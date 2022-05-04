News

2023: Tinubu holds closed-door meeting with Buhari after obtaining APC nomination form

Frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The the closed-door meeting between the former Lagos State Governor and and National Leader of the APC, and President Buhari was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

One of the President’s Personal Photographers, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed this in pictorial reports on Tuesday night in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, the agenda of the meeting between the president and the National Leader of the APC could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Tinubu had on Friday picked the ruling APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, picked the forms for the APC National Leader, who had since informed the president of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Folake was accompanied by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and hundreds of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to the party’s secretariat.

Tinubu had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he performed the lesser hajj alongside some of his political associates and family members.

 

