2023: Time to reciprocate South East, OYC tells S'West, S'South

The apex sociocultural youth organisation, OhanaezeNdigboWorldwide, Ohanaeze Youths Council (OYC) has urged the people of the South West and South Southof thecountrytoseethe 2023 presidential election as a timefor their politicalreciprocation of the South East. National President of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who made the appeal reiterated said; “It is politically timely for South-South and South-West to show a reciprocal political gesture to the South-East.”

He reminded the South WestthattheSouth-Southunderstood justice, fairness and equity; hence the South-East political gladiators dropped their presidential ambitions to settle the ill-treatment of the Yoruba during the annulmentof theJune12presidential election, which he said regrettably, denied Chief MKO Abiola the opportunity to be president of Nigeria. Igboayaka argued that; “In all fairness and equity, former Governor Bola Tinubu’s political team and APC political elite and members from South-West owe Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, a political reciprocation. This is because Ogbonnaya Onu dropped his presidential ambition in 1999 with APP, which made Chief Olu Falae the presidential flag bearer.”

 

