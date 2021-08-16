2023: Three APC govs, ex-Speaker visit Ladoja

Three governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday paid a visit to a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, in his old Bodija residence, Ibadan. Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, who was governor between 2003 and 2007, played host to governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Also on the entourage of the governors was ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole. New Telegraph learnt that they had a closeddoor meeting with Ladoja that lasted for less than one hour.

However, the outcome of the meeting was not made official, but there were indications that issues concerning the 2023 elections were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

Sources close to the ex-governor claimed his visitors were at his residence to persuade him to support the APC to win the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state

