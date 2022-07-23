2023: Tinubu hits back at Atiku, says he is flippant, unprepared

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hit back at his opponent, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu, in a statement from his Director of Media and Communications Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, said that the PDP presidential candidate is flippant and unprepared for the job of leadership.

Atiku Abubakar had accused Tinubu of the plot to foist Muslim-Muslim ticket on Nigerians for a long time. According to him, Tinubu did not support his Presidential candidature in 2007 because he could not choose him as running mate.

He also alleged that he was the one that stopped the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu’s ambition in 2015.

But reacting to the allegations, TCO in a statement it issued on Saturday said: “We have watched Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s interview on ARISE Television and were extremely shocked by the many lies and ignorance displayed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

“In the interview, Alhaji Atiku exposed himself as a man who is not prepared for the job he is applying for and a man who can not be entrusted with our commonwealth. He was flippant in his response to important questions about his record of service and how he made money while serving in Customs. He muddled up facts and exhibited befudling absence of mind.”