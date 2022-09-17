News

2023: Tinubu campaign council instigates NLC against Obi over subsidy removal

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised some questions, asking the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of its stand on fuel subsidy removal as a policy of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The PCC, in the statement issued over the weekend, said the leadership of the NLC should make its stand known to Nigerians over its support for fuel subsidy removal by Obi or it’s refusal.

In the statement issued by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and Director, Media and Public Affairs of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo (SAN), he said labour cannot apply double standards on the issue of subsidy removal.

 

