2023: Time for Nigerian youths to vote for right candidate, says Ex-DIG Osayande

A retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Parry Osayande, yesterday said the 2023 general election is the right time for Nigerian youths, who constitute majority of the voting population to vote the right people, cashing in on the provisions of the new Electoral Act, which tried to reduce the possibility of rigging. He also backed the call by a northern group that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign, having failed to secure the lives of Nigerians just as he condemned the recent presidential pardon given to some convicted persons, particularly former governors Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the former Chairman of the Police Service Commission said: “All the politicians are jokers and theyaretakingusforaride. It is high time the youth which form the majority should forget about money and use their votes with the improvements made by the new electoral law, because bybringing in technology, rigging will not be as easy as it used to be; therefore, the youths have a more formidable weapon to use in the new Electoral Act. Vote the charlatans out of office. “So if the government is notsufficientlyresponsibleto come and carry out the functions defined by the constitution, then vote it out.”

