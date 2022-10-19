News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu driven by lust for power, personal interest –PDP

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is driven by lust to appropriate the nation as his personal estate and not for the national interest. Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, at an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said the APC candidate displayed this when he appeared before stakeholders in Kaduna on Monday.

 

According to him: “Nigerians watched with utter dismay as Tinubu, as usual, avoided questions and discussions on critical and imperative national issues, which confirms that he is in the presidential race for reasons other than the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

 

The former PDP National Publicity Secretary stated that the APC presidential candidate has not been forthcoming on issues of transparency, accountability “and answerability in government,” adding that this explains why he has not composed his campaign organisation.

 

He said this is a foretaste of exclusionist agenda, stating that this further confirmed a selfish intention against the inclusive interest of the nation.

 

“Even his proposed economic policies were generalised without addressing the specific problems of galloping inflation and its attendant unbearable rising costs, unemployment, high interest rates and the abysmally low purchasing power of Nigerians.

“Nigerians must therefore resist such tendencies as any government built on what the APC presidential candidate ostensibly represents will amount to creating a fiefdom for a self-conceited ruler over our nation. “Never in our national history have Nigerians seen a politician with this level of self-entitlement,” he said.

 

Ologbondiyan described as laughable that since he became the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu has sought for endorsement under every guise, and said that 2023 election will be a referendum against the mass failures of the APC in governance.

 

