Top Stories

2023 Ticket: PDP adopts open contest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…as Mark heads Convention C’ttee

*Abuja to host delegates

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open its presidential ticket to all the six geopolitical zones.

This is the recommendation of the 37-man zoning committee headed by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which met Wednesday, also approved the appointment of former President of the Senate, David Mark as Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee, which will hold in Abuja.

PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu urged party members to resolve their differences and work hard at the grassroots level with “the same enthusiasm we displayed here in Abuja.”

Ayu expressed confidence that PDP will win the forthcoming elections and boasted that nothing would stop the party from taking over power from May next year.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Tambuwal, pledged the support of the governors to the party to ensure that PDP wins the general elections.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the same of nomination form as conduits to siphon billion of naira from the public treasury.

Elumelu said it was provocative that while thousands of university students are shut out of their classes over the lingering strike by lecturers in public universities, the ministers whose responsibility it was to address the issues were more interested in politics.

He called on the Federal Government to immediately resolve the industrial action so that the students could return to their studies.

He added: “We also restate our demand to the Federal Government to address the challenges in the aviation sector as well as the lingering fuel crisis which have further crippled our nation’s economy.”

He added: “We also restate our demand to the Federal Government to address the challenges in the aviation sector as well as the lingering fuel crisis which have further crippled our nation’s economy.

“More importantly, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take stronger steps to secure the release of those abducted by terrorists including in the Kaduna/Abuja train attack and especially the woman who put to bed at the den of kidnappers. We must not let our citizens continue to languish in captivity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: It’s unthinkable for Ndigbo to be non-Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Igbos in charge of nation’s economy …pledges to complete all federal projects in S’East President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that it was unthinkable for any Igbo person to consider himself not being part of Nigeria. The President said this yesterday at a town hall meeting with South East leaders during his one-day official visit […]
Top Stories

Boris Johnson self-isolating after MP tests positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    Boris Johnson is self-isolating after meeting an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19. The PM was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday but is not showing symptoms, Downing Street said. Johnson spent about 35 minutes with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who has since tested positive, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley […]
News Top Stories

PIA: They’ll be no job losses Sylva tells DPR, PPPRA, PEF workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured workers at Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) their jobs were secured, despite the scrapping of the agencies necessitated by the Petroleum industry Act (PIA). Sylva, who gave the assurances while visiting the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica