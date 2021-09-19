2023: Tinubu is our ‘Capo’ in the South, we’re waiting for his direction – Akeredolu

…says FIRS amendment move will be killed by House of Assemblies

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the arrival of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being awaited in order for critical decisions to taken ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akeredolu, who described the former Lagos State Governor as a ‘Capo’, stated that Tinubu is a leader in the South.

This was just as the governor said the amendments sought by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the National Assembly on the controversial Value Added Tax will be killed at the State House of Assemblies.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, stated this during an interview on Arise TV Sunday Talk Show hosted by Reuben Abati.

Akeredolu reiterated the position of his colleagues on the issue of rational presidency between the North and South, as he emphasised that the governors were not interested in fielding any presidential candidate.

Akeredolu added that his visit to Tinubu in London had nothing to do with the 2023 election, stressing that he was in London just to check on the former Lagos State governor.

Asked if he will support Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of the party in 2023, Akeredolu said: “APC is a party. APC will decide who the candidate will be. I have said it several times. I’m going nowhere. If I leave APC, I am going back to my chambers. For me, whatever APC decides, I will follow.

“We went to London because it was important for us to go and see for ourselves. How he’s doing. He’s the capon for us here. But when he comes, we can make some serious decisions.

“For the National Leader, we’re waiting for him to come so that critical decisions could be taken. He is our leader in the South, this is permitted on national television, we can call him our Capo.”

Akeredolu, who said the law does not give power to the Federal Government to collect VAT and share to the states, added that the VAT should be under state control.