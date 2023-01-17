News

2023: Tinubu meets with APC election planning, monitoring teams

Posted on

The All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has met with the party’s election planning and monitoring teams in preparation for the general election on February 25 and March 11.

Addressing the party volunteers during the Train-the- Trainer session yesterday in Abuja, Tinubu appreciated theireffortsinagreeing towork fortheparty’ssuccessinallthe elections.

“The work you are doing is essential to victory. We cannot win without your contributions. “Victory rests on you all as much as it rests on our party’s candidates themselves.

And when I say this, I include myself in that statement. This is how important I see your work,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

