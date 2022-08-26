News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu gets Aug 31 rally date from Osinbajo, Amaechi, Lawan, others

Indications emerged last night that the 22 presidential aspirants at the All Progressives Congress (APC) June Special National Convention and presidential primary will meet next week in Abuja, meet on how to perfect moves for its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win in 2023. New Telegraph learnt that the strategic meeting is slated to hold on August 31, six months before the presidential election slated for February 28, 2023.

According to New Telegraph checks, the meeting emerged from a statement issued by the media office of the youngest presidential aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, in Abuja. The statement reads: “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC Presidential aspirants, which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on August 31, by 2pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedeviling our country.” Those expected are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

 

