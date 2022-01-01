2023: Time for Ndigbo to back Senator Anyim

Nigeria’s 2023 Presidency is not for grabs by anyone without requisite political tutelage. People from the South-East are watching the rest of the country with keen political interest, to see if they would be denied the opportunity of presenting a credible candidate for the office of President, come 2023. It’s a historical fact , that of all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria, only the Igbos of the South-East, have not been allowed to produce the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, since the end of the Civil War. There’s no way the Igbos would feel politically secure and integrated in the mainstream of Nigeria’s power structure, unless they are given a sense of belonging, accommodation and opportunity to bid for the Presidency of the country, like the North, South- West and South -South of the country. Only the South-East, inhabited by the Igbos has not been treated fairly and justly in this respect. Equal political leadership aspiration and representation are the basic right for the major ethnic partners that make up the Nigerian union and not the exclusive political preserve of the North or any other section of the country. It has been stated time and again that there can be no peace without justice, because all the troubles in the world emanate from injustice and denying people their due under the law and political rights. We cannot afford to fail again this time around, now that people have started to indicate interest to run for the highest office in the land and lead our nation. Already, we have a Moses in the waiting, ready to lead us to our elusive promised land : His name is Senator (Dr.) Anyim Pius Anyim, (GCON), former Senate President and Leader of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who has all it takes to reshape our nation with fresh leadership vision . There’s no one from the South-East geopolitical zone that has his political clout and stature to lead our nation at the moment. He’s the most suitable and credible candidate for the Presidential job. Everyone who has been a keen follower of events in Nigeria knows this fact like the back of one’s hands, political sentiments apart. His senses of political sagacity and perspicacity, brought to bear on his unassailable political leadership experience, are sound track records of service and unquestionable presidential, material credentials for the highest office in the land. Expectations, fears as Buhari wraps up, ahead 2023 including the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Kano-Maiduguri, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway are either partially completed or billed to be completed by 2022. The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipelines and expansion of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Plant are among other multimillion dollar projects expected to be delivered by the Buhari's administration in 2022. Many outstanding infrastructures commonly referred to as Buhari's signature projects, being financed by the new Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), which had already expended over a billion dollars in their execution, are expected to be delivered. A globally acclaimed research institution, Moody's Investors Service, had in its November reports said that Nigeria would require at least $3 trillion in the next 30 years to bridge its infrastructure deficit. With the belief in government circles that infrastructure development was crucial for national economic growth and poverty eradication and Buhari's determination to leave a legacy in Infrastructure Development; chances are that the government would continue to borrow to finance projects. Already, the country has been enmeshed in over N38 trillion debt as at the third quarter of 2021. There are indications that the Buhari's government would borrow more to fund infrastructure in 2022 throwing the country into deeper debt conundrum. Overtly determined to make a difference in delivery of projects, the President in 2022 will deploy resources through the Infrastructure Corporation (InfraCo). Already, the InfraCo, to be managed by independent infrastructure managers, had raised the sum of N15 trillion in combined debt and equities for a take-off. Rallying behind one credible candidate and stonewalling any attempt by the North to infiltrate, use and abuse us , as was the case in the past , is the most appropriate thing to do . First fool is not foolish, but second fool is proper foolishness. Things must get a head if we want to reclaim our political identity and accept integration into Nigerian Politics of today. The days of arm chair politics, playing the ostrich and playing to the gallery, when we should be at the center of political action, refusing a second fiddle role, are gone for good . We should today stand up to be counted and speak truth to power without mincing thoughts and words. We must be prepared to hand over an enduring political legacy to our children and future generations, and keep the flame of fire of political courage alive and blazing, so that future generations of Ndigbo, would appreciate the sacrifice we made for their future. It’s time to back Senator Anyim solidly to represent us and lead our nation to the long elusive Promised Land. It’s the right thing to do. Believe. Aspire and Achieve. Happy New to Ndigbo where ever you may be in our planet. May Chukwu Okike ABIAMARA, the God Almighty, Whom we trust, bring to perfect accomplishment, the great work He started in us for His greater glory. •Barr Unachukwu writes from the United States He’s a political colossus, standing tallest above those warming up in the rear to run for the office of President, which is never a largesse for political favoritism and settlement. How honorable and transparent are the so called “bigwigs,” as Nigeria’s Presidency is not a matter of cash, looted by other political hooligans, and is not for all comers . Apart from Senator (Dr) Anyim Pius Anyim , the rest have no solid political milestones and clout to equal Senator Anyim in this bid . What we are talking about is the candidate on whom the Presidential cap fits . Other political runners , should rethink their bid and back up the man who is well endowed to lead us at this crucial, critical time of our nation’s democratic history . They should search their consciences and refuse the prompts and divisive agenda of the North and rally one candidate, namely Senator Anyim in wrestling power from the North , otherwise, they would be politically useless and irrelevant in the nearest future . There’s no gain saying the fact that trying the impossible is often counterproductive with bunch of regrets . The worst that can happen to a politician is the reality of discovering being used and discarded after mortgaging one’s conscience through oaths of secrecy and political slavery. Nigerians badly need a change of leadership in the country and cannot wait to see it happen. Only Senator Anyim holds the ace and political will to reshape Nigeria with his wealth of political, legislative, administrative , legal , intellectual, moral leadership experience, which would guarantee the hope forward for reuniting the country . An APC government failed to use eight years it arrogated itself to improve the lot of Nigerians. To save Nigeria from being a laughing stock before the international community, a change of government is desirably imminent, under the helmsmanship of Senator Anyim, whose charismatic leadership qualities and age are Presidential materials for the next political dispensation . Nigeria is currently a sick nation and direly needs an expert Physician to get well and recover . Senator Anyim is undoubtedly that Physician Nigeria needs at this moment of need , to gain a clean bill of health . Our monstrous problems as a nation do

