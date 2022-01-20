2023: Those against zoning presidency to South are unpatriotic – SMBLF

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has labelled groups and individuals opposed to the zoning of the presidency to the South, in 2023, as unpatriotic and parochial stating that the suggestion that the 2023 presidential contest should be left open to every region of the country, for the best candidate to emerge, is borne out of infantile reflections and political irrationality

In a statement on Thursday and signed by Chief Dr E. K. Clark – Chairman SMBLF Chief Ayo Adebanjo – Leader, Afenifere, Prof. George Obiozor – President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Dr Pogu Bitrus – President and Middle Belt Forum, it described them as enemies of Nigeria barefacedly, fanning the embers of dissent and disunity, which could exacerbate the crisis in the country.

The statement reads in part: “This arrogant statement of competence was originally propagated by Mamman Daura, nephew of President Buhari, who inferred that zoning should be jettisoned to have a competent person become president. Duara’s sentiment has now been adopted by some northern commentators, canvassing that there should be no more rotation and zoning but competence giving the impression that there are more educated and competent persons in the North than in the South.

“Undoubtedly, political parties have the inalienable right to field candidates of their choices by established guidelines, and certainly, every Nigerian has the right to aspire to any office in the land, but it must be understood that rights are entwined. One citizen’s rights do not begin at the end of the rights of another.

“The concept of zoning and rotation of political positions, particularly in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria, is consistent with basic tenets of democracy; expressions that it is anti-democracy, are illogical.

“It is worthy of note that zoning has been an important factor in Nigeria’s political system, and it has helped to bolster harmony, understanding and confidence in the polity. We cannot ignore substantial and justified precedents. Protagonists of ‘anti-zoning’ are, therefore, advised to heed history and review their obtuse suppositions in the interest of peace and unity of the country.”

