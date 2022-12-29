2023: ‘Tinubu healthy, intellectually fit to rule’

The Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 National Director of Media and Publicity Adeboye Adebayo insists the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is healthy and intellectually fit to rule Nigeria. Adebayo, who said Tinubu has no health challenge as speculated, explained that the former Lagos State governor’s health cannot in any way affect the discharge of his responsibilities. T he Osun State politician declared that Tinubu’s presidential ambition is being driven by his patriotic nature and zeal he has for greater Nigeria. He stated these at a media engagement at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office on Wednesday in Osogbo. Adeboye said Yoruba have a lot to benefit if Tinubu is elected.
Related Articles
National Unity: Senate mulls commission on religious harmony
Worried by persistent threat to Nigeria’s continued corporate existence, peace and harmony, occasioned by deepening religious intolerance in the country, the Senate yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to set up the National Religious Harmony Commission (NRHC). The National Religious Harmony Commission (Establishment) Bill 2022 is being sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, […]
Gum disease raises colon cancer risk
Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people with periodontal (gum) disease have a higher risk of polyps, which could lead to colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Findings of the new study were published in the journal; ‘Cancer Prevention Research’. Periodontal (gum) disease, which was common but fairly preventable, was […]
Minister Jayclef Releases New Music, Features Chris Morgan
Minister Jayclef is a gospel recording and performing artist, singed to Bachmozartium Music based out of Abuja, Nigeria and he is currently wrapping up work on his debut Album, featuring top notch gospel artistes, among more names to be announced soon. Minister Jayclef discovered his musical gift at a very tender age from having to […]
