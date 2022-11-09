2023: Three-horse race for Lagos governorship

Ahead of the governorship election in Lagos State, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the chances of the three frontline candidates – Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Olajide Adediran of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of Labour Party (LP)

With the commencement of the electioneering campaign ahead of the 2023 general election, the race for who will become the next governor of Lagos State is gainining momentum. In the last few months, there have been alignment and re-alignment of political forces in the state to where their interests would best be served.

In recent times, governorship contest in Lagos State has always been between candidates of the two biggest parties in the country. However, the emergence of Labour Party has added a new twist to the contest and perhaps made it more competitive. Since the advent of democracy in 1999, Lagos State has been ruled by the perceived progressives’ political party from Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now All Progressives Congress (APC). According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 16 political parties have presented candidates for the gubernatorial poll in Lagos State and are seeking for the votes of over seven million votes in the 13,325 polling units in the next year’s governorship election.

The candidates include the incumbent governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (All Progressives Congress – APC), Olajide Adediran (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (Labour Party – LP), Dickson Olaogun (Accord Party – AP), Balogun Abdulrazaq (Action Alliance – AA), Olayiwola Olajide (African Action Congress – AAC), Adeshina Doherty (African Democratic Congress – ADC) and Bamidele Ishola (Action Democratic Party – ADP). Others are Funmilayo Kupoliyi (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Roseline Adeyemi (All Peoples Party – APP), Wasiu Oluwo (Boot Party – BP), Jim-Kamal Olalekan (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP), Ishola Braithwaite (National Resistance Movement – NRM), Uthman Taofeek (Social Democratic Party – SDP); Adebayo Ajayi (Young Progressives Party – YPP) and Adenipebi Adekunle (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP).

However, few months before the gubernatorial election slated for March 11, 2023, most of the political parties and their candidates do not have presence in Lagos State. Several of these candidates are just to fill the space as the signs are clear that they have no intention to compete.

But some observers believe that what is playing out is not a surprise because that has always been the case with fringe parties in the state. It is against this backdrop that pundits have predicted that just like in the past, most of the gubernatorial candidates in Lagos will announce their withdrawal from the race a few weeks before the poll and back the candidate of ruling party and incumbent governor, Sanwo-Olu, or the candidate of the main opposition party (PDP), Adediran, after striking a deal. Most of the gubernatorial candidates in Lagos only exist on paper with nothing on the ground to show their readiness to compete at the poll. Similarly, some of the parties cannot boast of a functional secretariat in any part of the state. Thus, it is expected that the governorship contest will be a threehorse race between the candidates of APC, PDP and LP.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu took over power from Akinwunmi Ambode in 2019 after defeating several other candidates for the position at the poll. However, his emergence as the candidate of the APC was beset by controversy and acrimony after then Governor Ambode was denied a second term ticket by power brokers in the party despite his popularity among the people of the state.

It is fair to say that since assuming office in 2019, Sanwo-Olu has tried in infrastructural development across the state. His supporters are of the view that across the socio-economic strata of the state, everyone can feel the impact of his administration. The governor distilled his THEME Agenda.

The acronym, T.H.E.M.E.S, represents the six pillars of the state’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance. Presently, water transportation has gained traction among the people in the coastal areas and hinterlands. Ferries locally constructed in Lagos are helping by scaling the capacity of indigenous craftsmen.

In the last few months, the administration has launched additional ferries named after prominent Lagosians to complement the existing ferries in the fleet of Lagos Ferry Service. Millions of Lagosians have been treated for eye-related problems through the blindness prevention pro-gramme, while sensitisation on the control and prevention of HIV/AIDS is being done through the Lagos State AIDS Control Centre. Partnership in health between the government and private sectors has also been greatly promoted. One of the projects which caught the World Health Organisation’s attention and placed Nigeria as the fourth-best country in the world was hw Lagos State impressively curtailed the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Sanwo-Olu mounted the saddle, refuse disposal and management posed a great challenge but the governor reorganised Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and empowered it to do its job. While Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to leverage on APC’s formidable structure in the state, he has to his credit, policies and projects that will speak for him. Among the projects are the blue and red rail lines.

This is a laudable project that will change the face of transportation in the state with time. Furthermore, observers are of the opinion that Sanwo-Olu as an incumbent governor stands a better chance of re-election given the power of incumbency during elections. Perhaps, one major factor that could work in his favour is that Sanwo-Olu has more financial power than any of the opposition candidates, added to the fact that his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is running for the presidency and cannot afford to lose Lagos. Pundits have also predicted that Sanwo- Olu will take advantage of the popularity of APC in Lagos and as the ruling party both at the state and national levels to coast to victory.

However, some analysts say he must convince some Lagosians who believe that agencies of the state government are gradually becoming authoritarian on why he should be re-elected. There is also the belief growing resentment among Nigerians towards the perceived failure of the APC adminis-tration at the federal level could affect the chances of APC’s candidates across Lagos and Nigeria.

Olajide Adediran

Since the advent of the current Fourth Republic in 1999, the PDP has tried unsuccessfully to win Lagos State. Even in 2015, when it was backed by the Federal Government, the PDP made serious inroads into Lagos, winning a number of legislative seats at the state and federal levels but the number one position still eluded it.

However, ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial poll, there is optimism among members of party, especially with the amendment of the Electoral Act to accommodate Bimodial Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results. They say this could be their brightest chance to spring an upset and upstage the APC in Lagos. Members of the party in the state have always alleged rigging in previous elections.

They say the ruling party has also devised measures to manipulate the system, part of which was intimidation of members of the opposition across the state. With Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, unlike previous candidates, who have contested the gubernatorial ticket on the platform of the PDP in the state in recent years, is a grassroots politician who has structures across the state. As a former member of the APC in the state, he understands how the party operates, its strength and weaknesses of the Lagos APC and would be hoping to capitalize on this at the poll.

It is believed that Jandor has been building structures across the state in recent years in preparation to contest the number one political seat in the state with the formation of the Lagos4Lagos Movement. From Jandor Foundation, Ibeli Eko Forum to Lagos4Lagos Movement, it is believed that he has built structures in every ward and local government in the state through these groups. Another thing that may work in his favour is the support of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar. Observers believe that what may also work for Jandor and the PDP is that an average Lagosian wants a change of government in Lagos.

The introduction of electronic transmission of results, just like in the Osun and Ekiti gubernatorial elections, perhaps, could play a key role in the outcome of the poll. Pundits say Jandor has the upper hand to armtwist voters with his campaign message of re-engineering the state in terms of human resources and fiscal policies for the benefit of the masses. However, there are increasing concerns among the people that perhaps, the perennial crisis which often surfaces during major elections and contributes to the PDP’s inability to win any major election in the state could resurface ahead of the 2023 general election.

Already, some leaders of the party in the state like a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP (South), Chief Bode George and former deputy governor of the state, Kofoworola Bucknor, among others are obviously not in support of Jandor over his choice of Funke Akindele as running mate.

Reports of internal wrangling among leaders of the party in the state, if not settled, could weaken Jandor’s chances of defeating the ruling party at the poll. Some pundits say that Jandor’s choice of running mate may be his greatest undoing. They also noted that street popularity, most times, doesn’t translate to political value.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Rhodes-Vivour, the LP candidate has expressed determination to change the leadership and the governance style in Lagos State. He is of the opinion that with the huge revenue accruing to the state monthly, the level of infrastructural development should not be where it is today. After failing to get the governorship ticket in the PDP, Rhodes-Vivour defected to LP and picked the gubernatorial ticket in a controversial circumstance.

The 40-year-old Rhodes-Vivour is the convener of Nigerians Against GMO, an advocacy group fighting against the proliferation of genetically modified foods in Nigeria. Although not seen as a major force to reckon with going into the gubernatorial election next year, observers have warned that he should not be underrated in the gubernatorial race, as he could capitalise on the popularity of Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate and the support of youths who are sympathetic to the #EndSars protest.

In recent months, LP has become a force to reckon with as the party is challenging the dominance of the APC and PDP in the country. Since May this year, the party’s popularity, membership and support have increased tremendously as Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, joined the party shortly after he left the PDP in his bid to contest the nation’s number one seat. Also, the party’s popularity among the youth and influence on social media has towered significantly. Although some observers have said Rhodes-Vivour may be testing the waters because neither he nor his party has a strong political structure in the state to challenge the candidates of the two major parties, there is no doubt that he is very optimistic. The result of his 2019 senatorial election shows that the Labour Party candidate cannot be underrated in the gubernatorial race, having lost to his opponent by a slim margin. In the final result, Adeola Yayi Olamilekan, the APC candidate polled 323,817 against Rhodes-Vivour’s 243,516.

The growing popularity of LP and the Obidient Movement across the country, especially in Lagos State is there for anyone to see. In recent months, hundreds of youths who want to change the narrative have joined the movement, disenchanted with failure of governance in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that Rhodes-Vivour poses a threat to other candidates if he can capitalise on the growing number of the Obidient supporters who would form the bulk of the voting population in 2023 polls. Some pundits say he has age, to his advantage and the support of youths, who are yearning for system change due to the perceived failure of the ruling party in Lagos State, could vote for him. Rhodes-Vivour’s strength, notwithstanding, some observers say he is not a force to reckon with in Lagos politics.

They also say he does not also have the popular support and grassroots structure across the state that could win the governorship election. Although he hails from a popular family in Lagos, pundits say that may not give him any significant advantage over his opponents. He is seen in some quarters as a candidate that was brought by the power brokers to scuttle the chances of others. However, observers say Rhodes-Vivour, may not have the financial war chest unlike the APC and the PDP candidates, but he will definitely enjoy the comradeship support from aggrieved groups in the PDP and Lagos at large. The LP candidate is seen as testing the waters and this could just be part of that profilebuilding efforts.

He also needs to resolve the internal leadership crisis rocking the party in Lagos State, especially with the former state chairman, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, continuously challenging his candidacy as the flag bearer of the party. Again, the emergence of Rhodes-Vivour as the candidate of the party has also made the former state chairman of PDP, Moshood Salvador, to withdraw his support for the party. With the campaign for the governorship election in top gear, Lagosians are anxiously waiting for the candidates to present their manifestos and how they will transform Lagos State into the desired Mega City.

