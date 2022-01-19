2023: Tinubu is driven by passion to fix Nigeria –Olorunrinu

Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu is a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on resent developments in the party in Lagos State and the presidential ambition of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is the situation of things over the issue of your candidature in the July 2021 local government election in Lagos State?

In 2019, something happened in the general election and it was not that I lost the election, but like they say if you cannot beat them, you join them because we are in Nigeria. Moving forward, I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and I had to contest the council chairmanship more like compensation. I did and of course, with the support of our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Of course, I won the primary election democratically because people voted for me. That was why we went to court and we have been in court for the last six months but it is quite unfortunate that the case is still on even when the accelerated trial was granted. But good enough, we are on trial at the moment, that’s the good news. A lot of people thought we want to settle out of court.

My democratic right has been infringed upon twice now; that was in 2019 and 2021. I will not toy with the people’s mandate, so I had to seek the audience of the court. At the moment, we have been asked to give evidence and we will be back in court later this month.

The case got to court in July 2021 and it was supposed to be accelerated, one wonders why you are still in court up till now?

Well, I don’t know what your question is focusing on, is it the judiciary or me. We just felt that the matter ought to have been sorted before now. That was what the people have been agitating for on our judiciary. Fortunately, as I said, we are still in court. I don’t know if you are talking about the people in government. Maybe you want to know why the case is being delayed or you suspect a kind of people trying to influence it

Maybe you have a charge for the judiciary or something when it comes to a matter like this…

I wouldn’t want to question the personality of the judge. Maybe we can question the judiciary at large. As I said, it is about the judiciary generally. Once acceleration is granted, the matter ought to have been dealt with quickly. But, as I said, I wouldn’t say that the judge has not been pressured, but as a politician and from my experience, I know how some of these things work. But the judge, based on her personality and her level of integrity, I don’t see her giving in to some of these things. She is a mother and she has a pedigree.

I want to believe that with her level of experience, she would do what is right. Based on her personal integrity, the right thing would be done and the case is too sensitive to be thrown aside. The only unfortunate thing is probably because it is being delayed even when the case has been granted an accelerated hearing. It is quite unfortunate.

So far, has the leadership of the APC in the state reached out to you?

Don’t forget that we don’t have structured leaders yet as a party in the state; we still have an executive leaving the office and they are yet to hand over to a new one. People just want to use me to settle scores or score goals. My case is totally different, I am an aggrieved person. People are equally aggrieved on my behalf and we are talking about people’s rights. You can’t just tell people not to go to court. I just had to go to court, that is what will make people like myself happy. I have to do it even if a few sets of people have problems with that. It happened in 2019, I didn’t go to court.

I’m a stakeholder in this state and I know my onions. I have spent a lot of my personal earnings on the party. I worked in the government as an opposition, so what’s my gain in the party. What have I gained? I have gained nothing and the party took something from me. They took my victory in 2019 and they repeated it in 2021. I am fighting for myself and the people that stood for me.

I am also using this opportunity to call on our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who just made his intention known to President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for the position of the president of Nigeria to remember that his children at home are aggrieved over some issues. It is worrisome, appalling and painful, so we are calling on him to see to it. As I said, he knows about it and I wouldn’t want him to keep looking. I want him to do something about it.

Have you been contacted by the Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Hon. Valentine Buraimoh, who the party eventually gave the ticket to?

I have never been contacted by him and he doesn’t have the political influence to do that. He has that mindset that it is the party. Even if it is the party, it has to be by consensus. You don’t just treat people like that as if they don’t have feelings. So, it’s a very sensitive and painful issue. It’s not just something that he would send some people to me. It’s not as if anybody wants to use it to malign the party, the party has come to stay. As I said, there are always a few bad eggs and there is a new chairman of the party now. My case was part of the reason the former chairman was removed, not the main reason anyway. He just manipulated the whole thing and removed my name from the list.

There was this rumour that you want to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Lagos4Lagos Group led by Mr. Olajide Adediran. Would you want to clear the air on this?

I was the only member of the PDP in the Lagos State House of Assembly for four years. That rumour came up because when my issue came up, the enemies, including the former state chairman of the party, instigated them to suspend me. It’s quite unfortunate. They felt that I had the temerity to take the party to court, so they felt I should be suspended from my ward.

Don’t forget that Adediran is from my division and he ran towards me and said why should I be suspended after mobilizing so many people into the party. For Adediran, it was an addition, of course, everybody is playing politics. You don’t expect me to drive away someone who wants to rescue me. Everybody has his own agitation and Adediran has his own agitation. He was in the APC then but he is now in the PDP.

I was in the PDP and I was a stakeholder there, I am equally a stakeholder in the APC. Yes, he had a press conference, where I was present, and my enemies tried to use that to blackmail me. I don’t dwell on blackmail, but you should expect that in politics, especially from people who know how to lie. Just because they have access to our leader, they go to him to lie. But we don’t know how to lie, that is why they call me ‘talk and do.’

We say it the way it is. Will you ever drop this aspiration if they give you an alternative? I don’t shy away from any commensurate alternative presented by the party. I am a party man and I have invested a lot in the party to be considered for a seasonable elective position to serve our people. Even our people who believe in ‘Talk and Do’ will further appreciate the party and sustain their commitment to the realization of the vision of our national leader. I could still remember vividly that when I went to the APC, I didn’t wait for anybody to come to me and I went to our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I didn’t have any agreement with anybody in the party, I had an agreement with our national leader and I know he is a man that fulfills promises and never breaches agreement. As I said, I want to use this opportunity to call on him to intervene in the matter though I know he is aware. You know he has started his presidential campaign now, and we started earlier.

Immediately I was told, we were the first set of people that started the campaign in 2019, even when people were not sure. That is why I said I have gained nothing and I want to gain. You put your money where your heart is. I have put a lot of my resources into the party. When you serve people, you should also gain. I agree that I am a philanthropist, but I also want to gain. I am not stupid.

Talking about the presidential ambition of Tinubu, you were one of the few people, who started the support group in 2019. Now that he has declared people have said a lot of negative things about him. What would be your charge to Nigerians and to Tinubu himself?

Politics is not played on social media. People will definitely say what they want to say because talk is cheap. But, give it to Tinubu, he said that nothing stops a kingmaker from becoming a king. When you hear such a statement, it tells you that he wants to get the job done and he felt that rather than supporting people, he should do it himself, and you might tie it to ambition, but he is not desperate. If you look at Tinubu, his personality is that he wants that actual change and he wants to get the job done by himself, not by proxy. He has been sending people and asking them to do it.

What is he looking for that he doesn’t have? What he is looking for is that there is lacuna in that change that he wants to get done himself. He has asked people to do it, they did it to a large extent, but it has not led to that actual change. If you look at him, you will see the consistency of the power that he has been able to sustain. You wonder why he wants to do it himself, he has sent people to do it before, but he knows that this is not what he wanted them to actualize 100 per cent. He wants to get it done. I want to answer people, who are saying that he should go and sit down and that he is too old.

The best legacy he needs in life is this. You can influence somebody into the office and he might do something else. Whereas you that put him there would be questioned and it’s like your fingers have been burnt. If he has helped people to get there, we should give him a chance to do those things he wants those people to do.

