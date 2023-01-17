2023: Tinubu, Atiku clash over corruption allegations, political thuggery

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, took their bitter fight for the coveted crown a notch higher, as they levelled grave allegations against each other and demanded the arrest and prosecution of each other.

The allegations bordered on corruption, abuse of office and plans to disrupt the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria. In what appears to be gloves off scenario, both candidates, who used to be political allies, reached out to each other’s jugular in a desperate attempt to undo each other in the dirty, mudslinging game.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) threw the first salvo at a media briefing in Abuja, where it called on the security agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku over the corruption allegations levelled against him (Atiku) by a whistle blower, Michael Achimugu.

The APC media team, made up of Mr. Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs; Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), Director, Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity; Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, Director, Special Media Projects/ New Media, and Alhaji Idris Mohammed, Director, Strategic Communications, alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Atiku Abubakar built Bells and American uni versities respectively with proceeds of corruption from the ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’ (SPV) account.

According to them, going by the revelations of Achimugu, a former media Aide to Atiku, the former Vice President violated some sections of the Code of Conduct, Money Laundering Act and other laws of the land. They expressed concerns over the apparent silence of the media and security agencies on the allegation against the former Vice President, even when he had no immunity from prosecution any longer.

“For about a week now, Nigerians have been in deep shock over the grave revelations by a whistle-blower, Mr. Michael Achimugu, who has provided the nation with ironcast evidence of letters of appointment by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, emails, documents, audio clips, sworn affidavit and direct oral evidence as to how Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (who happens to be the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party) during his tenure as Vice-President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, colluded with his then boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, to fleece the country and steal public funds using what he termed ‘Special Purpose Vehicles’ (SPVs).

“Those SPVs were companies Atiku admittedly registered upon assumption of office as Vice-President (with the approval of President Olusegun Obasanjo) using ‘trusted allies’ as shareholders and directors. The purpose was to divert government contracts to these companies as ‘consultants’ and then paid monies into these companies and used those monies to fund the PDP and their private businesses and family activities. We can all vividly recall that during that tenure, both President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar built the Bells University and American University respectively.

Now, we know from where the funds came. “We hereby make available Certified True Copies of the affidavit sworn to and released to the public by the whistle blower, Mr. Michael Achimugu, giving graphic details of all that transpired, including attached documents.

Let us also play to you the voice recording he did of Atiku Abubakar. Note that he provided the time of the call, the phone number used and the emails immediately preceding the call,” the media team said.

They also cited some other relevant laws to buttress their arguments for the arrest and prosecution of the former Vice President. It would be recalled that a former media Aide to former Vice President, Michael Achimugu recently released a video, accusing the former Vice President of corruption. In that video he warned that should Atiku and his handlers do anything to get to him, he would release more videos.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has also demanded the arrest, interrogation and prosecution of Tinubu over the formation of a uniformed militia squad, ‘Jagaban Army’ by the APC, describing the move as a treasonable offence.

In a statement released to the media, spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party alleged that the militia group was set up to disrupt the 2023 general election. According to Ologbondiyan, the formation of ‘Jagaban Army’ is a direct affront to the Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies as well as an assault on the sovereignty of the nation.

He alleged that the aim of the group was to “raid the polling units for votes” on behalf of APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “It is reprehensible that Tinubu can create a rogue force just for the purposes of undermining the electoral and security arrangements of our nation.

“Our Campaign holds that this nefarious act of the APC Tinubu/Shettima Campaign lend credence to the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and well-meaning Nigerians that Tinubu as well as his rank and file has set out to make our nation ungovernable and thereafter disrupt the 2023 presidential election scheduled for February 25, 2023 using his army of ‘Jagabandits’.

“The notion of ‘Jagaban Army’ is a ploy to bring hoodlums, thugs and gangsters together under the cover of the APC and turned them into official militia that will be used to unleash mayhem on the day of election,” he said. The former vice president described the formation as anti- democratic and said it must be condemned by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and across the world over.

He called on the security agencies to save the lives of Nigerians and protect the nation’s electoral process by immediately going after those behind the “formation, arrest those behind this design and save our nation from electoral violence.

“Our campaign counsels Tinubu to note that his presidential ambition is not a do-ordie affair and that he should not set the nation ablaze just because Nigerians have rejected him and his party, the APC for their mass failures,” he said. APC Youth Leader Dayo Israel had in a post on Friday, said the ‘Jagaban Army’ will serve as “political canvassers as foot soldier

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...