2023: Tinubu appoints Yahaya Bello as National Youth Coordinator

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been appointed as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment was disclosed in a letter signed by Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, in the letter, said he is sure Bello would do his best in the position, to ensure APC’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,” the letter reads.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians. We wish you God’s speed and guidance.

“Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always.”

In his acceptance letter, the Kogi governor promised to work alongside the presidential candidate to ensure APC’s victory.

“Your Excellency is one great Nigerian I know, who not only exemplifies but abundantly demonstrates, through transformational leadership and good governance, my own aspirations for a Nigeria that is Secure, United and Prosperous,” he wrote.

