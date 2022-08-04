News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu can’t take blame, credit for Buhari’s actions –Oshiomhole

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said the candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, cannot take the blame or credit for Muhammadu Buhari’s actions. The former Edo State governor said this during an interview on Arise TV yesterday.

Oshiomhole said there had been attempts by critics of the Buhari government to blame Tinubu for some of the failings of the administration, especially in the areas of security and economy. However, he said the former Lagos State governor has never held any position in the government and has also not taken any government contracts in the last seven years. According to him, it will be wrong to link Tinubu with the actions of Buhari. Oshiomhole said Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, who heads the National Executive Council has a bigger role in the Buhari regime than Tinubu. The former labour leader said: “You can’t say someone who never in any way participated in government should be credited with the outcomes of government policies or be blamed either way. I think in apportioning blame or crediting people, you look at their role.

“It is a fact that Asiwaju said himself he co-founded the APC. I was a co-founding governor of the APC along with (Babatunde) Fashola and other governors. But he (Tinubu) never participated in governance; he never held any position in government, and he didn’t carry out a contract on behalf of the government so how can you credit him either way? This is just being fair.” According to Oshiomhole, the fact that Tinubu has not spoken about his plans for Nigeria is not an indication of weakness. He said Tinubu is considering the proper time to speak on his plans. “Sometimes in communication, you choose your proper timing.

That is not a weakness. “There is no particular benefit in rushing out what you want to do. Those who have rushed out what they want to do, how much have they done? “So many of them (presidential candidates) get away with intriguing questions put across to them. They have not sufficiently addressed the how,” he said. Oshiomhole added: “I’m not able to speak extensively on what he wants to do. I can speak in terms of my view; the views I have shared and canvassed as it should be.” The ex-governor is among those expected to lead Tinubu’s campaign organisation.

 

Our Reporters

