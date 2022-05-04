News

2023: Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

… say: ‘We’re not interested in zoning’

Wale Elegbede

Again, women in their numbers converged on Akure, the capital of Ondo State, to demonstrate their support for the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the 2023 presidential election.

The women, who defied the heavy rain, on Wednesday morning, took to the streets, chanting solidarity songs and carrying various placards with inscriptions such as “Yahaya Bello, the best man for the job”, “We’re not interested in zoning, this is one Nigeria”, and “Yahaya Bello, hero of women inclusion”, among others.

The women, members of over 700 groups across Nigeria, in the massive rally, tagged: “South West Mega Women Rally for Yahaya Bello”, said anyone who had the interest of Nigeria at heart would not be drumming the beats of zoning, but pray to God to give the country the best leader at this crucial point in history.

According to them: “Regardless of what political oppressors might have fed the public”, it is an incontrovertible fact that Governor Bello had the capacity to build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s successes and tackle all challenges confronting Nigeria, headlong.

The women cut across different key sectors and professions such as banking, media, Nollywood, medical practice, including frontline entrepreneurs, market leaders, engineers and religious groups, among others.

The leader of the South-West market movement for Yahaya Bello, Deputy National President, Market Women Association of Nigeria, Princess Nike Aroloye, said the women of Nigeria were already looking beyond the primaries of the two parties.

“We already see the ticket with Yahaya Bello. Once he gets it, we are marching straight to Aso Rock. All my market women are ready to support him. We will go everywhere for this cause. He has said we are important. We will give him the reward,” she told the media during the rally.

Nollywood actress, Rose Odika, who led other South-West female stars to the rally said: “I have said it before, and I will repeat it here. Yahaya Bello is the one we will support. From all he has done for women and for his state in general, he is the one to beat. We will only support those who support us.

“It has never happened before in the history of Nigeria for a leading presidential candidate to appoint a woman as the Director-General of his campaign.”

Responding, DG of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said the dreams of her mother for a better Nigeria for Nigerian women would be actualized with a Yahaya Bello presidency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Bronze casters attack group demanding looted Benin artefacts

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A group, Igun Bronze Casters Guild, Benin City, yesterday protested against demand by Igbesamwan-Owina Descendants Cultural Movement of Europe and America that the looted Benin artefacts should be given to them. The movement therefore urged the Federal Government to give the artefacts to them when they are eventually returned by the German government instead of […]
News

Buratai charges troops to redouble effort

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, has enjoined troops of the 133 Special Forces Battalion, Azare, Bauchi State, to redouble their effort towards defeating the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East. Buratai stated this yesterday when he visited the battalion headquarters as part of his operational visit to theatres of operations. […]
News

PDP crisis: I’ve not gone to court – Secondus

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied that he has gone to court to challenge his suspension by Degema High Court in Rivers State. Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said the media report that he is “shopping for a court order” is fake and unfounded. He described […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica