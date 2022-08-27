2023: Tinubu express joy over Buhari’s support

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed joy over President Muhammadu Buhari pledge to support his February 25 presidential election and the party.

Tinubu spoke at the weekend when he received the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the APC National Working Committee at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office in Abuja.

According to a press statement by his Media Office in Abuja, responding to President Buhari’s resolve not to support any other candidate except those being sponsored by APC, Asíwájú Tinubu said the president deserves commendation for being a true leader and loyal party man.

The APC presidential candidate said: “I like the statement of Mr. President few days ago. Firm, concise, straight to the point and bold as a leader of our party. We should commend the President for that statement. For his commitment and loyalty to the party. And for being a true party leader.”

Tinubu pledged to work towards creating and powering a knowledge- based economy in Nigeria if elected president.

