News

2023: Three APC govs, ex-Speaker visit Ladoja

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Three governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday paid a visit to a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, in his old Bodija residence, Ibadan. Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, who was governor between 2003 and 2007, played host to governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

 

Also on the entourage of the governors was ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole. New Telegraph learnt that they had a closeddoor meeting with Ladoja that lasted for less than one hour.

 

However, the outcome of the meeting was not made official, but there were indications that issues concerning the 2023 elections were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

 

Sources close to the ex-governor claimed his visitors were at his residence to persuade him to support the APC to win the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG: No passport racketeering in Nigerian embassy

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Federal Government has debunked a report in a national daily, linking some officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in France with alleged passport racketeering.   Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, who took strong exception to the allegations, said that the Embassy of Nigeria in France was not engaged in […]
News

FG donates 29,800 bags of fertilizer to banditry victims in Zamfara

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government yesterday donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who handed over the fertilizers, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries to […]
News

Opposition leader wins Malawi’s presidential election re-run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won this week’s presidential election re-run with 58.57 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said Saturday. It was a dramatic reversal of fortune for the incumbent, Peter Mutharika, whose victory in the May 2019 election was overturned by the Constitutional Court, citing widespread fraud. Some 6.8 million voters in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica