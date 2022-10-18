News

2023: Tinubu driven by lust for power, personal interest – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is driven by lust to appropriate the nation as his personal estate and not for the national interest.

Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, at an interaction with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said the APC candidate displayed this when he appeared before stakeholders in Kaduna on Monday.

According to him: “Nigerians watched with utter dismay as Tinubu, as usual, avoided questions and discussions on critical and imperative national issues, which confirms that he is in the presidential race for reasons other than the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

The former PDP National Publicity Secretary stated that the APC presidential candidate has not been forthcoming on issues of transparency, accountability “and answerability in government,” adding that this explains why he has not composed his campaign organisation.

He said this is a foretaste of exclusionist agenda, stating that this further confirmed a selfish intention against the inclusive interest of the nation.

 

