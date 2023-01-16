News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu meets with APC guber, NASS candidates

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

Barely five weeks to the general elections, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday met with the party’s governorship and National Assembly candidates. The meeting, which was held at the Presidential Campaign Council office in Abuja also, had in attendance the National Working Committee members led by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the state party chairmen. Journalists were barred from entering the tent, venue of the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was not made public, but sources revealed that it was to review the party’s campaign so far and strategize on the remaining few weeks. But the Head of Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman in a statement quoted Tinubu as saying: “I am pleased to meet with you today because in you I see our party’s hope and path to success. In you I see the hope of historic national progress as well. “As so often in life, victory is not a cause for rest or celebration. It is a call to a greater challenge and harder toil. Thus, you all have won the primaries but now must climb the higher mountain called the general elections.” Speaking further, he said: “We formed the APC, not just to be another political party. We formed it as a champion of the people to rescue democracy from the ravages of the PDP who boasted of ruling the nation for 60 years. “We formed this party to rescue the people and their collective prosperity from the avarice and greed of an elite that will devour the nation’s God-given endowment if we allow such people back into power. As those flying our party’s flag, we carry a heavy burden on our shoulders. “We have the mandate to deliver the party to victory so that we may protect Nigeria from those who would devour all of its fruits. “The party has placed its trust in us. Democratic victory in the coming elections is a task

 

we must accomplish.” The presidential front runner urged the party’s candidates to go to the polls starting from the presidential and national assembly elections on February 25 to the governorship and state assembly elections on March 11 with a united front. Also speaking of the meeting while fielding questions from journalists, the Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke said: “It is just a relationship meeting between our candidate and the Presidential Campaign Council. We want to know what is happening in their various states. There is nothing more than that.” The meeting, which attracted a large number of the candidates, was attended by the party’s National Chairman

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari approves N18bn for establishment of four specialised varsities in 2021

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

In honour of his campaign promise to Nigerians in 2015 to transform the technological landscape, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N18 billion for the establishment of four specialised universities before the end of 2021. These are universities of technology to be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states, and universities of health, […]
News

A’Ibom: Traders threaten to shut market over N163m seized goods

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Traders at Itam Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have threatened to lock up their shops in protest over the N163 million worth of goods and cash allegedly seized by Custom officials last weekend. The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Itam Market and Special Assistant to the Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, Mr. […]
News

…FEC observes a minute-silence for victims

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of the victims of Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack. The meeting which started at 10am kicked off with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who called for a minute silence to be observed for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica