred to the Egba Traditional Council and how the politics of 1993 affected relationships within that council; even if the issues have been resolved at the family level in terms of personal relationship has it affected politics within Egba land?

It did because a meeting was called at that time and Chief Simon Adebo was the only one who stood firmly against some theories that were propounded by the Egba Traditional Council. What they came out with was that they now have a double score in terms of both MKO Abiola and Ernest Shonekan and came with a resolution to say that we should all tolerate the situation at hand. I was the governor and I had to go on air immediately to condemn the conclusion of the traditional council, where only Chief Adebo was the one that strongly opposed to any idea of saying that we now have a double score in both Chief MKO Abiola and Chief Shonekan. I said that the Ogun State government was not comfortable with the Egba Traditional Council but it was a highly divisive situation at that time. But like I said the attitude of all the families involved helped particularly the MKO Abiola and Shonekan family, who in spite of all that was happening, managed the situation and continued to create a very strong relationship between the two families. And, therefore, all of us had to take everything in good stride.

What is your take on the declaration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the presidency?

Chief Bola Tinubu has the right and he is qualified. As long as you are a Nigerian and you meet the constitutional requirement, you have the right to contest for any office in this country. He has exercised his right and you can see that the governor of Ebonyi State has exercised his own right. I think the year 2022 would be a very interesting year in the politics of this country.

But Chief Olabode George is not impressed with Tinubu and he thinks that his interest in the presidency is something that nobody should take serious…

Chief Olabode George is my junior but we grew up together. Even when his father died, I was one of the top people at his father’s burial. Bode George is bitter against Tinubu; he believes that Tinubu had a hand in his problem. He is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he has a right to make his comment but at the same time, we are APC, he is PDP, let him go and manage PDP and throw up their own candidate and as many candidates as possible to also come out in PDP. But I know he is very bitter and he displays that bitterness. He has on one occasion attacked me but as usual, I take George for what he is.

