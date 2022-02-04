News

2023 ticket: Zoning undemocratic, unconstitutional, say ex-legislators

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comments Off on 2023 ticket: Zoning undemocratic, unconstitutional, say ex-legislators

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the House of Representatives from the North have said zoning and rotation of elective offices is not tenable in a democracy. The former lawmakers, therefore, want the party to throw its presidential ticket in 2023 open to qualified Nigerians in every part of the country. Mukhtar Ahmed, who addressed a press conference on behalf of the members on Thursday, said at no time has zoning and rotation of presidency been respected in PDP. “Even when the founding fathers of the party were alive, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi was allowed to have his say and the leaders and party members, through their votes, had their way.

“It is because the leaders and founding fathers negotiated the issues, considered the individual and even up to the last vote that was cast at those conventions, it was a democratic negotiation devoid of threats and intimidation,” he recalled. Although the PDP has not decided where it’s presidential candidate in 2023 will come from, the former lawmakers advised that the power to decide where the candidate would come from should lie with the people, in accordance with the party’s slogan: “Power to the people!”

According to them, northern leaders at that time allowed for North/South power rotation of power, to promote equity, fairness and justice within the party. The ex-legislators, however, noted that it is true that South East has a major claim to the presidential ticket, but quickly added that some parts of the North, like the North Central and North East “also are major claimants not having been in the saddle since to democratic rule in 1999.” They equally argued that the South has held the presidency more than the North for the 16 years PDP had been in power. The former PDP lawmakers noted that Nigeria needs urgent recalibration and deliverance from the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the concern should be how to get a good leader who will salvage the situation.

 

