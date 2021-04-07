2023: Tinubu has my total support –Afenifere leader, Fasoranti

The Leader of the pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 presidency.

According to Fasonranti, with the activities and track records of Tinubu, he deserves to be president come 2023.

Fasoranti said this yesterday, while receiving members of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23), at this country home in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

This is just as the Abodi of Ikale in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba George Faduyile drummed support for Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, while the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Vic- tor Kiladejo, gave his royal blessing for the former governor of Lagos’ presidential ambition.

SWAGA, a group which comprised political stakeholders, loyalists and supporters of the APC national leader within the six states of the South-West, has been promoting Tinubu’s presidential ambition within the country.

The Afenifere leader emphasised that with Tinubu as president, all the prayers of Afenifere for Nigeria would be answered, particularly the issue of restructuring and federalism, adding that the desire of the APC National Leader would be achieved.

He said: “Tinubu has my total support. Majorly from his activities and track record, he deserves to be there. Someone told me about his ambition five days ago. May his prayers be answered.

When he gets there, he will do all we want.” Earlier, the Abodi of Ikale, Oba Faduyile, who, alongside other monarchs within Ikale, received members of SWAGA 23 at his palace, said the APC National Leader was the most qualified and prepared to become President come 2023.

While stating that the South-West is endowed with those who can succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the monarch stated that with Tinubu’s track records, he remains the best among the bests.

He said: “We have the best materials in the South- West to become president. But the best of the best is Tinubu.

“Tinubu is only interested in fixing Nigeria and nothing more. The Yoruba tribe is the only tribe that has the ultimate unity of the country at heart.

