News

2023: Tinubu, best southwest candidate for presidency -Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A group, the Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (A4BAT) has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress( APC), Bola Tinubu, as the best candidate from the South West to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 election.

A newspaper publication had claimed the the South-West is favoured to produce the next APC presidential standard-bearer while the North-East is said to have been listed for the running mate ticket. 

Reacting, Dr Okoye Nobert Tochukwu, National Chairman of A4BAT described Tinubu as the best candidate from the region to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tochukwu also enjoined Buhari to reciprocate the firm support the APC leader gave him in the South West which largely resulted in his victory in the 2015 presidential election.

He recalled that it was the vote from the region that gave Buhari the needed spread to be declared winner of the election, adding that it was time for the President to reward the tremendous support of Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

“The zoning of presidency by APC is a welcome development cause this is the only way to repay Tinubu for his sacrifices for the country.

“We are sure if Tinubu emerges as the candidate of APC at the primaries, he will win in 2023 easily and be sworn in on 29th May, 2023.

“We also urged President Buhari to support him. We are also advising the Vice President professor Yemi osinbajo to join hands with president Buhari to make sure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) becomes the next presidential flag bearer .
God bless Bola Ahmed Tinubu

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP BoT member, Grace Bent defects to APC

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

No fewer than five state governors over the weekend witnessed the official defection of a Board of Trustee (BOT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Grace Bent, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).   The governors include Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Abubakar Badaru and the deputy Governor of Kogi State, […]
News

Katsina Assembly passes child protection bill into law

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

The Katsina State House of Assembly has passed the long awaited child protection bill into law, after suffering some setbacks in the last seventeen years in the Assembly.   The bill was initially presented before the House by the administration of late Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua’s administration in 2003. However, the bill which passed first […]
News

NANS denies corruption allegation against its president

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Council of Joint Campus Committee Chairmen of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the South- West has dissociated itself from the allegation of corruption levied against its National President, Sunday Asefon. NANS in a statement yesterday said the allegation was meant to destabilise the students’ body in the South- West region. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica