2023: Tinubu has capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges – Group

A group of lawyers under the auspices of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT) has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the antecedents to address challenges confronting the country. Speaking during an awareness walk in Lagos, Co-convener of LANBAT, Dotun Ajulo, said the group is determined to sensitise the people on the reason why Tinubu should be the next president. Ajulo said the group is supporting the former governor of Lagos State because of his antecedents and belief in the unity of Nigeria.

He said: “Whatever we are doing is based on antecedents and we are looking at a man who came into power between 1999 and 2007, you will agree with me that it was a time when bank robbery and pickpocketing was very prominent in the state. “There is no doubt that this man brought it to a stop. That is one of the challenges when you look at security and this is a man whose antecedents have spoken for him in his efforts to curtail security in Lagos. “You would also agree with me that Lagos is a very cosmopolitan and complex environment and society and if a man could get it done in Lagos, we feel that he can do it at the federal level on the part of security.”

