News

2023: Tinubu is our ‘Capo’ in the South, we’re waiting for his direction – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

…says FIRS amendment move will be killed by House of Assemblies

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the arrival of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being awaited in order for critical decisions to taken ahead of the  2023 general elections.

Akeredolu, who described the former Lagos State Governor as a ‘Capo’, stated that Tinubu is a leader in the South.

This was just as the governor said the amendments sought by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the National Assembly on the controversial Value Added Tax will be killed at the State House of Assemblies.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, stated this during an interview on Arise TV Sunday Talk Show hosted by Reuben Abati.

Akeredolu reiterated the position of his colleagues on the issue of rational presidency between the North and South, as he emphasised that the governors were not interested in fielding any presidential candidate.

Akeredolu added that his visit to Tinubu in London had nothing to do with the 2023 election, stressing that he was in London just to check on the former Lagos State governor.

Asked if he will support Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of the party in 2023, Akeredolu said: “APC is a party. APC will decide who the candidate will be. I have said it several times. I’m going nowhere. If I leave APC, I am going back to my chambers. For me, whatever APC decides, I will follow.

 “We went to London because it was important for us to go and see for ourselves. How he’s doing. He’s the capon for us here. But when he comes, we can make some serious decisions.

“For the National Leader, we’re waiting for him to come so that critical decisions could be taken.  He is our leader in the South, this is permitted on national television, we can call him our Capo.”

Akeredolu, who said the law does not give power to the Federal Government to collect VAT and share to the states, added that the VAT should be under state control.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IPOB: Ndigbo need social justice – Metuh

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has said Ndigbo need social justice and genuine reconciliation from the Federal Government. Metuh who, last year, was released from Kuje Correctional Centre, said there is strong affinity of the majority of Ndigbo to the fundamental sentiments and anxieties behind the agitations of the Indigenous People […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS fallout: Why we’re still ‘protesting’ –Policemen

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Indications have emerged as to why policemen and officers are still reluctant in reporting at their duty posts despite the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu’s orders that they should go back to their work.   Police presence has been largely anonymous since the burning and looting which attended the #EndSARS protest went awry. […]
News Top Stories

Internal security: We’ll not allow unpatriotic elements destroy Nigeria –DG DSS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has warned “unpatriotic elements” against actions that threaten national security, saying the secret service will ensure that the unity and corporate existence of the country remained inviolable.   While he vowed on the readiness of the DSS to prosecute its core mandate of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica