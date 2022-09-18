News

2023: Tinubu appoints Yahaya Bello as National Youth Coordinator

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been appointed as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

 

The appointment was disclosed in a letter signed by Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Tinubu, in the letter, said he is sure Bello would do his best in the position, to ensure APC’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

 

“By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,” the letter reads.

 

 “This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

 

 “We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

 

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians. We wish you God’s speed and guidance.

 

 “Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always.”

 

In his acceptance letter, the Kogi governor promised to work alongside the presidential candidate to ensure APC’s victory.

 

“Your Excellency is one great Nigerian I know, who not only exemplifies but abundantly demonstrates, through transformational leadership and good governance, my own aspirations for a Nigeria that is Secure, United and Prosperous,” he wrote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Seychelles opposition wins presidency for first time in 43 years  

Posted on Author Reporter

The Seychelles elected an opposition candidate as president for the first time since 1977, authorities announced on Sunday, and winner Wavel Ramkalawan reaffirmed a pledge to hike the minimum wage after COVID-19 stifled the tourism-dependent economy. Seychelles State House said in a statement on its website that Ramkalawan and his vice-president Ahmed Afif would be […]
News

Reopen Enugu airport, others international flight, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and others to international flight operations. He said such step had become most expedient ahead of the yuletide season when Nigerians visit home from every […]
News

HIV/AIDS: NACA launches strategy to tackle dependence on donor funding

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has launched the National Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2021-2025, with a view to reducing the nation’s over dependence on international funding. Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, yesterday in Abuja, explained that the strategy was to ensure availability of sustainable resources to meet the target […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica