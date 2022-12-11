2023: Tinubu banks on Ganduje, El-Rufai, outgoing govs for victory

Ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election, investigation has shown that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is relying heavily on the support of second term governors and past governors for victory.

Competence sources have also revealed that his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima has personally reached out to some of these second term governors from the North to have their support following their inability to get the Vice Presidential slot.

Those alleged to have been promised were Governors Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) Senator Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Alhaji Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa)

Others were first time governors: Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), indeed Zulum was the most preferred among the governors until the last minute.

A party chieftain told Sunday Telegraph that the second term governors were heavily compromised to join the presidential campaign of APC. According to the source, some of them also feel embarrassed with the articulation of their presidential candidate, which they feel shouldn’t be.

Also of concern is the fact that the vice presidential candidate has not stood out at all his outings in representing his principal. This was seen from the fact that he was not considered to respond to any of the questions anticipated for Bola Tinubu at the Chatham House.

The prominent governors who were with Tinubu at the Chatham House on December 5 were Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Gaduje, Abubakar Badaru, Atiku Bagudu and Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade.

The source said that though some of them are senatorial candidates, are not likely to win, but they are committed to Asiwaju ambition in order to be relevant in the next political dispensation.

The party chieftain said that most of them were ashamed with the role they are playing in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He said: “For instance, somebody like El-Rufai would have poured all the venom on a Presidential candidate who would have delegated someone to respond to the questions asked of him. His word would have been more than clueless on the presidential candidate.

“Those who are with Tinubu are with him because of what they would become or stand to gain after 2023, not necessarily what Nigeria would become.

“Many of them believe that there were people better than Tinubu and that could make Nigeria better in 2023 but their concerns would be how relevant they would be in that government. Most important to them is that there would be more crises in Tinubu’s government as everybody would want to outsmart one another because there would be no central coordinating unit.”

