2023 Ticket: PDP adopts open contest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open its presidential ticket to all the six geopolitical zones.

This is the recommendation of the 37-man zoning committee headed by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which met Wednesday, also approved the appointment of former President of the Senate, David Mark as Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee, which will hold in Abuja.

PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu urged party members to resolve their differences and work hard at the grassroots level with “the same enthusiasm we displayed here in Abuja.”

Ayu expressed confidence that PDP will win the forthcoming elections and boasted that nothing would stop the party from taking over power from May next year.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Tambuwal, pledged the support of the governors to the party to ensure that PDP wins the general elections.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the same of nomination form as conduits to siphon billion of naira from the public treasury.

Elumelu said it was provocative that while thousands of university students are shut out of their classes over the lingering strike by lecturers in public universities, the ministers whose responsibility it was to address the issues were more interested in politics.

He called on the Federal Government to immediately resolve the industrial action so that the students could return to their studies.

He added: “We also restate our demand to the Federal Government to address the challenges in the aviation sector as well as the lingering fuel crisis which have further crippled our nation’s economy.”

“More importantly, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take stronger steps to secure the release of those abducted by terrorists including in the Kaduna/Abuja train attack and especially the woman who put to bed at the den of kidnappers. We must not let our citizens continue to languish in captivity.”

