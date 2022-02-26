News

2023: Those against zoning presidency to South lack principles –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) for zoning her presidential ticket to the South of Nigeria, saying those against zoning of presidency to South lack principles. Ohanaeze said that the APC has, by their zoning pattern, shown the way for others to follow.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia made available to journalists in Enugu, on Friday, the group recalled that the concept of zoning of political offices was first introduced in the Second Republic by the National Party of Nigeria, NPN as a way of managing the diverse inter-ethnic tensions.

It noted as well that during a National Constitutional Conference, following the annulment of the June 12 1993 presidential election, a number of prominent leaders advocated rotating the presidency between the North and the South and specifically among the six geopolitical zones,” the statement reads. It added that “The zoning principle attained a healthy climax with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) led government, under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

During the Obasanjo democratic era, zoning of political party offices was also displayed publicly to the admiration of all the participants. Ohanaeze hailed Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El Rufai for stating that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had always applied zoning in the three previous elections. Ohanaeze said that El Rufai therefore affirmed that for the 2023 general elections “we have agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geo-political zones. That the North will have the positions the south have had in the last eight years; and vice versa” Ohaneze also described as “Most unconscionable, dramatization of lack of principles in politics can be located in the remarks by the former Vice President and one of the exponents of zoning formula in the past, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and indeed all the presidential aspirants from the North.”

 

Our Reporters

