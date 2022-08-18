2023: Tinubu meets Obasanjo, keeps mum

…source says they discussed state of the nation

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closeddoors ahead of the 2023 general elections. Tinubu arrived at the Penthouse residence of the former president located on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at exactly 1.00pm and was received amid funfair by hundreds of his supporters and members of the APC. He was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba and other Ogun government functionaries.

In Tinubu’s entourage were: the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; APC former chairman, Bisi Akande and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Tinubu immediately went into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo. Details of the meeting which lasted for almost two hours, was, however, not made known as Tinubu refused to speak to journalists who accosted him after the meeting.

The former Lagos State governor and members of his entourage immediately boarded a waiting bus and zoomed off. An inside source, however, told New Telegraph that Obasanjo had a separate private meeting with Tinubu in his inner room. The source revealed that Obasanjo and his guests had a fruitful discussion about the state of the nation before the former President dragged Tinubu into a separate room for a private meeting.

“After speaking with Tinubu and members of his entourage for over one hour, Baba (Obasanjo) held Tinubu by his hand and dragged him into a separate room, saying in Yoruba: ‘come, let’s go inside and talk to ourselves like brothers’”, the source said. Tinubu and members of his entourage later attended the 2022 artisans’ day, held at the MKO Abiola Stadium. Addressing his supporters and members of the APC at the event, Tinubu said: “We love what the governor is doing and we are glad with all the support you have given him. Campaign has not started yet, I’m just here to greet you, thank you and God bless you. God bless Ogun state, God bless Nigeria, God bless your children. Thank you.” The duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have not been in the same accord politically. The last time Tinubu visited Obasanjo was in 2013 during the build up to the 2015 elections.

