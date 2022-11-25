2023: Time to break PDP’s 24-yr unbroken leadership in Delta – LP candidate

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Delta State, Deacon Kennedy Pela, yesterday assured Deltans that the longawaited opportunity they have been waiting for to break 24 years of unbroken leadership by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state has come. He added that the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, is coming with a force of positive change to transform Nigeria.

He said with him as the Governor of Delta State and Peter Obi as the next President of Nigeria, it will be a smooth sail for quality performance with transformation of lives of people, adding that Deltans and indeed Nigerians are tired of been fooled by both PDP and APC. Deacon Pela while speaking at separate unity meetings with Local Government Chairmen of the Labour Party in Delta Central and Delta South Senatorial Districts, said the essence of the meeting with the party LGA chairmen was to build a united force to drive the 2023 political campaigns.

He said: “The ensence of the seperate meetings with party LGA chairmen from Delta Central and Delta South Senatorial District is to be able to build a united force for the purpose of the campaign kick off. So, we need to have everybody on this same page. We want total unity.”

