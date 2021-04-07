News

2023: Tinubu has my total support –Afenifere leader, Fasoranti

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

The Leader of the pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 presidency.

 

 

According to Fasonranti, with the activities and track records of Tinubu, he deserves to be president come 2023.

 

Fasoranti said this yesterday, while receiving members of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23), at this country home in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

 

This is just as the Abodi of Ikale in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba George Faduyile drummed support for Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, while the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Vic- tor Kiladejo, gave his royal blessing for the former governor of Lagos’ presidential ambition.

 

SWAGA, a group which comprised political stakeholders, loyalists and supporters of the APC national leader within the six states of the South-West, has been promoting Tinubu’s presidential ambition within the country.

 

The Afenifere leader emphasised that with Tinubu as president, all the prayers of Afenifere for Nigeria would be answered, particularly the issue of restructuring and federalism, adding that the desire of the APC National Leader would be achieved.

 

He said: “Tinubu has my total support. Majorly from his activities and track record, he deserves to be there. Someone told me about his ambition five days ago. May his prayers be answered.

 

When he gets there, he will do all we want.” Earlier, the Abodi of Ikale, Oba Faduyile, who, alongside other monarchs within Ikale, received members of SWAGA 23 at his palace, said the APC National Leader was the most qualified and prepared to become President come 2023.

 

While stating that the South-West is endowed with those who can succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the monarch stated that with Tinubu’s track records, he remains the best among the bests.

 

He said: “We have the best materials in the South- West to become president. But the best of the best is Tinubu.

 

“Tinubu is only interested in fixing Nigeria and nothing more. The Yoruba tribe is the only tribe that has the ultimate unity of the country at heart.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Attack on Okorocha is attack on Northern youths, elders -Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Northern Youths and Elders Awareness Forum (NYEAF) has said an attack on the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, is an attack on the youths and elders of the Northern geo-political zone. The 19 Northern states stated this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing in […]
News Top Stories

A’Ibom threatens to shut down Exxon Mobil centers

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to oil giant, ExxonMobil to comply with stipulated COVID-19 guidelines or risk having all its quarantine centres in the state shut down.   The state government issued the threat on Saturday, through its Chairman in charge of the COVID-19 Management Committee and Secretary to the State […]
News Top Stories

NSCDC declares nationwide war against rape, other vices

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have said it has stepped up its fight against rape and other criminal activities across the country.   Only recently, the United Nations Women declared that rape had become another form of pandemic ravaging Nigeria. Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Mohammad, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica