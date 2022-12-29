2023: ‘Tinubu healthy, intellectually fit to rule’

The Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 National Director of Media and Publicity Adeboye Adebayo insists the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is healthy and intellectually fit to rule Nigeria. Adebayo, who said Tinubu has no health challenge as speculated, explained that the former Lagos State governor’s health cannot in any way affect the discharge of his responsibilities. T he Osun State politician declared that Tinubu’s presidential ambition is being driven by his patriotic nature and zeal he has for greater Nigeria. He stated these at a media engagement at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office on Wednesday in Osogbo. Adeboye said Yoruba have a lot to benefit if Tinubu is elected.

