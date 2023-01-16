2023: Tinubu meets with APC guber, NASS candidates

Barely five weeks to the general elections, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday met with the party’s governorship and National Assembly candidates. The meeting, which was held at the Presidential Campaign Council office in Abuja also, had in attendance the National Working Committee members led by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the state party chairmen. Journalists were barred from entering the tent, venue of the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was not made public, but sources revealed that it was to review the party’s campaign so far and strategize on the remaining few weeks. But the Head of Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman in a statement quoted Tinubu as saying: “I am pleased to meet with you today because in you I see our party’s hope and path to success. In you I see the hope of historic national progress as well. “As so often in life, victory is not a cause for rest or celebration. It is a call to a greater challenge and harder toil. Thus, you all have won the primaries but now must climb the higher mountain called the general elections.” Speaking further, he said: “We formed the APC, not just to be another political party. We formed it as a champion of the people to rescue democracy from the ravages of the PDP who boasted of ruling the nation for 60 years. “We formed this party to rescue the people and their collective prosperity from the avarice and greed of an elite that will devour the nation’s God-given endowment if we allow such people back into power. As those flying our party’s flag, we carry a heavy burden on our shoulders. “We have the mandate to deliver the party to victory so that we may protect Nigeria from those who would devour all of its fruits. “The party has placed its trust in us. Democratic victory in the coming elections is a task

we must accomplish.” The presidential front runner urged the party’s candidates to go to the polls starting from the presidential and national assembly elections on February 25 to the governorship and state assembly elections on March 11 with a united front. Also speaking of the meeting while fielding questions from journalists, the Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke said: “It is just a relationship meeting between our candidate and the Presidential Campaign Council. We want to know what is happening in their various states. There is nothing more than that.” The meeting, which attracted a large number of the candidates, was attended by the party’s National Chairman

